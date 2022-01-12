Black_Kira/iStock via Getty Images

Electric vehicle (“EV”) adoption is becoming imminent, with tremendous uptake observed in the past year. While U.S. car sales dropped from an average of 17 million units per year during pre-pandemic levels to about 15 million units in 2021 due to prolonged chip shortages, EV sales remained resilient. U.S. EV sales represented almost 3% of 2021 new car registrations, up from 1.8% in 2020. Improving battery range capability, increasing availability of public charging infrastructure, and rising price parity to ICEs have been key drivers to EV adoption as of late. The trend is expected to persist as automakers engage in the increasingly competitive race to make EV driving and ownership experiences in line with, if not better than, traditional petrol-fuelled vehicles in coming years.

The recent rise in prominence of solid-state battery development checks off almost every box that both automakers and auto-consumers are looking for. The nascent technology promises faster charge times, an extended travel range (about 482 miles), a longer useful life cycle, enhanced safety, and lower production costs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), backed by reputable automakers Ford (F) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), is one of many solid-state battery technology developers that have emerged in recent years. The company debuted on the Nasdaq not too long ago through a reverse SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III. As a result of the most recent new-year market rout triggered by uncertainties surrounding the upcoming tightening of monetary policy, the stock has lost about 40% of its market value since it went public last month. Solid Power currently sits on a market cap of about $1.3 billion, which approximates its projected enterprise value of $1.25 billion and lower than its equity value of about $1.8 billion as disclosed per its most recent Analyst Day presentation.

Based on its current development and anticipated start of production (“SOP”) timeline, the company is not expected to start implementing its solid-state battery technology into volume vehicle production until at least 2026. With volume productions and implementation still five years out, the early-stage development company remains to be built on a series of promises that make it a significantly risky investment. While its cash runway is claimed to be sufficient to support R&D and other operational costs until the anticipated SOP date in 2026, there is a risk that the technology just might not take-off for Solid Power. However, on the flip side, if the technology does materialize as planned, Solid Power investors can expect to be sitting on outsized returns considering the fast-expanding total addressable market (“TAM”) buoyed by EVs’ imminent replacement of ICEs over the next 10 to 20 years. This makes a typical narrative for nascent innovators, especially for Solid Power which is currently trading at attractive multiples for a growth stock engaged in the development of ground-breaking technology that has potential to transform the growth roadmap of the entire EV sector.

Whether or not to invest in Solid Power based on today’s seemingly discounted price levels will be solely based on the individual investors’ risk appetite. In our perspective, we believe the initiation of any position on Solid Power today would make a wild bet since there is not much information that is tangible to work with. Meanwhile, the risks will decrease significantly as the company approaches start of productions in a few years. And even if the stock does become more expensive then, there will likely still be significant upside ahead considering how transformational the technology is.

Overview of Solid Power

Solid Power has been engaged in the research and development of solid-state battery technology since 2011. The company started trading on the Nasdaq on December 8th following the completion of its reverse merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III. The transaction resulted in gross proceeds of about $543 million, which will be used towards the continued development of its solid-state battery technology development as well as the expansion of its sulfide-based solid electrolyte production facility in Thornton, Colorado.

Product Roadmap

The company is focused on the development and commercialization of the following two products:

Sulfide-Based Solid Electrolyte Material: Solid Power has been developing sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for use in solid-state batteries. The material replaces the liquid electrolytes currently used in typical lithium-ion EV battery cells. The sulfide-based solid electrolytes make a cheaper and safer alternative that enables higher energy density while maintaining lithium metal stability. It allows for minimal use of nickel and cobalt, the energy enabler and stabilizer which also double as the two most expensive elements, which are still critical in traditional lithium-ion cells.

Energy Dense Pouch Battery Cells: Solid Power is currently in the development of various all-solid-state cell designs, including the “Silicon EV Cell” and “Lithium Metal EV Cell”. The Silicon EV Cell consists of high-content silicon as the solid anolyte, while the Lithium Metal EV cell is made with ultra-thin lithium metal as the solid anolyte. The Silicon EV Cell enables close to full charge within 15 minutes while the Lithium Metal EV Cell takes about 20 minutes.

Business Model

Solid Power also operates under an “asset-light” business model, where they only produce the sulfide-based solid electrolyte material in-house. Battery cell designs are licensed to third-party production partners along with the sale of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for volume production and assembly.

The production of Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery cells are also low-cost and highly scalable, given the process is largely consistent with those used in the production of traditional lithium-ion cells, minus a few costly and time-consuming processes. This means production partners are able to take on Solid Power’s technology and rapidly reconfigure existing production lines to accommodate the production of all-solid-state batteries. The production design also “substantially de-risks commercialization” for Solid Power, considering it will cost existing tier-1 battery cell producers less than 10% of the typical capital requirement for a new manufacturing plant to transition to the new technology.

