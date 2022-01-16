onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is one of North America's largest pipeline systems and has a market cap of $82B. With a dividend yield over 6.6% and a 27-year streak of dividend growth, Enbridge is one of the most reliable energy companies in Canada when it comes to income. I think fair value is somewhere near $45 a share and is a buy at today's prices, especially for income investors looking to avoid the K-1 tax forms associated with Master Limited Partnerships.

The Business

Enbridge is crucial to North America's energy infrastructure. Founded in 1949, they have an irreplaceable asset base when it comes to the transportation of fossil fuels. More recently, they have begun to experiment with renewables, in the form of wind farms and solar operations.

Investor Presentation enbridge.com

Enbridge isn't going to provide explosive share price appreciation, but they have always provided a steadily increasing dividend and operate in an industry that people across North America rely on. Whether it's natural gas to heat homes or oil for gasoline and jet fuel, Enbridge has a hand in transporting a significant amount of it across the continent.

Investor Presentation enbridge.com

Enbridge is certainly a wide moat company in my opinion. People talk about solar and wind like they are a viable way to source energy, but in reality, companies that provide the infrastructure for traditional energy sources like fossil fuels will be around for a long, long time. I'm not the only one who thinks so.

One thing that might be surprising to investors is the amount of debt on Enbridge's balance sheet. At the end of Q3, Enbridge had approximately $70B of debt. That certainly might raise some eyebrows for a company with a market cap just over $80B, but Enbridge has solid credit ratings that has allowed them to borrow with some of the longest maturities I have seen. The longest bond currently has a maturity date of 2112. I certainly wouldn't be interested in owning that bond with the amount of money printing going on, but it does show that creditors have confidence in Enbridge's business model and long-term stability.

Recent Headlines

In October, Enbridge acquired Moda Midstream for $3B in cash. This adds another piece to Enbridge's already impressive footprint, and gives the company a low-cost export center in the Gulf of Mexico with access to Texas' largest basins.

Enbridge has also been in the news due to the legal battle over the Line 5 pipeline in Michigan. I mentioned it in a previous article, but Doomberg, one of my favorite macro research websites, has an interesting article on it here. I find it interesting that the loudest people seem to dictate policy on a subject as important as energy, but I digress.

Valuation

Shares of Enbridge have had a nice run up in the last month or so. Even after the recent ~10% move, shares are still a reasonable buy for income investors. Shares currently trade for a cash flow multiple just over 10x, which has basically been the normal multiple since the company's growth slowed down in the last five or six years. I think shares will head for $45 or $50 in the next couple years, all while paying investors a juicy dividend.

Operating Cash Flow fastgraphs.com

I like Enbridge, but there are some nuances that investors should consider. Personally, I sold my shares of Enbridge a couple months ago to add shares of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). I recently wrote articles on both of these MLPs (links here and here), but I think the valuation and tax advantages of those two companies makes more sense for American investors investing in a regular brokerage account.

The Dividend

Enbridge has managed to accomplish a feat that few companies ever will. Stringing together 27 years of dividend increases is rare, but Enbridge has been able to accomplish it in an industry with a reputation of companies carrying too much leverage and cutting dividends. With a yield over 6.6%, Enbridge offers one of the highest safe yields out there.

Dividends enbridge.com

In December, I sold a put with a $40 strike on Enbridge. I have been experimenting with writing puts, and it's a good way for conservative investors to generate additional income without creating too much risk. It is looking like the contract will expire worthless in the next week. If shares drop into the $37 or $38 range again, I will look to sell another monthly put at the $40 strike.

Author's Schwab Account schwab.com

This was in a retirement account, which is where investors would hold shares of Enbridge in an ideal world. This way investors can avoid the Canadian dividend withholding tax. It's tough to hold shares of Enbridge in a regular brokerage account when you have to watch the Canadian government take 15% each quarter, especially when tax advantaged MLPs are an option here in the US.

Conclusion

Enbridge is a set it and forget pick for income investors in today's overheated market. With a reasonable valuation and a yield over 6.6%, I think investors are looking at double digit returns for at least a couple years. Conservative investors looking for a growing dividend with relatively limited downside should consider Enbridge. However, investors that are willing to deal with the added complexity of a K-1 tax form in order to secure a higher yield at more attractive valuations should consider EPD or MMP.