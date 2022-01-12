Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) CEO Jay Chaudhry Presents at 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference Call January 12, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Remo Canessa - Chief Financial Officer

Alex Henderson - Needham

Alex Henderson

Great. Thank you very much. My name is Alex Henderson. I am the security analyst at Needham. It’s a pleasure to have Zscaler here, one of my favorite companies and one of my favorite management teams too. So, it’s really going to be a fun 40 minutes. Just a reminder, if you have a question and want to ask it, there is a dialogue box, just type it in and I’ll relay it to management. And with that, welcome guys.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you, Alex.

Q - Alex Henderson

So, I am convinced that we are at the cusp of the largest transition in network architecture that’s happened in – since I started the business in 1986. And I don’t think The Street quite grasp just how big transition this is and how much wood there is behind the arrowhead driving that transition. So, with your technology, you take the user off the enterprise network and there is really no reason why that user should be on there with Microservices, Kubernetes, CICD pipelining, CODIS infrastructure, we are driving enormous change in how applications are written that is driving enormous impact on how companies think about those applications. Those applications that are inside a container with the workload infrastructure needed to run them sit on top of a runtime environment and are separate from that runtime environment. So, they simply become points in the cloud where the API gateway is exposed and says, hello world. In that world, we have an architecture where applications and users are simply points in the cloud and we need to connect them and secure them. Is that where we are going? Because I think if it is, you guys are perfectly positioned to drive that connectivity and that security. Can you talk about the change in enterprise architecture and how important that is to your story and to securing the world as we move forward?

Jay Chaudhry

Alex, absolutely, yes. I mean, the point you made was actually even that offers further opportunities. First of all, applications are moving to the cloud. They are no longer sitting contained. They are going to many cloud availability zones and agents. Then they are becoming microservices and are getting pushed to the edge. That means applications will be everywhere. You can’t be extending your network everywhere to say, this is my perimeter, this is my perimeter. And you said they become points. I’d like to call them islands. They should be islands out there. There is no pathway that always interconnects them. You go through a zero trust exchange, which is like a switchboard to connect the right entity to right entity. That entity could be a user going to application. It could be workload going to workload. I am going to use a couple of slides to set the stage, because visually it’s easier to understand. Otherwise, everything sounds and looks like the same. So, let me talk to the network change we are talking about, which drives the security change. The last mega change that happened in networking happened in about 1990s when IBM era ended, if you are old enough to recall SNA network. Cisco was born to build the modern network. And with that switching and routing technology of Cisco, they said, look, if you have various branches, I will extend your network to every branch office. If users get on the network, they can access applications. That’s wonderful. Then we said, wow, but we want to work from home. Let’s invent VPN. So, we can extend our corporate network to every household, which is what we have been doing. Then we said we want to embrace public cloud, let’s extend our network to every cloud providers every region, because applications and users must be on the same network very basic principle. That’s how we have done things for 30 years. And then we said we don’t like to buy appliances. We want cloud. So, network security vendors try to say, I got virtual firewalls in the cloud and I am a cloud service, okay. But they won’t tell you that firewall and VPNs are network devices and IP devices. They extend your network wherever they are. So this gold color line is all becomes a corporate network. And the more location you break out at the more you are at attack surface. So first, they find you. Bad guys find you based on your attack surface, anything that resolves the open Internet is your attack surface, firewall, VPN and e-apps, number one. Number two, they want to compromise. Once they find you, they come after you. Every bad thing comes on the Internet when your users interact with Internet, they can get infected from phishing and zero day attacks and whatnot. Once they infect something out that becomes a beachhead, then they want to move laterally, so they can find high value target. That’s what happened to Maersk, a mega shipping company. That’s what happened at Colonial Pipeline when they stole VPN credentials, gone on the network and moved laterally to find billings as the high-value application. It’s like getting on U.S. highway in San Fran on I-80. I can reach New York, Miami or Chicago without hitting a single light, okay. That’s a good news. That’s a bad news. And then they want to steal your data. And all of that data gets sent to the internet. Hence, you need to make sure you protect it. So, our philosophy in this new world is not around building a perimeter on everything, it’s making sure they can’t find you, your attack surface goes away, they can’t compromise you with proper inspection. They can’t move laterally so they are not on the network and they can’t steal your data. That’s really what led us to really build the service, whereby the old world is like allowing a visitor unescorted in your building so they can wander around and go to any room and every room while they are supposed to go to say Room #22. In fact, buildings are adjacent are interconnected, they all become risky, just like your branch offices with the data center. The right approach is, your buildings will have no names. They go dark. No one knows what they are. Interconnectivity goes away. They become islands and reception moves far away from your headquarters. They still check my ID, if I want to come and see you, they give me a badge, but they will say, Jay, stop, you’ll be blindfolded and escorted to Room #22 where your meeting is. Once your meeting happens, you got blindfolded and escorted out. That is like think of this, a building is like your data center, [Azure] (ph), a room is like your application and that’s what we need to connect.