Licensing battery cell designs to production partners for mass assembly is also more cost- and time-efficient for Solid Power. It eliminates the costly resources required for plant construction and ensures the products go to market at the earliest and most efficient timeline possible. The current business model implemented by Solid Power is estimated to be 19x less capital intensive than if it went on to internalize battery cell manufacturing in addition to electrolyte productions.

Operational Footprint

As mentioned in earlier sections, Solid Power has been in the development of solid-state batteries since 2011 and have begun producing prototypes in-house at its Thornton, Colorado pilot production facility since 2019. The facility is currently undergoing expansion to accommodate high volume production of the solid electrolyte materials and ensure sufficient supply for upcoming cells used in automotive testing, as well as for the ultimate commercialization of its all-solid-state batteries. The extended plant has 25x more annual production capacity than its existing pilot production facility, and is capable of producing up to 30 metric tons of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material per year in the near-term. And in the longer-term, annual production capacity at the extended plant is expected to eventually ramp-up to 40,000 metric tons per year by 2028, which will be sufficient to support the production of up to 800,000 EVs.

The extended facility is expected to come online by mid-2022, and support the company’s aspirations to produce its first 100 Ah cell for “formal automotive qualification testing” before year-end. The internal production of a 100 Ah cell prototype would be significantly more powerful than the most recent 20 Ah cell prototype developed in 2020 and would mark a tremendous step in Solid Power’s technology roadmap. The successful development of a 100 Ah cell prototype would catapult Solid Power into the official automotive testing and design validation phase, which is expected to take until 2025 according to its estimated commercialization timeline as it works through different specification requirements by both cell production partners and automotive OEMs.

Reputable Partnerships Secured

While early investors included Hyundai and Volta Energy Technologies, Solid Power is most known today as the “battery developer backed by Ford and BMW”. The company has forged extensive partnerships with both Ford and BMW since 2018 and 2016, respectively, on the development, testing, and ultimate integration of its all-solid-state battery cells into the automakers’ future EVs:

BMW: The German automaker has led a series of funding rounds for Solid Power since the initiation of their partnership in 2016. Today, BMW is a leading investor in Solid Power alongside Ford, and works closely with the battery developer to ensure the specifications of the all-solid-state battery cells meet the requirements of high-performance EVs.

Ford: The American automaker has recently added to its initial 2019 investment through the $130 billion Series B funding round led by BMW last year, which makes both automakers “equal equity owners” of Solid Power.

Both automakers have also forged separate joint development agreements with Solid Power. The arrangement entails the joint development and testing of the 100 Ah cells later this year, as well as eventual vehicle integration upon commercialization of the technology.

Solid Power has also forged a partnership with SK Innovation, the Korean-based leader in energy products, in October 2021 on the development and production of its all-solid-state batteries. As part of the arrangement, SK Innovation has invested $30 million in exchange for stake in Solid Power. The partnership is a significant achievement in Solid Power’s go-to-market roadmap, as it enables the company to supply its proprietary all-solid-state battery cells to the automotive industry at scale under its asset-light business model. Together, the companies plan to achieve volume production on the all-solid-state battery cells by 2025 and begin vehicle manufacturing in 2026. One of the main reasons for SK Innovation’s decision to partner with Solid Power is the fact that the latter’s production process is designed to be compatible with existing operation lines for traditional lithium-ion batteries. For a company looking to allocate “60% to 70% of its production line for solid-state batteries in the future”, Solid Power’s accommodative production process design as discussed in earlier sections fits perfectly.

Financial Outlook For SLDP

According to Solid Power’s most recent Analyst Day presentation dated October 2021, the company aspires to produce 40,000 metric tons of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material per year and generate $1.4 billion in related revenues by 2028. And from the cell production capacity, Solid Power aims to have secured production partnerships on 80 gWh per year, and generate $272 million of related revenues by 2028. Together, the projected annual production volumes would be sufficient to support the production of 800,000 EVs. Along with other nominal revenues, Solid Power aims to grow net sales from $10 million beginning 2024 with low-volume C-sample prototype sales to production partners, to $132 million by 2026 upon vehicle SOP. Net revenues are expected to further towards $1.7 billion by 2028 with volume production ramp-up.

Considering there will be more than 14 million EVs on American roads alone by the end of the decade, there is more than sufficient headroom for Solid Power to grow into its projected revenues. However, it will be dependent on the flawless execution of its go-to-market roadmap. Solid Power’s upcoming production of the 100 Ah cell prototype will be a key catalyst to put a close watch on, as it would indicate whether the company has the technological capacity and resources to materialize on milestones set in its gameplan. Any delays will ultimately push back its entire business plan and place an adverse impact to its near-term valuation outlook.

