3D Systems Corporation's (DDD) CEO Jeffrey Graves Presents at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference (Transcript)

Jeffrey Graves - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jagtar Narula - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Jim Ricchiuti

Good morning. Welcome to the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference. My name is Jim Ricchiuti, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Needham & Company, covering industrial technology stocks. Our next session is going to be a fireside chat with 3D Systems, one of the pioneering forces in 3D printing. And today, among the leading industry players, that's hoping to write the next chapter in additive manufacturing. So, we are happy to have with us today, the Company's CEO, Jeff Graves; and CFO, Jagtar Narula. Jeff -- both of you welcome and happy New Year.

Q - Jim Ricchiuti

3D Systems has been undergoing a thoroughly significant transformation over the past year and a half since you arrived by August, 2020. Could you talk a little bit about the status of the transformation strategy? This four phase plan that you continue to implement and how 3D systems is currently organized as a result of these changes?

Jeffrey Graves

Well, thanks, Jim. Again, thanks for inviting us to the conference. It's great to be here. Jim, it's been a tremendously exciting 18 months for us, and we have gone through a lot of change. Folks are really energized by it and the reception has been very good and obviously our financial performance has been very strong. My chater from the Board when I arrived, Jim, was to pick a strong focus for the Company and one that we could continue to evolve our business model around and would lead to some exciting outcomes for customers and for our shareholders.

And so, the first thing we did last summer was to really reorganize the Company. Prior to this, for years, we'd been organized around printers and materials and software basically as businesses. We flipped that model and said, look, to drive consistent growth and things that we can be very successful at an application, let's organize ourselves around our two big markets, that's healthcare and industrial. And then within that, take a strong market vertical approach.

More than that, even specific applications within those verticals that we really believe would be leading applications. So, it would help drive our technology. And then, we made our engineering organizations technology, a shared service to support both business units that allowed us to take a lot of costs out of the business, allowed us to go-to-market much more efficiently and reduce our overhead structure.

So, we took a lot of costs out of the business in 18 months. And importantly, we delivered a lot of real exciting organic growth with that strategy. We also said, look, let's exit non-additive businesses. Let's get out of non-additive businesses that the Company had been in for a while. And so we proceeded step by step to do that. With the cash generated there we paid off our debt. We put a lot of cash on the balance sheet.

As we sit here today, I think in the last quarter, we were in excess of $800 million on the balance sheet, so very strong financial footprints. We're growing well, organically very well, double-digit rates. Our gross margins are strong and our EBITDA performance is very positive. So, we feel really good about the business, the momentum that we have. They drive for efficiency never stops and we're through the major phases of it. And we have completed our divestitures.

So, we're very much in what we call the fourth phase of the evolution and that's investing for growth. We'll always drive for efficiency, but now we're very focused on what markets that we think are going to drive this industry the fastest and where can we focus for exciting growth and margin expansion.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And then before and we'll get into that a little bit more deeply and talk about some of the recent M&A. But just a couple of questions about the industry, the 3D printing additive manufacturing industry will use those terms interchangeably. It's been a critical tool for product development and prototyping and increasingly so for end use parts. It does seem like the industry at this point is that this kind of critical juncture. And that's what I wanted to explore a little bit more about how you see this really playing because we've been waiting for this to happen. And I think there, frankly, some false starts.

Jeffrey Graves

Yes, I would tell you, Jim. I think the industry is going through an evolution. I hate to use the word inflection point, it's just overused. But I do think we're on the cusp of wide-scale acceptance in real manufacturing environments for additive manufacturing. And the things that have changed here my perception is, first of all, printing systems have become robust. You can put them in factories now. Software evolved to where it doesn't take a degreed engineer to run the equipment is, it's more automated than it has been. But importantly, Jim also the materials that you can print with have evolved to the point now where they're very useful industrially.

So whether you're talking healthcare for implants, are you talking about parts for an aircraft engine or an electric vehicle, the materials you can make things from with 3D printing now are useful materials that go into in products. I think all of us come together and this last factor is a bit opportunistic, but COVID has driven a lot of reflection around OEMs on their supply chain. And where do they want to be making parts? Where do they want their critical supplies to be coming from?

So customers are very open to the idea of additive manufacturing. The machines have progressed and the materials have progressed to where they're ready for it. And now our big customer base, our factory managers. They're the folks that are bringing it into production, whether it'd be in healthcare or in industrial. The drivers are a bit market specific beyond that, and I'm happy to talk about both those. But those are broad strokes that this industry is ready to move into production now.

