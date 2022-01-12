JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:NYSE:RY) is an investment worth considering if you like a mixture of capital appreciation and income. Firstly, the company is considered as one of Canada's most valuable brands, with a dominant market presence and long-term competitive advantage. Secondly, Royal Bank has had a solid track record with delivering good financial results and dividend safety over the last decade. Finally, Canada's deregulation on dividends and share buybacks further makes Royal Bank's valuation more compelling.

Data by YCharts

The Gold Standard

For Americans who might not follow Canadian banking, 5 major banks control almost the entire banking industry holding around 85% of the market share. Royal Bank of Canada is largely considered the gold standard among the big 5. Not only are they the largest company in Canada by market capitalization, but the company is also considered the best bank regarding customer service. The following are the average customer service scores ranging from 0-1000 among the largest Canadian banks.

Statista

In addition to having statistically the best customer service, more than 1/3 of Canadians bank at Royal Bank of Canada, as the company has approximately 14 million Canadian clients, making roughly 37% of the Canadian population. That statistic alone highlights Royal Bank's large market share, and the company's importance to Canadians. Due to this dominant market presence and brand recognition, Royal Bank has been able to provide considerably impressive financial results over the last decade. The following are just a few basic financial figures in which I used Seeking Alpha to gather the data needed to compute them.

RY Basic Financial Figures Excel Author's Calculation

As you can see, Royal Bank has shown some considerably impressive earnings expansion and dividend safety over the last decade of operations. To further prove this point, I compare the total EPS growth of all the big 5 Canadian Banks over the past 10 years.

Seeking Alpha

From looking at the chart, you see that Royal Bank of Canada has expanded its EPS more than all of the big 5 banks over the last 10 years. In addition to higher EPS expansion, Royal Bank also blows its peers out of the water in long-term net income margins.

Seeking Alpha

To conclude on Royal Bank's brand value, when looking at earnings power, market share data, or customer service scores, Royal Bank beats its peers, earning the right to be considered the gold standard among Canadian Banks.

Deregulation and Demand For Financial Services Provides Royal Bank With a Solid Future

Royal Bank of Canada has a bright future so long as the global and Canadian economy remains relatively healthy. The global financial services industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the next 5 years and Royal Bank is estimating to add 2.5 million Canadian clients by 2023. If Royal Bank is successful in adding that many clients, the following is the possible revenue growth for Royal Bank in 2022. This assumes an average revenue per Canadian customer of $2,241.50.

RY's Basic Revenue Estimate - Excel Author's Calculation

The result of adding 2.5 million clients would boost revenue by approximately 14% in 2022, and that doesn't even include the additional growth in their U.S segment. In addition to their potential 2022 revenue growth, back in November 4th of 2021, the Canadian regulators lifted restrictions on dividends and share buybacks for the banks. This would now allow Royal Bank to increase its dividends and share buybacks, which increases its dividend growth forecasts, leading to a greater company intrinsic value.

Valuation

To compute the intrinsic value of Royal Bank shares, I used a dividend discount model. The following are the numbers used to compute my dividend discount model.

Cost of Capital 7.5% Dividend Growth Rate in Perpetuity 4.9% Expected Dividend per share in 2022 3.61

My perpetual dividend growth rate of 4.9% appears feasible when considering their previous 5 year CAGR of 7.21%, and the recent deregulation on dividends and share buybacks. The following is my dividend discount model.

Dividend Discount Model Author's Calculation

My final consensus is that Royal Bank's share price currently has a 24% upside and the shares are fairly cheap when considering the company's long-term competitive advantage of being the gold standard among Canadian banks.

Canadian Real Estate Bubble and Hawkish BoC

The first risk facing Royal Bank is the risk of a potential unravelling or stagnant housing market. A few economists have argued that Canada is in a real estate bubble especially in the major cities like Toronto and Vancouver, as housing prices greatly diverge from Canadians' incomes. The following chart shows the comparison to housing price increases in Canada versus the U.S.

Housing prices in the U.S. vs Canada Macleans

Although the chart only goes up to 2015, the Canadian housing market's parabolic increase has continued to persist past 2015, and even exacerbate during the pandemic with housing prices rising 20% year over year in 2020. The potential for a future weak housing market provides Royal Bank with the risk of decelerating revenue/income growth if citizens are unable, or are reluctant to buy a home. The second risk to Royal Bank is the Bank of Canada's hawkish 2022 outlook. The BoC has promised five rate hikes of around 25 basis points each. This could have an impact on Royal Bank's loan growth as credit conditions tighten, and consumer sentiment possibly changes. That being said, the risks that Royal Bank is exposed too is one that all of the big 5 Canadian banks face. Additionally, Royal Bank's diverse revenue stream makes their business more tailored to handle a stagnant real estate market and hawkish BoC. When comparing Royal Bank to their largest domestic competitor The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), you notice that Royal Bank is much less dependent on loans for revenue as only 40% of their 2021 revenue came from loans, versus TD's 58%. Moreover, 88% of TD's net income in 2021 came from retail banking. This makes them more dependent on home purchases, HELOC financing, and various other retail banking services. Royal Bank being less dependent on loans and retail banking makes them less susceptible to a revenue decline under tightening credit conditions and a tumultuous real estate market.

Conclusion

To conclude my thesis on Royal Bank, although some risks pertain to the Canadian real estate market and economy, the long-term outlook for Royal Bank remains highly promising. The company has a high quality brand, large customer base, and is considered the pinnacle of Canadian banking. Additionally, the deregulation on its dividends and share buybacks makes the stock even more compelling. Overall, Royal Bank is a good addition to your portfolio as it adds income with capital appreciation.