Upon its merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, Solid Power had an equity value of $1.8 billion and enterprise value of $1.3 billion. This implies an equity value of about 1.1x 2028F revenues, which is largely in line with those observed across industry peers like Microvast (MVST) and QuantumScape (QS) that are engaged in the development of solid-state battery technology and have recently gone public through a SPAC merger.

Peer Comps Author, with data from internal financial projections and publicly disclosed financial information.

Solid Power's stock is also currently trading 40% lower than the price levels last month when it debuted on the Nasdaq, with a market cap of $1.3 billion that approximates the pro-forma valuation prescribed to the SPAC merger. While the implied multiple on Solid Power’s pro-forma valuation is much lower compared to other growth stocks, and its current market value is slightly below the pro-forma equity value upon completion of the SPAC merger, the discount addresses the risks associated with the nascent nature of solid-state battery technology since it is still in early stages of development.

As mentioned in earlier sections of our analysis, Solid Power’s value continues to be built on a series of promises that are still years away from being materialized. There is also a lack of financial transparency on the company’s fundamental performance and progress considering it has only become a public company about a month ago. It will at least take a few more quarters of financial results and development progress before investors can gauge the reasonability of Solid Power’s business plan and go-to-market timeline disclosed in its most recent Investor Presentation. The company’s upcoming promise to produce a 100 Ah cell prototype for automotive testing before the end of the year will also be a critical indicator of whether it is on track with its development plan, and whether the technology is viable. Until then, our stance remains neutral on the stock.

A High-Risk Investment

In addition to the limited financial information disclosed to date pertaining to Solid Power’s current operations and the lack of significant achievements to validate the effectiveness and scalability of its technology, there are also broader market risks pertaining to the investment. They include rising competition and too much reliance on affiliate parties.

The space for solid-state battery technology development is becoming increasingly crowded, with participation from existing battery suppliers and automotive OEMs outside of Ford and BMW, to other solid-state battery pure-plays like QuantumScape. While Solid Power may have more than a decade of experience in the R&D of solid-state batteries, getting the product to pass stringent automotive testing requirements and obtain regulatory approval, and working with production partners to ramp productions to scale will be a time-consuming and costly ordeal. And although the company claims to have a sufficient cash runway to fund its operations until SOP in 2026, it would require flawless execution according to the five-year plan it has disclosed. Solid State’s targeted vehicle SOP timeline in 2026 is also slightly later than its closest rival QuantumScape’s, which is set for 2025. Meanwhile, EV pure-plays like NIO (NIO) have recently reaffirmed its production timeline on the 150 kWh solid-state battery pack capable of delivering up to 620 miles of range on a single charge, which is slated to begin deliveries later this year. This puts Solid Power in a tight running against its rivals, despite it being one of the early movers in the development of solid-state battery technology.

Solid Power’s future also exhibits significant reliance on affiliate partners at the moment. While there is a significant TAM ahead with rising global EV adoption, much of Solid Power’s fundamental outlook is currently pegged against the projected EV production volumes for Ford and BMW. And while Solid Power has secured a production partnership agreement along with a significant investment from SK Innovation last October, it is important to note that the latter has also formed a joint venture with Ford last May dubbed “BlueOval SK Battery Park”, which consists of two battery plants in Kentucky and one in Tennessee that will enable 129 gWh of annual battery production capacity. This makes the bulk of Solid Power’s future revenue base reliant on orders from related parties. Although Solid Power has secured strong backing from some of the most reputable names within the automotive sector, the company has received little validation on its technology through external partnerships to date. However, this could change as it approaches vehicle SOP, similar to many other automotive technology start-ups like Aurora Innovation (AUR). Aurora, an autonomous driving technology developer for commercial vehicles currently in early prototyping and testing phase like Solid Power, has recently expanded its initial partnership forged with key investor Uber Technologies (UBER), to reputable external logistics companies and truck-makers like FedEx (FDX) and PACCAR (PCAR).

Conclusion

While Solid Power’s technology will be a game changer for the rapidly growing EV sector, with a total addressable market valued at more than $305 billion by 2035, there is currently little to support the viability of its technology. Although the stock may seem cheap at the moment, there is mounting risk pertaining to the uncertainty of Solid Power’s progression with its nascent technology. However, the said risks will come down significantly with the release of each quarterly and annual financial report and achievement of each major milestone on its business plan, while the significant upsides will still persist considering the transformational nature of the all-solid-state battery technology that Solid Power promises. Based on these considerations, our stance on the stock remains neutral in the meantime.

