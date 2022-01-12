imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

As several macro factors indicate a continued rise in energy prices. Investors may want to consider Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) when trying to gain greater exposure to rising crude prices. While some operational issues caused the stock to be slow in recovering from the pandemic and oil price crash, these appear to have largely been resolved. Management has also left no doubt as to their commitment to shareholders by unveiling a dividend increase as well as ambitious share buyback and debt repayment plans. All of these factors taken together point to Suncor stock's continued rise on the back of a strong market for crude.

Macro Outlook

As the world slowly recovers from the pandemic, forecasts pointing to a continued bull market in the price of crude are becoming increasingly common. Analysts point to oil demand soon exceeding pre-Covid levels as the global economy gets back on track. A development sure to benefit all sectors of the energy complex.

But another factor sure to help the sector is sometimes overlooked in the oil discussion; that being inflation and, more specifically, labor price inflation. While the current elevated levels of inflation have many causes, one of them is the labor shortages affecting many businesses around the nation. These labor shortages are leading to higher wages and increased costs which cannot always be passed onto the consumer. Think of goods in the Consumer Discretionary sector for instance, where price sensitivity is very high and even a slight increase in price can have a very detrimental impact on sales. That's not the case for commodities, where all increases in production costs flow directly to the consumer level and price increases have negligible impacts on demand in the short and medium term given the nature of the product, making the sector an excellent inflation hedge.

Suncor's Underperformance

Suncor is a vertically integrated Canadian energy company with a strong focus on the Canadian oil sands, located in the Western province of Alberta. The company owns a retail and wholesale network of 1,800 locations across Canada operated under the Petro-Canada brand and it supplies these through its 4 refineries and their combined 460,000 barrel per day capacity.

But like all stocks in the oil and gas space, Suncor's shares were beat down by the onset of the global pandemic and subsequent collapse of crude prices in the spring of 2020. Its share price however, has been much slower in getting up off the mat than some of its other peers in the space.

Part of the reason for this was some operational issues that afflicted its Fort Hills mine in Alberta during the spring and summer of last year. These were detailed in this excellent piece by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor. Problems continued in September when Syncrude Canada, which is majority-owned by Suncor, had to cut supplies by 20% due to mechanical issues at its Alberta site. However, these operational difficulties seem to be behind the company now.

Another major factor in the stock price's underwhelming performance was a halving of the company's quarterly dividend at the height of the pandemic. Management cut payments to $0.16 per share, a reasonable measure at the time given the macro environment they faced. Nevertheless, Suncor's shareholder base is one that tends to favor dividend income and any reduction in that rate was sure to hamper stock price performance.

Management's Response

But management has proven that it's not deaf to shareholder concerns. Mark Little, Suncor's CEO, announced the reinstatement of the company's dividend to 2019 levels of $0.34 per share when the company released its Q3 results. This measure is certain to attract the attention of yield-hungry investors but of equal importance were the raft of other measures also announced geared towards supporting a higher stock price.

Management also outlined a targeted yearly dividend increase rate of 25% and yearly buybacks of 12%, both to be carried out over the next 5 years. These measures are not anticipated to have a negative impact on the company's overall debt levels either. The company, which currently has approximately $15 billion of net debt, is targeting a $12-15B net debt level by 2025. Something that will surely please the credit rating agencies with which Suncor currently has a BBB+ rating or higher.

Risks

The primary risk to this thesis is a strong and sustained pull-back in the price of oil. Investors in the sector should know that volatility in the commodity space tends to be higher than that in the equity space.

Natural resource companies will trade off the price of the underlying commodity in which they deal. Therefore, all of the previously mentioned plans, targets, and projections, put forth by Suncor's management team are contingent on oil remaining above a certain price.

Margin of Safety

And that price for Suncor is $35 per barrel ("bbl") of WTI crude. As per the slide below, at $30/bbl the company can cover all operating costs and capex spending related to asset maintenance while its current dividend runs it $5/bbl.

Suncor Breakeven Target Suncor Investor Presentation

The slide also illustrates management's projected operating cost reductions over the coming years, going from the current $30/bbl to $22/bbl by 2025. This can be looked at in two ways; the first of which, and the one highlighted by management in the slide, is that cost reductions provide additional room for dividend increases. The other way to view it is that cost reductions will help improve an investor's margin of safety.

Granted, if oil were to fall from its current ~$80/bbl price to $40/bbl the company's stock would suffer. But the company, and by extension investors, would be in a better position to ride out a bout of volatility if the company is able to comfortably maintain its dividend and continue carrying out its long-term plans. Having a sufficiently large margin of safety is also very important in a rising rate environment as the rollover of maturing debt will eventually bring about additional unanticipated interest costs for all corporates.

Conclusion

The macro environment, however, currently points to a higher price of crude and a rising tide lifts boats. Given the aforementioned reasons, Suncor's boat may rise more than most while simultaneously providing investors with a very good margin of safety. It's a stock that should be considered by any investor looking to add oil and gas exposure to their portfolio.