Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a top tier operator in data (who would have guessed), and its stock price seems to closely follow the high quality of its fundamental performance. While DDOG did experience some price declines as of late, the declines were much more muted than one might expect, especially considering that the valuation remains rich even today. The strength looks explainable based on the accelerated growth rates, high net dollar retention rates, and strong cash flow generation. DDOG looks buyable here even with the premium multiple, though investors have the right to be choosy amidst the tech selloff.

DDOG Stock Price

DDOG has been such a strong tech performer that even after the recent selloff, it is still trading deep in the green for most time periods.

YCharts

DDOG is not currently subject to any IPO lockup restrictions and is not a meme stock. There are clear reasons why DDOG has held up stronger than others amidst the tech selloff.

What is Datadog?

DDOG is a top tier operator in the tech observability space. In short, DDOG helps companies manage their data. DDOG is used by IT departments - we can see how the software look below:

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

In the modern world, technology deployments are becoming increasingly complex.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

This has made it not only more important than ever to responsibly keep track of data, but also harder than ever as data can come from all sorts of applications, architectures, and formats. As more and more transactions move online, companies will only produce more and more data, and DDOG is here to help companies make use of that data.

Here are two principal use cases for DDOG. DDOG offers its “watchdog” product that alerts customers of anomalies or failures in their technological workflows.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

DDOG points you directly to the root cause, together with tags and labels to make it clear where the problem occurred, why it occurred, and how to fix it.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

Without DDOG, customers may spend considerably more time and effort trying to figure out exactly where the point of failure occurred - a task that may ultimately prove impossible given the complex software deployments.

Another use case is with regard to log management. With all this data, companies face the problem of logging: If you index everything, then this quickly becomes expensive due to the increased data overhead, but on the other hand if you don’t index enough, then the data becomes hard to reference and rather useless.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

DDOG helps customers decide what to index on so they are able to cost effectively undergo log management.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

In the latest quarter, DDOG grew revenues by 75% to $270 million. That represents sequential acceleration over the 67% and 51% growth rates of the second and first quarters, respectively. In addition to adding new customers, DDOG also generated a robust 130%-plus net dollar retention rate, indicating that its customers are paying DDOG approximately 30% more every year. We can see below that much of that growth comes from DDOG being able to upsell multiple products over time.

Datadog 2021 Investor Meeting

DDOG also is already generating profits on a non-GAAP basis and is on the cusp of achieving GAAP profitability. DDOG has seen its free cash flow generation rapidly soar to $57 million in the latest quarter.

2021 Q3 Supplemental

These three characteristics - accelerating revenue growth, high net dollar retention rates, and high profit margins - explain why DDOG was largely spared in the latest tech selloff and continues to sustain a premium multiple even today.

Is DDOG Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As of recent prices, DDOG is trading at 46x sales. We can see consensus estimates below:

Seeking Alpha

When compared against the estimated 65% growth rate for 2021, that multiple looks OK, but the multiple looks expensive when compared to the projected 41% forward growth rate. While bulls may consider it aggressive to project such a steep deceleration in growth, I note that the high net dollar retention rates are unsustainable because much of that is due to upselling of new products, which must naturally come down over time.

If DDOG was not producing solid cash flow, then I would not hesitate to call the stock rather bubbly, but the strong cash flows and high visibility into long-term growth rates more than justify the premium multiple.

I could see DDOG eventually sustaining 40% net margins over the long term. The current cash flow generation and $1.4 billion of cash on the balance sheet suggest that Wall Street will likely be very patient with this name. If I assume the stock trades at a 1.5x to 2.0x price to earnings ratio (‘PEG’), then the stock might trade at around 21x to 27x sales by 2025, implying 70% to 120% upside over the next four years. While consensus estimates for 2022 look conservative in light of the anticipated deceleration in growth rates, the estimates heading into 2025 look rather optimistic considering they do not factor in material deceleration from 2022 numbers. As a result, I would consider the above projected upside to be more of a base case or bull case type scenario. Is this attractive? At the high end, investors are looking at 21% compounded annual returns, which should comfortably beat the market. The attractive secular growth story of data and high current profit margins may make many investors consider DDOG to be a lower risk way to beat the market. Yet the recent tech volatility has caused many tech stocks in my coverage to trade at compelling valuations, suggesting that DDOG might not be objectively the best stock to buy at the current moment. While one may have to sacrifice on profit margins or the popular growth story, there are many names in the tech sector offering even more projected upside, the key is determining which is the best way to take advantage of the tech selloff. While I find DDOG buyable, I expect investors to find better buying opportunities elsewhere.