Throughout the recent selloff in the market and especially in tech stocks, my advice to investors has been constant: don't shed too much exposure to tech stocks, but within the tech sector, favor value over growth; and wherever possible, take advantage of sharp dips to buy stocks that have been pushed below their intrinsic valuation.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is a company that's high on my bullish list. The internet review-site may seem like a legacy technology company to most investors, but it's also a company that has re-sparked its growth and funneled a good deal of its revenue down to the bottom line. Now fully in post-pandemic mode, Yelp has outperformed tech peers since November (it didn't have that much excess value to shed), and I continue to think Yelp will be a winning investment throughout 2022.

Bullish thesis for Yelp rings loud against a very modest valuation

Yelp is hardly the most exciting company in the internet sector, so many investors will want to ask: why Yelp? Here's a refresher, in my view, of what the key drivers for the Yelp bullish thesis are:

Yelp is returning to growth, thanks to post-pandemic normalization. The early days of the pandemic weren't easy for Yelp. The company, which has a large small-business clientele, saw consumer visits drop and accordingly advertising also dissipated. But in its most recent quarter, Yelp delivered >20% y/y revenue growth and beat prior quarterly revenue records from before the pandemic.

In spite of these strengths, I continue to see Yelp's valuation as quite modest. At current share prices near $37, Yelp has a market cap of $2.67 billion. After we net off the $531.6 million of cash on Yelp's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.14 billion.

For FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Yelp to generate $1.16 billion in revenue, representing 12% y/y revenue growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Yelp's current-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, meanwhile, is 23%. If we conservatively assume no margin accretion next year and apply a 23% margin on consensus revenue estimates, we get to an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $266.8 million. That would put Yelp's valuation at just 8.0x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA - which is a bargain for a stock that I consider as having returned to solid growth.

Stay long here. In my view, no company other than Yelp has so completely cornered the market for unbiased, well-trusted consumer reviews on restaurants and other local businesses. Yelp continues to monetize on this branding and deliver excellent bottom-line profits for patient investors.

Q3 download

Let's now dig into Yelp's latest quarterly results, which drove a good deal of enthusiasm for the stock when released in early November, in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Yelp Q3 results Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

Yelp's revenue grew 22% y/y to $269.2 million in the quarter, dashing Wall Street's expectations of $261.9 million (+19% y/y) by a solid three-point margin. Revenue growth did decelerate versus 52% y/y growth in Q2, but that's largely because comps are getting tougher as we start comparing against the "recovery" phase of the pandemic in the back half of 2020.

The main driver for the growth is a jump in ad clicks, as the economy continues to normalize and more dining/shopping establishments reopen at normal hours. We can see in the chart below that the period from Q2'20 to Q4'20 represented heavy declines in y/y traffic; which has since rebounded in Q2. Q3 saw 28% y/y growth in ad clicks, on top of roughly flat CPC (cost per click).

Yelp key metrics Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

Here's some useful anecdotal commentary from CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on the quarter's results and how the company is moving past the pandemic:

Advertising revenue from restaurants, retail and other increased by 28% year-over-year, despite a slowdown in the pace of reopening. We believe that there is significant room for further recovery in these categories as the effects of the pandemic subside. Consumers have continued to turn to Yelp for trusted local content, which includes up-to-date important local business information. In the third quarter, we launched several new attributes to enable businesses to communicate vaccine requirements to their customers, which have been well received. Our trusted content gives consumers the confidence to connect and transact with local businesses. For example, diners seated via Yelp more than doubled year-over-year. while Request-A-Quote requests increased by nearly 10% year-over-year."

Yelp also executed admirably from a profitability standpoint. The company's $71 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter rose 34% y/y. From a margin perspective, adjusted EBITDA margins of 26% were up 2 points versus 2020, and 4 points versus 2019. This is the result of all the cost initiatives that Yelp has been driving since before the pandemic began: shifting more sales resources into enterprise, hiring in cheaper locations, and shrinking its real estate portfolio:

Yelp adjusted EBITDA Yelp Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Yelp at ~8x forward adjusted EBITDA is quite a smart and under-appreciated investment opportunity. With the entire market shifting into value plays, I see Yelp continuing to quietly outperform the broader market indices. The company may not be a growth hotshot anymore, but it's generating quite impressive adjusted EBITDA growth through a combination of detailed cost initiatives plus consistent advertiser demand and user clicks. Stay long here.