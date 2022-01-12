LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By now, many may have noticed that the big banks have been the ultimate topic of discussion as bond yields have supported a cyclical upturn. JPMorgan (NYSE:NYSE:JPM) remains the largest banking stock by market cap, and I thought it might be useful analyzing the stock's prospects in 2022 as it will undoubtedly be a hot topic of discussion as the year elapses. JPMorgan stock performed impressively during 2021, gaining by 24.62%; I believe it could do even better this year, here's why.

Smoothing Investment Banking Growth

JPMorgan ranked second in overall M&A market share during 2020's $5 trillion transactional spree. As of its latest earnings report, the bank improved its investment banking revenue by 7% year-over-year. There's a lot of slack remaining in the investment banking space, especially in M&A, with some companies sitting on a significant amount of cash earned during 2021 as rising inflation assisted many of the cyclical firms such as mining houses and energy producers, and commercial farmers.

Debt Market Recovery

We're likely to see a recovery in the debt market come 2022. Rising interest rates will stem higher spreads on loans, subsequently causing higher interest-based profitability. Furthermore, a recovering economy could stem growth in high-yield loans space, as they tend to outperform treasuries on a risk-return basis when economic growth is smoothed; JPMorgan could benefit as a consequence through its Emerging Market Debt Fund (JEDAX), which is currently trading at a 1.95% discount to its net asset value.

JPMorgan already set the trajectory for 2022 in its previous earnings report when it posted 9% quarter-over-quarter growth in net interest income in its third-quarter report.

Stress Test

JPMorgan's Stress test projection for 2023 is well intact, with its equity Tier 1 RWA projected at 11.2%, which is much higher than the required 4.5%. The bank's general Tier 1 equity ratio projection of 12.9% also exceeds the required benchmark of 6%.

These metrics convey the risk-weighted exposure relative to the bank's assets and are usually a key indicator of stock performance as investors place significant weighting on risk-return utility when buying banking stocks due to their cyclical nature.

Fama-French Pricing & Book Values

Author via excel with data from Yahoo Finance and Fama & French

The Fama and French five-factor pricing model is a helpful pricing metric to use when you're trying to forecast a stock's returns while considering stock size, market momentum, profitability, investment, and value. The model predicts that JPMorgan stock will outperform the S&P 500 over the next year by 0.028% and trade at a Beta of only 0.6, meaning that the stock is likely to be 1.66x less risky than the market.

This shouldn't be looked at in isolation, but it's usually a good indicator to use. Another metric I enjoy looking at when analyzing banking stocks is the price to book value. JP Morgan's price to book value of 1.94 could be considered overvalued; however, a deeper dive into it will suggest that it's not. If we consider the year-over-year return on equity growth of 87.26% along with a cost of equity worth only 8.66% it's well justified that the topline of the justified price to book equation (see below) is in great shape.

The Financial Analyst

Adding to this is the fact that stock price multiples tend to be higher during periods of robust economic growth. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) predicts that GDP growth will be beyond the upper bounds of 3% this year at 3.8%, which could sustain equity price momentum. In addition, we're seeing a recovery in the S&P 500's earnings yield, and this could also be a justification for higher price multiples are essentially bound to GDP growth + earnings + P/E growth, although the latter is mean-reverting in the long run.

Data by YCharts

What To Expect In The Q-4 Earnings Report

Analysts have preached the same narrative as what I spoke of in the earlier stages of this article. The general consensus is that strengthening loan portfolios, consumer finance, and lower investment banking fees could bolster JPMorgan's earnings report. There could also be an improvement in reserve releases after JPMorgan already benefited from this in Q-3 after it halved its credit cost benefits from $3 billion to $1.5 billion quarter-over-quarter; this would have been a consequence of an improved jobs market and a broad-based recovery in interest coverage among consumers and corporations.

What I'd really like to look at here is the firm's Beneish m-score, which is a metric used to identify aggressive or conservative earnings recognition. This model doesn't tell you whether a firm's manipulating its financial statements, but it's just an indicator of the cyclicality of financial reporting.

If you enlarge the figure above, you'll note an M-score of -1.90, which is good as anything below -1.78 usually signals non-aggressive accounting. The only metric which has grown substantially quarterly is the sales, but this could be from the recovery in interest-bearing income and is well justified, in my opinion.

Final Word

JPMorgan stock is likely to outperform the market this year amid a cyclical twist. The Fama-French asset pricing model, justified Price- to Book ratio, and general outlook on interest-bearing activities all point towards a successful year for the stock. Dividends weren't covered as this article focused on stock pricing more than anything else.