Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) is a tract of land over 270,000 acres, or over 400 square miles, in the Southeast portion of the San Joaquin Valley and straddling most of the Tehachapi Mountains. As an investment, there are three main points to consider. The first is the chance to invest in the conservation of ecologically significant regions, including habitat for the critically endangered California Condor and other species (no other investment offers this as one of the main investment agendas, regardless of the limited capital gains that this will provide). Second, is the chance to own thousands of acres of land that are slated to be developed and may become a thriving sustainable community with significant rental income (hence the REIT status). Third, if development continues to be blocked by conservation groups (unlikely), there is still the ranching, mining, oil drilling, and farming activities to fall back on, which can increase in growth if land development fails.

Due to recent positive news regarding litigation and permitting, I see the likelihood of successful residential and commercial development as high, and so, I am placing a bet on these shares at this price. While it is difficult to come up with expectations for the share price, the main catalyst for long-term success will be the slow increase in the value of the land over time, and incredible revenue potential over the years. At current prices (~18 dollars per share) the company seems fairly valued, as prior articles have discussed, and this article will provide an update on recent news.

Everyone knows that California is currently a difficult place for development, but this is even more of an issue when much of the ranch is home to numerous endangered and endemic species. This has been an issue since the company became public in the 1930s and culminated in a settlement with conservation groups in 2008. This settlement required about 90% of the ranch land to remain undeveloped conservation land, and was an important first step. As a biologist and an investor, I see both sides of the coin, and believe that this conservation will be a positive factor long-term.

First and foremost, endangered species will have the fighting chance to survive in a rapidly changing world. At the same time, there is still plenty of room for sustainable features to be constructed to leverage and mindful of nature's majesty. In particular, important future catalysts will be the rerouting of the Pacific Crest Trail and the possible formation of a State Park which will drive tourism to the area. At the moment, access is only permitted to small guided tours or research, but in the future, accessibility will be increased over time. Combine this with the various communities set to be developed, and Tejon Ranch may become a nature resort hub north of LA, similar to Big Bear Lake to the east.

Most lawsuits and appeals have been dropped as of the start of 2022, and only further permitting with the state is necessary.

What drew me to this investment is the recent headlines of the settlement between Tejon Ranch and conservation groups to go ahead with their plans for over 19,000 homes in the far southern portion of the ranch land. This area is called Centennial, and will be a full master planned community with schools, libraries, affordable housing, retail and commercial space, and parks. The only caveat now is that TRC agreed that the entire project will be net-zero carbon and safe in the chance of wildfires, and the company will lay those extra costs onto consumers. As such, economic factors related to housing costs and interest rates will be important to watch in the future.

Although the timeline is slated for a 20 year completion (with a thriving community already established before then), Centennial joins the Mountain Village and Grapevine projects as the third and last residential focused development region to begin final permitting and planning.

The CEQA litigation is no longer an issue, all systems go!

The closest to being completed of the three major residential units is Mountain Village. Final engineering and designs are close to completion, so construction should begin in the next couple years. Interestingly enough, this ties in with another holding of mine, sustainable engineering and design Stantec (STN), who is in charge of the design and construction. Focusing on maintaining the natural scenery and sustainability, environmental groups have been satiated, and high margin luxury income will be provided to Tejon Ranch. Remember, costs to make the location “greener” can be earned back by increasing prices, so it is not detrimental to the company to be sustainable.

This luxury resort-style development will provide the cash for the lower margin low-to-middle income housing estates at other units.

A leading sustainable design firm is aiding Tejon in the development of one of the first and only environmentally sensitive resort communities.

This low-to-medium income housing project of ~12,000 residential units, focused towards the San Joaquin Valley/Bakersfield markets, will be a focal point for establishing a large commerce center along Interstate 5. The small footprint will require multiple family homes/apartments/condos, etc, but will provide many cheap, new homes in the region. As an easy access point halfway between Bakersfield and Santa Clarita, the area may be a hub for travelers and tourists looking to explore the local Tehachapi, San Emigdio mountains, Transverse ranges, or the southern portion of the SJ Valley. Also look for a good amount of recurring revenues from this location, since there will be over 5 million sq ft of commercial development.

A Kern county focused development, meant to serve as a base for staff at other Tejon Ranch units.

The mountains close to Tejon Ranch are beautiful, and deserving of more infrastructure nearby.