The impediment we found once we really built momentum in that direction was the manufacturing software infrastructure out there wasn't ready to accept large numbers of printers. So, we purposely went off and invested enough in operating systems to do that, and then open it up for the entire industry to use. So, we're hoping that further accelerates the adoption of additive broadly.

Jim Ricchiuti

So, the industry forecasts are all over the map, frankly. And so you guys, I think had talked about your goal of having your organic growth in excess of the overall industry. So, I wonder if you could talk a little bit about how you see the industry grow just because there's so many, there's such a wide range of numbers out there.

Jeffrey Graves

Yes, Jim, it's a bit crazy, if people are using the wildly different estimates. I will say, optimistically, I do believe this industry will grow at double-digit rates, I think really solid, organic, double-digit rate is a great objective. If you run the business well and you've got compelling technology offerings, I think you can do very well in this business. Where it'll be in double digits, I tend to average it all out and say mid-teens is kind of a nice estimate, if you want to know our internal planning.

We say, we look at the range of estimates across our markets and say, it should grow well above 10%. Will it be 15, will be mid-teens probably. And that's been our objective is to grow at or slightly ahead of the market performance. And I think the industry is ready for that, I think the customer base is ready for that given the prior factors I mentioned.

Jim Ricchiuti

Are there specific areas you guys have done very well in healthcare? Other specific areas that you think you can outperform?

Jeffrey Graves

Well, healthcare clearly was a strong suit of ours, once we pulled it together in a business unit and made sure we had the proper foundation and infrastructure, which is really important in healthcare to deliver high quality parts on time and to have all the FDA regulated oversight involved in place. So, we pull that together, we have that in good shape. And the medical industry in general was ready to really adopt additive.

This idea of mass producing customized products is really attractive in healthcare. It improves patient outcomes. It reduces time in hospitals, or risks of infection, things like this, that it's really, really good for. So, I think healthcare has been more rapidly open to doing it. The deep engineering base and industrial and especially the demanding markets, like aerospace and others, they take more tentative steps forward. But I think in general, the long-term, Jim, the industrial opportunity is probably larger in total.

Now, there'll be verticals where you can make more money and less money at, but I think industrial will overall be larger, but healthcare is an extremely attractive market. And now obviously, we're extending that into biological - the biological space for the human body. So we're very excited about both sides of the business. Healthcare has been great. And I think the surprise factor in the next couple of years will be the growth rate in the industrial markets.

Jim Ricchiuti

As an aside, let's just shift for a moment to the industry. We've seen line of newcomers. Some have been around but some have certainly raised their profile, raised substantial amounts of cash over the past years. So, how do you choose what your perspective is on that? And how you expect to differentiate yourself from some of those thoughts?

Jeffrey Graves

Well, there's a few different embedded questions, Jim. In terms of differentiation, we -- when we reorganized the Company, Jim, we took a very special approach to say, look, we're going to be application experts. That's what we're going to do. We're going to hopefully be smart about picking market verticals and applications that will drive exciting growth, and good margin performance, but we're going to be very application focused. To do that, you need a broad range of printing technologies available to you.

So for metals to polymers, you need that full spectrum because customers when they come to you, they don't necessarily know if they want it to be metal or polymer. Sometimes, they're competing solution within themselves. So, you want to have available the broad range of printing technologies, you want at a very exciting materials technology base to draw on, so you can offer a variety of materials to customers, that meets their special needs and tune and tweak those materials. And then, you've got to have software to make the pre-process efficient.

So what differentiates us is our breadth of technology, Jim. We plan to stay very serious about metals and polymers both, because our customers want it. And we are determined to have a very deep material science bench to offer tunes and tweaks to materials that customers really want for their applications. So, that's what will differentiate us. Newcomers are great. I mean, they keep you sharp. Some of them have really interesting rifle shot technologies like a unique printer, or in some cases a unique material.

It takes a lot to bring together the material and the process. It takes a lot of effort and many of these companies are young and they're small. They have to build from something. They've got cash to invest, but also that's driven asset prices up quite a lot. So, it's very hard for them to find ways to grow in that way. So, we bring scale to the market and a great services organization, and a range of technologies that I think is unbeatable, if we just run the business well.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. Next few questions just on the healthcare business, which I guess is about half of your revenues. You've experienced really nice through the first nine months of 2021. And maybe help us understand a little better, the major components of the healthcare business, just the overall market revenues here, and what's driving the strength of that business? We know dental is a key area.

