Introduction

We review our Neutral rating on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) six months since our last review (in August 2021). In recent days, L'Oréal shares trading in EUR on the Paris exchange have fallen 8.6% from their 52-week high.

We downgraded our rating on L'Oréal from Buy to Neutral in May 2021 after the stock price reached a new all-time high. Since then L'Oréal shares have risen a further 4% in USD (11.5% in EUR), though underperforming Buy-rated peer Estée Lauder (EL) by approx. 10 ppt:

Key developments for L'Oréal since our last update include:

Q3 2021 sales update released in October

Repurchase of 4% of its shares from Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) in December

While both developments were undoubtedly positive, and L'Oréal's structural growth remains as strong as ever, its high valuation (at 49.1x 2019 EPS) will likely limit total investor return in the next few years to high single-digits.

L'Oréal Neutral Case Recap

Our downgrade was based on valuation. We believe that L'Oréal's P/E multiple would de-rate, more than offsetting the benefit of earnings growth:

As the largest player in global Beauty with a comprehensive portfolio, there are limits to how much L'Oréal can outgrow the market.

We believe L'Oréal's long-term EPS growth will be just under 10%, based on the global Beauty market growing annually at the high end of its historic 4%-6% range, L'Oréal growing faster through market share gains, and its EBIT growing faster than sales thanks to natural operational leverage.

L'Oréal stock should have a long-term P/E of 36x (which implies a 2.8% earnings yield) in our view, compared to more than 40x at the time.

Within Beauty we prefer Estée Lauder for its focus on premium skincare products, which we believe will deliver faster growth, whereas L'Oréal's portfolio is much more broad based and includes a large contribution from Consumer Products (including mass market makeup):

Since our downgrade, the Beauty market has continued to rebound from COVID's impact in 2020, and L'Oréal has continued to outgrow the market, but valuation on L'Oréal shares has also risen to 49.1x 2019 EPS.

Strong Growth Continued in Q3 2021

L'Oréal's Q3 2021 sales update showed that its strong growth is continuing.

Like-for-like ("LfL") sales growth was 13.1% in Q3 2021, on the back of a resilient prior-year quarter (with LfL sales growth of 1.6%). This means L'Oréal sales were 14.9% higher than in Q3 2019, continuing the acceleration in two-year sales growth from Q2 (8.4%) and Q1 (4.9%):

L'Oréal Like-for-Like Sales Growth By Quarter (2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

For Q3 year-to-date, L'Oréal's LfL sales growth was 18.0%, ahead of market growth of 10%. Management attributed L'Oréal's growth to approx. One-third by volume and two-thirds by value, with the latter including approximately 1.5% in price and the rest from mix shift.

For Q4 2021, in terms of two-year sales growth, management stated they "are now more trying to maintain our rhythm than continuing to accelerate it."

Strong Q3 Despite Regional Disruption

The strong Q3 sales growth was in spite of COVID disruption in some regions.

LfL sales growth by region for Q3 2021 and the prior-year quarter is below:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Region (Q3 2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's three largest regions, Europe (32% of Q3 sales), North America (28%) and North Asia (27%), all showed strong LfL sales growth in Q3.

North Asia's growth came despite renewed COVID restrictions in China, Japan and Korea: China had double-digit growth in Q3, despite lockdowns in more than 40 cities and reduced traffic for the Hainan duty-free zone during the summer (Hainan duty-free sales were up 60% year-on-year in the Golden Week in October). and Japan was in lockdown until Oct. 1.

SAPMENA-SSA ("South Asia, Middle East, North Africa - Sub-Saharan Africa") had LfL sales growth of 3.2% in Q3, due to COVID restrictions in Indonesia and much of Southeast Asia, offset by India re-opening.

LATAM had LfL sales growth of 15.7% in Q3 2021, taking two-year LfL sales growth to 25.8%, but partly due to inflation and currency devaluation. In EUR terms, LATAM sales in Q3 2021 were "only" 11.5% higher than in 2019.

Recovery Potential in Consumer Products

The strong Q3 sales growth was also in spite of an incomplete recovery in Consumer Products, meaning significant potential remains there.

LfL sales growth by division for Q3 2021 and the prior-year quarter is below:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Category (Q3 2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Consumer Products (37% of Q3 2021 sales) had LfL sales growth of only 3.2% in the quarter, after a prior-year LfL sales growth of 0.8%, weaker than other categories. Much of this is due to weak makeup sales - management stated that the makeup market remained a double-digit percentage smaller than in 2019, and L'Oréal make-up sales also remained less than in 2019 (but better than the market).

L'Oréal Luxe (39% of Q3 2021 sales) rebounded strongly after a small decline in 2020 (when Travel Retail was disrupted by COVID-19).

Professional Products (12% of Q3 2021 sales) continued to benefit from both post-COVID reopening and operational improvements.

Active Cosmetics (12% of Q3 2021 sales) continued its structural growth, with LfL sales growth at close to 30% for both 2021 and 2020.

