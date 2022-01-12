ZU_09/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) offer more than just a 6.1% yield. The energy firm is looking at high single digit growth in distributable cash flow per share and a dividend increase in FY 2022. Kinder Morgan has considerable revaluation potential as shares are cheap and contracted cash flows generate stability!

Prices for energy products tanked during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a massive drop in demand. With travel restrictions hurting energy consumption and cash flows, some energy firms even cut their dividends. Thankfully, the pandemic is now starting to wane and energy firms could be set for a period of outperformance and revaluation. A key reason for this assumption is that the U.S. Energy Administration Information forecasts a continual recovery in liquid fuels production and consumption in FY 2022, which might even extend into FY 2023.

Contracted cash flows, DCF, payout ratio

Kinder Morgan does not have an awful lot of price exposure in the energy markets because the energy firm signs fee-based and take-or-pay contracts for the transportation of raw materials. Take-or-pay clauses are often the standard in contracts for the transportation of energy products, especially in the natural gas industry, and they obligate the receiving party to either take delivery of energy goods or make a payment. This provision shifts risks away from Kinder Morgan and results in secure cash flows, while greatly reducing the firm’s exposure to market prices. More than 90% of Kinder Morgan’s contracts include either take-or-pay provisions or fee-based energy transportation arrangements.

Because Kinder Morgan’s cash flows are contracted in advance, the energy firm has very stable cash flows in all of its different energy businesses. The largest segment is natural gas pipelines, which generates more than $1.0B a quarter in earnings for Kinder Morgan. The firm’s Q3’21 earnings were $1.76B, including all segments, which resulted in distributable cash flow of $1.01B.

Kinder Morgan’s distributable cash flow per-share exceeds the current dividend payout of $0.27. On an annual basis, Kinder Morgan has a total payout of $1.08 and the firm has said that it plans to raise the dividend to $1.11 in FY 2022, indicating a raise of 2.8%.

Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 Distributable Cash Flow (Share) $0.44 $0.45 $1.02 $0.55 $0.48 Dividends (Share) $0.27 $0.27 $0.27 $0.26 $0.26 DCF Payout 61.4% 60.0% 26.5% 47.7% 54.7%

Based on a DCF payout of around 60% in the last two quarters, the dividend increase could have been more generous. But, to make up for the smaller than expected dividend increase, the firm said that it will spend up to $750M on opportunistic share repurchases. The share repurchases will be funded by Kinder Morgan’s excess cash flow. Kinder Morgan defines excess cash flow as cash flow that remains after capital expenditures and dividend payments.

Outlook FY 2022

Kinder Morgan expects to generate $5.4B in distributable cash flow in FY 2021 and $4.7B in FY 2022. Although the outlook shows a drop in DCF this year, the decline is the result of Kinder Morgan’s exceptional performance in Q1’21 when winter storm Uri led to a massive surge in energy demand in the U.S. and fueled Kinder Morgan's results. Adjusting for the effect of the winter storm, Kinder Morgan expects to see approximately 9% year over year growth in distribution cash flow.

There is room for Kinder Morgan's valuation to rise

Kinder Morgan’s growth in the energy industry is cheap because the firm will likely see a strong increase in internal cash flow and earnings this year. Based on a FY 2022 $2.07 DCF per share estimate (as per company guidance), shares of Kinder Morgan trade for a 8.5 X P-DCF ratio.

Risks with Kinder Morgan

The big risks I see with Kinder Morgan don’t have much to do with the rate of distributable cash flow or dividend growth. The biggest risk for Kinder Morgan is a cyberattack on its pipeline system which could, like the Colonial pipeline ransomware attack of 2021, require large ransom payments for the company to regain control over its computer systems. While this risk may be small, it's impact could be significant on revenue and cash flow.

Another risk is that the fossil fuel industry may be at the receiving end of more unfavorable carbon emissions regulations that could raise the cost of doing business. Longer term, this is likely to be Kinder Morgan’s biggest challenge.

Due to the secured cash flow nature of Kinder Morgan’s business, macro risks like falling energy prices are taken care of.

Final thoughts

Kinder Morgan’s valuation has room to rise because the company is set to generate a ton of distributable cash flow this year. In FY 2022, Kinder Morgan will see another dividend raise and the firm is all but guaranteed to repurchase more shares. Because of the low DCF payout ratio and contracted cash flows, Kinder Morgan’s dividend is as safe as it gets!