Jeffrey Graves

Well, I would go back to a fundamental point, Jim, is to be serious in healthcare. You've got to have a great foundation. Healthcare companies are very serious because the liability issues and things. So, if you don't have quality and process definition and control embedded in your business, it's the best price of entry that's table stakes.

Beyond that, if you look at a dental, dental has been talked about quite a lot and dental applications are very much involved. If you go to the dentist office today, you see a lot of cosmetic offerings, if you will, teeth straightening, whitening, replacements, all of that there, because they are such customized products. They automatically lend themselves to additive manufacturing. Dental is a great business. We have a very big business as most people know in teeth straightening and aligner. So, it's a great business for us.

If you look at the non-dental half of our healthcare business, though, it's been tremendously exciting. What we call med devices, and really it's divided into two things. One is implants, where it's literally a medical device or a component that helps to repair a bone or a structure within your skeleton system. Those are our live themselves to customization quite a lot, because everybody's skeleton is different, everybody's size and shape is different.

What's becoming much more involved now, Jim though is, is working with specific surgeons on how to optimize their surgical procedure. So, it ranges from incorporation of surgical models in advance to working with them on special instrumentation and implants to help their procedures go faster and better. And we've got a wonderful facility in Littleton, Colorado.

If you walked into the building, you'd see dozens of folks on cellphones working with surgeons in surgical suite saying, okay, in five days, you'll have this set of tool and you'll have these implants for your patients, and we worked at them through a channel partner that can provide all of the other items that a surgeon may need. But that customization of surgical procedures, really, really effective, it's become highly cost effective.

And again, it has such a tremendously positive impact on patients. So I love dentistry. I think our dental business will continue to grow. We've got some wonderful new products coming out. But on the other half of our healthcare business, this customized surgical procedures and implants, both devices and for orthopedic applications, very, very exciting Jim, those will all continue to grow for us for four years, hopefully decades to come.

Jim Ricchiuti

And probably fair to say, just - well, maybe smaller, the growth rate there should be pretty significant, pretty meaningful?

Jeffrey Graves

Exactly, Jim. Last quarter, we've been, Jagtar, you can correct me, we delivered about 15% growth in non-dentistry applications within healthcare. Obviously, dentistry was strong as well. But the non-dentistry applications were really exciting, Jim. I expect that to continue.

Jim Ricchiuti

And I've been in that facility I mean in Colorado. It is impressive.

Jeffrey Graves

And we're adding -- we're building out new building, Jim. We've got a building that's halfway under construction, which in terms of raw materials for buildings, it hasn't been a pleasant experience. But in terms of capacity and demand, we really need it. So, it’s - business is going well.

Jim Ricchiuti

Good segue too for the next question. We read the topics. We've been talking them more near-term drivers to the healthcare business. Kind of spend some few moments though on the acquisition that you announced the late last year biometric biotechnologies. Major commitment on the part of the Company, you've talked about regenerative medicine, but certainly this was about a fairly significant move on your part. Talk about how you're viewing this market?

Jeffrey Graves

Jim, it's -- in a way, it's a natural extension of our traditional healthcare business. In that, we're printing unique articles for the human body. But in this case, Jim, we're printing them at a precision level and with materials that are fully biocompatible or even bioresorbable. So you basically print an article that's going to go in your body and become part of your body over time. So no rejection from your immune system, it becomes integral part of your body.

The work started over four years ago under sponsorship of United Therapeutics is a wonderful partner for us. But they came to us with a goal of being able to print human lungs. And it sounds it sounded to me Jim when I arrived to the Company like science fiction, but when you get close to it, we've made remarkable progress toward that objective. And I think you'll be hearing a lot more about it, especially from United Therapeutics the future.

The works going so well that in January of '21, we said the technology had reached a point where we could expand into other potentially simpler applications in the body. So blood vessels, soft tissue, those kinds of things printed with biocompatible materials or biologics materials that will actually be reabsorbed or become a part of your body and not rejected. So we're working hard on applications outside of organs as well. So United Therapeutics is our integral partner for organs where we're finding our own way on non-organ applications and establishing partnerships there.

And then the third leg of that stool is we can take the ability to print three dimensional cellular structures that have blood vessels in them. And we can take those into laboratories for testing the reaction of human cells to any kind of external factor, a drug, a drug treatment, radiation treatment, anything you'd like. We can those could be tumor cells, they can be healthy cells, that you can test the basically the effects of the environment drugs. And the idea there is to accelerate drug development in the pharmaceutical laboratories.

