ktasimarr/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Celestica (NYSE:CLS) back in October when we stated that more gains were on the way for the technology company. Shares have rallied close to 18% since we penned that piece. It was surprising to see shares riffle through long-term resistance this year at around the $10 mark but this momentum really speaks to the solid fundamentals in Celestica's make-up at present. As we can see below, shares should at least rally to the $12.50 level now before encountering more long-term resistance just above this level. Whether shares are able to take out this level on its present momentum in the near-term is another question entirely. Suffice it to say, in order to ascertain whether Celestica remains a strong long-term opportunity here, we like to see how management has been rewarding shareholders (and its intentions going forward), recent profitability trends and projections going forward plus also the company's valuation. Since all of these areas are intertwined, encouraging trends here invariably mean the stock in questions is a solid long-term bet.

In Celestica's recent third quarter, we saw topline sales come in on schedule at just under $1.47 billion. Although the number was not a rolling increase (over Q3-2020), sales did increase by over $47 million over the previous quarter of this present fiscal year. Moreover, bulls will be happy to see topline growth in Celestica because of how margins have been increasing at the firm. In fact, with operating margins growing once more in Q3 (making it now 7 quarters of consecutive growth), higher margins and growing sales really is the perfect combination to achieve sustained earnings growth and the market is obviously pricing this in. Net profit came in at $35 million for the third quarter.

Bottoming formation in Celestica Stockcharts

It is the Celestica's cash flow statement though where we see the company's real profitability. Followers of our work will be aware of how much importance we place on a company's free cash flow. Why? Because if a company is generating solid cash flow, it invariably means that cash can be reinvested into more assets which in turn grows sales and earnings once more. In the third quarter, Celestica generated $56 million of operating cash flow of which $16 million was only used for capex purposes. This means the firm had $40 million of free cash flow to improve the business. How did management allocate this cash? It put $15 million of this cash towards its debt and $17 million towards share buybacks (Over 2 million shares). Suffice it to say, with debt coming down (debt to equity ratio of 0.35 in Q3), shareholders being compensated through buybacks and capex needs being looked after, these are encouraging trends given $26 million was still added to the balance sheet cash balance in the third quarter.

In saying all of the above, given the size of the PCI acquisition which was completed last November, balance sheet debt is expected to be increased by $220 million going forward. Here is where investors may see a reduction in those share buybacks due to the higher interest expense which will come off that additional leverage. When fresh debt comes on to the balance-sheet, management usually becomes more aggressive in steering its cash flows towards the debt. We expect to see this from management here at least in the near-term, so it will be interesting to see if we see a fresh NCIB program for shareholders and more importantly whether management sticks to the program. Buybacks in our opinion are not as rubberstamped as a longstanding dividend for example so investors will be clued into what happens here on the upcoming fourth quarter earnings call.

The other side of taking on an acquisition though is what it can do to the numbers. The PCI purchase for example is expected to push sales in Q4 to almost the $1.5 billion mark if guidance is met. If indeed, Celestica can report this topline number, it would be an 8% improvement over the same quarter of 12 months prior. Not only are sales expected to be a benefactor in Q4, but margins (non-IFRS operating margin) are expected to come in at roughly 4.5%. Again, this percentage (if achieved) would be a record for the firm and really shows the momentum Celestica is enjoying at present.

Suffice it to say, it has to be said that the company has rebounded really well post the end of the Cisco partnership. The ATS segment (which as mentioned will be partially aided by PCI contributions in Q4) is expected to grow its margins once more in the fourth quarter. Shares currently trade with a book multiple of 0.93 and a sales multiple of 0.25. These multiples remain well behind the averages in this sector which is why we continue to see solid upside here. Suffice it to say, if indeed sales can grow by their expected 12%+ next year and operating margins in the ATS segment continue to increase as expected, then shares look ominously cheap and should be able to take out that upper resistance level sooner rather than later.

Therefore, to sum up, despite the strong rally shares of Celestica have enjoyed over the past 7 months or so, we continue to believe there is plenty of upside left here. The company continues to generate strong cash flow due to growing sales and margins and shares continue to trade well below book value. Let's see what Q4 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.