Located close to Bakersfield, and along the busy Interstate 5 corridor, this logistics and commercial center has millions of square feet developed. Although volatile over the past few years, the center earned $14 million in real estate revenues in 2020. Capacity is not full, and there is room yet to grow, so expect growth of this segment over the next few years. As the new leading operational segment for Tejon Ranch, TRCC highlights the future potential of the entire region to modernize into new commercial and industrial applications.

A look at how development in each unit of Tejon Ranch will be beneficial to landholders, us investors.

The current financial state is propped up by mostly legacy operations, although the TRCC revenues are now the largest segment. Historical operations include Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranching, spread out across various areas in Tejon Ranch. Most important is access and sales of water, and farming of various fruits and vegetables in the valley. However, it is important to realize these historical operations are volatile in regards to growth and typically low margin. This is why TRC typically hovers around a 5% net income margin. Since variability is seasonal and dependent on each particular commodity, both revenues and earnings fluctuate per year. However, favorable growth of the real estate segment into the future will provide stability as development occurs. Eventually, home sales will provide incredible revenue growth, and provide more favorable shareholder benefit than the legacy operations.

Images: Tejon Ranch filings and presentations. Summary of Finances by segment and the state of the Balance Sheet.

Considering all three major residential units are ready to finalize development, it is an interesting thought experiment to see what potential revenues could be from sales. Further, the average net income margin of residential home developers with operations in CA, Toll Brothers (TOL), KB Home (KBH), and D.R. Horton (DHI), is 11.4%, so we can find an approximate earnings number. As of the end of 2021, the average home in LA county is $795,000 and Kern County was $350,000. I will use these prices in their respectively similar units, Centennial and Grapevine, but use an average of $1.5 million for luxury-oriented Mountain Village. Take a look at the table below.

Unit Average Price (USD) Anticipated Sales Potential Revenues (Billion USD) Potential Net Income (Billion USD) Centennial (LA-similar house and condo prices) 795,000 19,333 15.4 1.76 Mountain Village (Ventura-similar) 1,500,000 3,450 5.18 0.59 Grapevine (Kern-similar) 350,000 12,000 4.2 0.48 Cumulative - 34,783 24.78 2.82

Table: Approximate revenues and earnings potential for the residential housing units at Tejon Ranch.

As you can see, if using current county averages, and a speculative net income margin, Tejon Ranch is set to earn at least $2.82 billion in net income over the next 20 years. This does not include any other revenues that may be accrued through real estate, whether leases, commercial or industrial sites, or public places. The revenues of $24.78 billion are approximately 50,000% higher than current yearly revenues of $50 million. However, this must be spread out over the next 10-20 years or so as development occurs.

To further understand the current value of the company, we can run a simple present value calculation. If using a discount rate of 10%, or a benchmark of the broader market, we can see that the company sees a fair value of $3.68 billion. This is 7.4x the current market cap, and shows the company could be potentially undervalued. Even if you move the discount rate higher to 15%, the market cap is about a third of its fair value. However, there are so many factors that go into it, that most investors are waiting to see multiple groundbreaking ceremonies, houses built, and people living there before the assume all plans come to fruition. However, there is plenty of room to run and expectations are high.

As you can see, the concrete start to development is on the doorstep of the Tehachapi mountains. This remote and beautiful region is now well protected, and environmentalism can truly play a part in this investment. The majority of the land will remain untouched and natural, but there is also a dire need for additional housing in the SoCal area. This is a better investment than suburban sprawl in areas such as Simi Valley or Orange County that has gone on uninterrupted and without a care. However, do not expect incredible returns all at once, there will be a slow appreciation in price in line with how the land develops. Market forces will also be important, as the expensive design and construction costs associated with sustainability may be difficult to accept by buyers in the future (interest rates, the economy, and demographics in CA in a decade will all be important).

However, cash flows from the current operations and additional funding will provide enough capital for initial construction costs until property sales are made. Additionally, commercial and industrial uses will continue to add recurring revenues, making the REIT aspect of the business stronger with time. Patience will be and has been, a necessary virtue with this investment. However, I find 2022 to be a favorable time to begin initiating a position for those interested. As a positive note in master planning in the region, the "Address at Tehachapi" community has moved very close to initiating construction, signaling favorable municipal outlook on development.