So we got three legs of the stool organs, non-organ human applications, and laboratory applications, which is for basic research and for pharmaceuticals. And we are tremendously excited by it. It's the printing technology, Jim was a, I would call it an extension of what we've done for polymers. But it was a big extension. It's on printing at micron scales, extremely large, complex structures, and out of materials that have never been printed before.

So, we're thrilled about it. We have a great healthcare business as it is with exciting growth. And then, on the heels of that, we've got some great new inroads into biology that we are tremendously excited about.

Jim Ricchiuti

These are clearly longer term in nature, how should investors monitor or measure your progress in this area?

Jeffrey Graves

Yes, it's a bit difficult, Jim. You have to almost do it by public announcements. And so when we establish partnerships, that's the start of an effort. Many of these advances require FDA approval, or in other publicly disclosable events. So that's basically how folks have to monitor it. We will hopefully in '22, hear Jagtar working on at Investor Day in a spring, where hopefully, we could put some real numbers to the market potential for the biologics work. I think it's very well-known on the industrial healthcare space, the market potential, biologics is brand new. And we want to put numbers to that because I think they're really exciting, they're just longer term.

Jim Ricchiuti

On industrial, again, probably there have to your revenues. It really covers a lot of ground and I think it will probably be helpful if we talk about, because I think we do have a little better understanding sometimes of the healthcare business, what's in there. What are the major sub segments, in industrial, where you feel you got a real opportunity to further differentiate yourself?

Jeffrey Graves

The industrial is a bit tricky, Jim. As I mentioned earlier, I think it'll be a bigger market. And in total, that healthcare, there's a broad range of applications. But you have to be a little bit more selective about what you think additive is really good for and where the economics can work and you can make money at, it has to bring special value to the customer.

So, we've shied away from high volume applications in a standard automobiles and other heavy industrial equipment. We've tended to focus a little bit more on, I tell them they're so large that in this year market and even to call an aerospace for example is still broad. We've tended to focus on rocketry and satellites, a little bit more than aircraft.

Aircraft, I think could be a great business. We haven't been big in that, but it can be a great business, and one that we may expand in over time. On the automotive side, in general automotive there's a few special applications under the hood for special materials that we like, but real demanding applications, but not general componentry as much.

What we do like is the move toward electric vehicles though because electric vehicles are going through the same evolution as aircraft to some extent where they're trying to lightweight the car and use more aggressive designs to basically get more mileage out of a battery. And that lends itself nicely to additive manufacturing. So EVs, we're very excited about as well, structural componentry in electric vehicles could be a good business.

We've got some casting, the casting and foundry business has been good for us. Jewelry particularly has been a very strong business for us. But I would tell you, anything within the casting realm is especially for difficult parts, high-value part is good for us. The special heavy industrial equipment like semiconductor equipment manufacturers, semiconductor production equipment, very specialized, high-value equipment, which can benefit tremendously through additive manufacturing.

So, we have developed a nice business in all the large names in semiconductor equipment manufacturer, and we liked that business. It's not a huge market, but it's a huge value to the customers in that market. So, that's kind of how we are approaching industrial. It's very vertical specific, and you will hear more. I think it's, we've talked so much about healthcare. Maybe we have done a bit of a disservice to our industrial side of our business, because these markets are tangible, and I think you'll hear us talk more about them in the next year to two.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. And then, looking specifically at the portfolio, if we think of the newer polymer metals 3D printers, which of those products with some new, are you most excited by, as you think about 2022?

Jeffrey Graves

So, Jim, you cut out a little bit, but on the print technology, what am I most excited about?

Jim Ricchiuti

Yes, some of the newer products. Jeff, just with respect to polymers and metals, what excites you about the market reception and what's you are looking at in '22?

Jeffrey Graves

So Jim, a big hit for us and it's going to continue to grow, I think is in the photo polymer area, both SLA and DLP printing technology, very exciting. And that's driven in part by the precision of the machine, but in part by we are launching a lot of new materials and materials that people use to buy an SLA machine and not think that you could develop, for example, a tough material a good service, but it wasn't very tough.

Now, we've got very tough and some cases for flame resistant materials for SLA printing, our DLP printer, our figure four has been a great launch printer for new materials that we can now take to SLA. So, we're scaling up some of the materials we have been targeting toward figure four for the DLP into SLA technology to make larger components. I think, it's going to be a big hit and that will continue to grow.

