The first rate hike in the U.S. is rapidly approaching. What are some of the factors that can offset the impact of higher U.S. real rates on EM?

The first U.S. rate hike in March is rapidly becoming consensus (82% implied probability), and the prospect of rising real rates in the U.S. is weighing on risky assets. One potential complication for emerging markets (EM) is the narrowing growth differential with advanced economies – past experience suggests that weaker EM growth can amplify the negative impact of higher U.S. real rates. In this regard, easing global supply chain disruptions and indications that the Omicron variant is less severe than initially feared (especially for vaccinated) are important tailwinds, as they could support above-trend growth in many parts of EM.

The second factor that can reduce the impact of higher U.S. real rates on EM yields is disinflation. Even though there are still plenty of upside surprises around, today’s inflation print in Brazil signals that price pressures might indeed have peaked. Annual headline inflation eased from November’s cyclical high to 10.06% in December, driven by food and the expiration of holiday discounts. The price diffusion index is still high (=price pressures are widespread), but cumulative 725bps of tightening (with more to come in February and March) should continue to work their way through the real economy, so the disinflation outlook for the second half of the year is clearer now.

Another EM tailwind might come from the U.S. dollar side. The dollar tends to strengthen into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first rate hike but usually reverses direction soon after (see chart below), creating a more supportive backdrop for EMFX. Further, the recent IMF blog (Emerging Economies Must Prepare for Fed Policy Tightening) reminded us about the inverse relationship between the dollar and EM inflows – dollar strength is typically associated with weaker capital inflows to EM. However, when the dollar weakens against major currencies, capital inflows to EM tend to increase, creating a tailwind for growth and the external position, which in turn can lead to tighter sovereign spreads. Stay tuned!

Charts at a Glance: U.S. Dollar Tends to Weaken When Federal Reserve Hikes Rates

VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

PMI – Purchasing Managers' Index: economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 indicates contraction; ISM – Institute for Supply Management PMI: ISM releases an index based on more than 400 purchasing and supply managers surveys; both in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries; CPI – Consumer Price Index: an index of the variation in prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods and other items; PPI – Producer Price Index: a family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time; PCE inflation – Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: one measure of U.S. inflation, tracking the change in prices of goods and services purchased by consumers throughout the economy; MSCI – Morgan Stanley Capital International: an American provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes, and equity portfolio analysis tools; VIX – CBOE Volatility Index: an index created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities on S&P 500 index options.; GBI-EM – JPMorgan’s Government Bond Index – Emerging Markets: comprehensive emerging market debt benchmarks that track local currency bonds issued by Emerging market governments; EMBI – JPMorgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index: JPMorgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JPMorgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

