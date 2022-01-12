kynny/iStock via Getty Images

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) triggered my interest when it went public in April of last year. This semiconductor play was positioned in an interesting manner as the sector was dealing with chip shortages while its "US" status brought interesting benefits on that front as well.

Besides these great benefits, shares are down 30% since the first day of trading, now trading at the public offer price again. This move is completely justifiable as the operating performance has been very weak, with few green shoots seen on the horizon.

The Former Thesis

SkyWater is a US owned and independent semiconductor company with a fabrication lab located in Minnesota and packaging services in Florida. The company claims to have a distinct approach through its focus on technology which is co-developed with customers, resulting in disruptive concepts.

The US angle to the story is important, as the company has been accredited by the Department of Defense, from whom it actually obtained a $170 million contract in 2019.

The company has come to existence in its current form after Cypress divested these operations in 2017, what now has become SkyWater and went public in April 2021. Management and underwriters sold 7 million shares at $14 per share, at the higher end of the preliminary price range. At that level, the company was valued at $532 million, or approximately half a billion enterprise value after factoring in a modest net cash position.

The company generated $137 million in sales in 2019 on which a $9 million operating losses was reported, although break-even results were posted if we adjust for a change in the value of a contingent consideration. Revenues rose to $140 million in 2020, albeit now accompanied by an operating loss of $6 million.

While the company claimed to pursue high-end end markets, its margins tell a different story with gross margins stuck around 15% of sales, so there were few reasons to become really upbeat. On the bright side, preliminary first quarter sales were seen at $46 million, for a run rate of $184 million. That looks reasonable, and translates into reasonable sales multiples, yet the question was if real profits on this revenue base would be achieved, as these (valuation) doubts increased further as shares rose to $20 on the first day of trading.

Believing that even if sales would surpass $200 million in this boom year, and seeing operating margins likely limited to 5-10% in such a scenario, I pegged earnings potential at just $10-$20 million. This would translate into earnings of $0.25-$0.50 per share, making it too hard for me to see appeal at $20 per share.

Optimism Reverts

After the public offering, shares of the company have been trading in a $15-$35 range with quite some volatility seen in the meantime. Looking on the corporate front, we have seen mostly quarterly results and smaller corporate updates in the meantime. Soon after the public offering, the company posted first quarter results with revenues of $48 million being up 61% on the year before, yet EBITDA of $5.6 million was largely in line with the year before, as the company still posted a small GAAP loss.

Shares traded in their twenties following the earnings release but fell to $15 in August as the company reported second quarter sales at just $41 million, with year-over-year growth rates slowing down to 34% while an EBITDA loss of $0.8 million was reported. A net loss of $7 million was quite steep if you ask me.

Third quarter sales only came in at $35 million, thereby being up just 6% on the year before. Based on the sequential decline in sales, EBITDA losses increased to $2.7 million with GAAP losses widening to $13.9 million. While the company believes growth is held back by shortages of components and delayed funding for key projects, this is very concerning as the loss rate keeps increasing while the company has built up a net debt position of $28 million here.

The 34 million shares have now fallen back to $14 per share, which works down to half a billion valuation if we factor in the modest net debt load. This translates into a 3-4 times annualized sales multiple, but given the growth and margin trends, I am very cautious here as I simply see few green shoots, and in fact believe the current valuation still feels a bit rich.

Given the red-hot momentum in the sector, the current revenue performance, and the losses reported are highly disappointing. This furthermore raises the question of how the performance will look like if the situation in the wider industry was not as strong as it is today. Even as shares have re-rated quite a bit here, I still fail to see any appeal here as the fundamental story has been too soft.