We'll be updating Jim virtually all of our fundamental platforms over the next 18 to 24 months. You will see new product announcements regularly from us at trade shows on all those platforms. On the metal side, we have focused on laser centering, primarily.

There are folks using binder over powder, which is very interesting, but as you had a bit unproven and a little bit more restrictive review. But, hey, we are not writing it off. It could be a very exciting technology for making larger quantities of parts. We are focused very heavily though on a high-performance materials that you approached through laser centering, laser centering of powders.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. Through software, you have covered several big stats on the software side of the business. In 2021, you've acquired Oqton which you talked about operating as an independent platform. And simultaneous with that, you announced that, you would open up to your legacy software solutions as well. Talk to us about the importance of software first. And then overall triple net 3D systems, and really what led you to strategic decision to open up some of the software offerings to the rest of the industry?

Jeffrey Graves

Jim, it's very interesting. As a newcomer to the industry a year and a half ago, I was amazed at how much people would developed all their own customized software for printing, and it was competing with one another. And I think to some extent it was inhibiting customer adoption, because customers don't want to learn a lot of different software platforms, especially in production environments. So, I think we did ourselves a disservice as an industry and everybody developing software here at silo.

With that said, I love our software platform for printing. Our metals printing software, particularly I think it's the best in the world and will gain increasing attraction. The tipping point for us it was, we were seeing this acceptance in our end markets of additive manufacturing. So I go out and visit customers. And they say, yes, Jeff, and you go in there in their factory Jim, and they say, hey, Jeff, yes, no offense, but we're going to buy your printers for these kind of applications and somebody else's printers for these and all the stuff.

I said, what, that's fine, good. We're participating in this, but the rate limiting step is we don't know how to put them in our factory and get them running it. Individually the machines work well in the lab. But how do you put them in a factory environment and get them running? So they needed a software platform that could allow plug and play for a variety of printers. And frankly, and plugged into their SAP or Oracle factory systems seamlessly. So we said, okay, we could go develop that ourselves, it would take a few years and millions of dollars.

But we could look around and opt-in had that platform, that manufacturing operating system, they had been working on it for three to four years, 50 plus software engineers that are just brilliant. And so we said, look, let's buy that. And then let's open it up for the whole industry, so that anybody can sell this. And obviously, we'd benefit, we own we own that business, but it can benefit the entire industry and our customer base collectively, by allowing them to bring printers and easily into their factories.

So that was the idea. It's got embedded intelligence to help the whole system run well between printers and to track materials from raw material to finished parts, to schedule materials to allow robotics. It's got a huge range of functionality. But we said why not open it up to everyone? Certainly, we get a benefit, but the whole industry will advance. And then we said okay, well, if we're going to do that, why don't we make available our printing software as well for other platforms?

So it's a new issue for us, it's out there. If you go to the auction website, I think you'll see several of our competitors' logos on the website. We put a firewall up so everybody's got their own data protected, customers have their data protected. We have our own data protected. Everybody has their own thing and customers can adopt additive more quickly. So that's the idea. We don't need everybody inventing this. We can just try to drive adoption on a broad scale to our customer base.

Jim Ricchiuti

So, I would assume that customers are all on board on this is probably something they've welcomed. I'm curious though, and how some of the traditional competitors are reacting to this. Because look, you're going to operate separately and you that clear, but still, there is that issue that. Are there, is some hesitation on their part?

Jeffrey Graves

Yes, Jim, I realized if I didn't say there wasn't, but it goes back I think, Jim. This is still as found in the 80s. There's still a young industry. So you've got a lot of founders still running businesses that remember the fierce competition between all the companies and stuff. It's an unusual thing to say, okay, I'm going to use somebody else's software on my machine. So there's an emotional hurdle to get over.

But I don't think that the fear of a common data collection platform, that fear is easily addressed. And I think that's fine. It's more, quite honestly. I think it's more of the emotional, oh, gosh, I would never use a competitor's thing for something. And we're trying to get past that. It's just silly. And I think more and more you'll see the momentum grow in that software adoption now Jim.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Materials, more and more of the companies in the industry are taking more of an open approach with materials. How would you describe 3D system strategy with respect to materials?

Jeffrey Graves

So, Jim, I would tell you, we've traditionally loved closed systems and basically if the effects force the customer to buy your materials and things. In realities, Jim, and maybe this is just again, being a new guy in the industry. In reality, the printing process and the material is so closely linked, there's a lot of natural pull through any way. If you declared it open and said that you can use any material and is pretty what most, especially in factory environments, most customers won't want to invest the time to bring on competing material, unless it's very large quantities.