Fears About China Macro Likely Unfounded

Investors have been concerned about a number of macro issues in China, but management was reassuring about these on the Q3 update call:

"Common Prosperity" agenda - L'Oréal believes that this "aims at making the middle classes wealthier and bigger" and, given beauty "is a category that contributes to these consumers' well-being", should be positive for the industry and for L'Oréal. In line with industry practice, L'Oréal uses influencers in its marketing but does not rely on any one big star, so is not at risk if some of them were to fall foul of regulators.

- L'Oréal believes that this "aims at making the middle classes wealthier and bigger" and, given beauty "is a category that contributes to these consumers' well-being", should be positive for the industry and for L'Oréal. In line with industry practice, L'Oréal uses influencers in its marketing but does not rely on any one big star, so is not at risk if some of them were to fall foul of regulators. Renewed COVID lockdowns - as mentioned above L'Oréal achieved double-digit sales growth China in Q3 even with 40+ cities in lockdowns; these mainly caused a "brick-and-mortar slowdown" but "e-commerce has remained dynamic in China", contributing over 50% of sales.

- as mentioned above L'Oréal achieved double-digit sales growth China in Q3 even with 40+ cities in lockdowns; these mainly caused a "brick-and-mortar slowdown" but "e-commerce has remained dynamic in China", contributing over 50% of sales. New restrictions on consumer credit - L'Oréal stated that beauty purchases in China are "mainly cash" rather than financed by credit, so will not be affected by new restrictions on short-term credit in China.

Repurchasing 4% of Shares from Nestlé

L'Oréal agreed to repurchase 4% of its shares from Nestlé in December.

Nestlé has been a shareholder in L'Oréal since 1974, and last sold shares back to the company in 2014. The agreement in December was for L'Oréal to repurchase a further 22.26m of its shares, at a price of €400 per share (€8.904bn in total), financed by both cash and new debt.

The repurchased shares were cancelled, and the net effect was to reduce Nestlé's stake in L'Oréal from 23.3% to 20.1%.

This transaction is positive for L'Oréal shareholders. Management stated that it would increase EPS by 4%. It takes L'Oréal from having net cash to having net debt of €6.7bn, a manageable figure compared to 2020 EBIT of €5.21bn.

Is L'Oréal Stock Overvalued?

At €396.35, relative to pre-COVID 2019 earnings, L'Oréal shares are trading at a 49.1x P/E and a 2.1% FCF Yield:

L’Oréal Earnings, Cash Flows and Valuation (2017-20) Source: L’Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's annual dividend is €4.00, representing a Dividend Yield of 1.0%.

L'Oréal shares are potentially overvalued. We believe they should trade at a P/E of 36x, and our forecasts indicate that the implied de-rating would leave little upside for shareholders.

L'Oréal Stock Return Forecasts

We reduce L'Oréal's share count to reflect the repurchase from Nestlé, but leave other assumptions unchanged:

2021 EPS to be €8.67 (was €8.33)

Thereafter EPS to grow at 9.5% each year (unchanged)

Dividend to grow at 10.5% each year (unchanged)

P/E of 36x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

Our dividend assumption implies that the Payout Ratio will rise 0.5% each year to approx. 52% in 2024. Our P/E assumption implies a small discount to our assumed 42x P/E for Estée Lauder.

Our new 2024 EPS forecast of €11.38 is 4.1% higher than before (€10.93):

Illustrative L’Oréal Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €396.35, we expect an exit price of €410 and a total return of 7% (2.4% annualized) by 2024 year-end, below our usual target return.

Relative to our 2021 forecast EPS of €8.67, L'Oréal's P/E is 45.7x

Our Preferred Beauty Stock is Estée Lauder

Our preferred Beauty stock is Estée Lauder, where we last reiterated our Buy rating in November 2021.

At $340.57, EL stock is trading on 52.7x FY21 EPS, and 46-47x FY22 guided EPS, compared to our assumed exit P/E of 42x. We believe EL can deliver a low teens EPS CAGR during FY22-25, giving a total return of 29% (7.7% annualized) by the end of FY25 (June 2025):

Illustrative Estée Lauder Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

EL's higher forecasted return is mostly due to its higher forecasted EPS CAGR. If we were to assume the same 36x exit P/E as for L'Oréal, EL would still end up with a total return of 11% (3.1% annualized) by June 2025.

Is L'Oréal Stock a Buy? Conclusion

L'Oréal shares have fallen back 8.6% from their 52-week high in recent days, but we believe they are still too expensive.

Strong structural growth has continued, with L'Oréal's Q3 sales update showing its two-year sales growth have accelerated to 14.9%.

The strong Q3 came in spite of COVID disruptions in some regions, and Consumer Products (especially makeup) has not yet fully recovered.

L'Oréal repurchased €8.9bn of its shares from Nestlé in December, thereby boosting its EPS by approx. 4%.

With shares at €396.35, we expect a total return of 7% (2.4% annualized) by 2024 year-end, not attractive enough.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on L'Oréal stock.