So, I think there's been overly and over amount of fear of having open systems. With that said, we're driving hard for recurring revenue from a financial standpoint. And we want to make sure that our way of doing that to make sure we have the best materials in the world. So, I think increasingly, you'll see our materials offered more broadly, you'll probably see systems opened up more, because in practice, it's still very difficult for customers change materials, it takes a lot of hard work. And if you're the best at the materials, you win the business anyway.

So I'm not a huge believer in artificial barriers to impose on your customers. That said, we'll be smart about it and we'll progress, there are some special cases where you need to use the material from the OEM in order to make the part correctly. And because we don't want customers coming back with a quality issue, because they use another material. So there's a legitimate reason to argue that some of the other reasons, though, I think, impose too much on your customer. So we'll probably move toward more of an open environment, and more cross-selling of materials in the future, I would guess.

Jim Ricchiuti

I want to spend a moment, if we could on the business model and maybe we could bring try to put into this as well. A lot of activity from the divestiture standpoint, M&A, readiness in this kind of this fourth phase that you're talking about and trying to drive more growth that's going to involve more investment. How do we think about -- how should we be thinking about overall profitability margins? And I assume you're going to do an analyst day in the spring, you'll probably flushing this out, but I'm wondering a broad start, so if you could talk a little bit?

Jagtar Narula

So, we are an investment period for the Company, if the Company were excited about the future prospects, the growth opportunities. So, Jeff and I spent a lot of time thinking about, what's the financial profile of this company, as we move out to the future and how do we show that progress along the way. So what excites me about this company is that, if you look at us today, two-thirds of our revenues recurring. And that's a profile, we want to continue, that recurring revenue is highly profitable for us.

So, I think what you'll see over time is that gross margins, if you looked at gross margins in Q3, it was in the 41.2% range. Our intention is to continue to grow those gross margins over time. We want to see those gross margins, get to 50% and that'll occur through a combination of three things, it's a continue relentless focus on applications as Jeff talked about, which tend to be, when you've got the superior solutions, customers are willing to pay off for that. So, that will improve gross margins.

It'll be cost management, the investments that we're making into new products and new technologies. Part of that is feature functionality. Part of that is cost structure, and so that'll improve margins on our systems. And the other piece of it is just the profile the business as you move more and more than a piece of like, Jeff, talked about around software and some of the higher margin businesses, that'll improve overall gross margin. So, I think you'll see that top-line gross margin profile improve overtime.

And then, as you get through the rest of the P&L, we'll manage, we'll go in through an investment phase, but we'll manage R&D, we'll manage SG&A. We will get to a 20% EBITDA margin overtime, which we proved over the last year, we can be a profitable company, right? We got two double-digit EBITDA margins. Now this task of balancing growth and profitability, but that's for the long-term all for us, I think it's highly achievable.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. That's helpful to remind us of that. Finally just on the capital allocation, balance sheet looks awfully strong. You haven't been active on the M&A front. How do we think, how should investors be thinking about that also with respect to M&A what areas are of interest to you, to the extent that you can talk about it?

Jeffrey Graves

So, as Jagtar mentioned Jim, I think things that reinforce that recurring revenue model are always attractive. So, materials and software, those are wonderful, almost add onto the Company opportunistically. We have got a great portfolio now and we have got good organic capability. But opportunistically, if things come along in that area, that always gets our attention. Print technology, there's a lot of it out there and we stay abreast of it. There is not a lot of technology we don't already own today.

But again, occasionally something comes along this interesting. Application specialty groups are of interest to us. The reason that we gave priority to software and biologics in the last 18 months was, number one, there was a compelling need for software. That was a high priority of ours. The biologics, it's important to plant those seeds right now, even though they take a while to grow. If you didn't plant them now, you wouldn't be positioned for that. So, we needed to make some investments there.

Now going forward it's more opportunistically looking. We have got a really good platform company, that's a pure play additive company. What can we add-on to that to drive the financial results that Jagtar mentioned, more opportunities for the customer to buy solutions from us and what will drive, it's not only strong growth, but gross margin expansion and EBITDA expansion. Those are the real key elements for us that we go through in our screening.

Jim Ricchiuti

Fair enough. I think we're going to have to end it there. Jeff, Jagtar, thank you. Thank you guys for spending some time with us today, I appreciate that.

Jeffrey Graves

Thank you for the opportunity.