So with that in mind, the last comment I will make in this slide are your applications of use at destination, there could be microservices. They could be full blown applications, external, one kind, internal, your own. You go through an exchange, which does two things: one, they make a policy decision, should this person or should this entity be allowed to connect; two, then they enforce policy by sitting in line. What are the policy decisions this identity trust? Is this entity trusted? This is a device trust, can we trust this device. And the security trust or status, is this something malicious? Just like you don’t want dangerous luggage to get on the plane, you don’t want malicious content to come and infect you guys. And then you look at anomalous behavior for risk. You decide which application you can go to. It’s like allowing you to say, you can go to Room 22, 24 and 26 and nowhere else and then you actually establish the connection by sitting in line.

This is for external. Internal is pretty similar with one difference that with the connector technology, you open an inside out connection. So no outside in connections allowed. With that, we eliminate your attack surface, applications are hidden behind us. They could be sitting in 100 locations, 200, doesn’t matter. We find them, we connect the right user essentially connected the only applications. There is no lateral movement. It’s like going to Room 22 and 22 only. And besides that, this is the opposite of firewalls and VPN architecture. You can’t bolt on these things on top of legacy technology. And then, of course, preventing compromise, by cyber inspection and DLP becomes fundamental. So, this is the technology we built whereas you never own the network, you don’t need to extend the perimeter and it’s a multi-tenant zero trust architecture. This is the architecture that will happen is happening. It’s the biggest change in networking since IBM era ended 30 years ago. Sorry, Alex took a little bit longer. I hope it helps.

Alex Henderson

No, that’s a great explanation. I want to stress the importance of the policy differential there. So, when I think about policy implementation in the traditional architecture, you have a firewall and the traffic comes in and hits that firewall and you say, what is this traffic? Well, this is traffic is e-mail. We will send it over here, we’ll decrypt it or not. And if there is something execution, we will send it to a sandbox. Conversely, if it’s a voice-over-IP call probably don’t have anything embedded in it, put it through port 40 directly. It’s on a per flow basis. Now when we look at the architecture, you just described, that policy implementation is radically different. It’s actually driven off policy on a per user and a per application and understanding that is, I think, a key differential.

Jay Chaudhry

And it’s more than application. It’s procession. Okay. And that’s – and why can this be done? Because this zero trust is a proxy architecture, proxy says stop, who are you? I need to figure out before you go. A firewall is a passthrough. You don’t terminate connection. You let the connection go while you are trying to decide, are they supposed to go here and there and whatnot. That’s why proxy has always been the best architecture. When you need to inspect content, when you need to redirect content and whatnot, so proxy, multi-tenancy, ability to scale and then if you look at the policy in the firewall, typical policy is going from this source to this destination, that’s the most common thing. Then they say, yes, we can do app ID, app based as TLS 1.3 is coming around. Even that fails you can’t even look in the header. Here, you need to make work with identity vendors to check identity, while a firewall may check basic identity, but the same attributes that need to be obtained for conditional [Indiscernible], that’s not really designed for a firewall-based architecture. So, there are multiple things. We take figure out some of the things in our zero trust exchange. We integrate with vendors like Microsoft and CrowdStrike to get some of the other stuff.

Alex Henderson

It’s, I think, a big difference. If I were to look at the traditional firewalls taking a single tenant architecture and pushing it to the cloud and saying it’s a cloud native or scalable in the cloud. It maybe scalable, but it’s certainly not solving that policy problem in any way because the policy hasn’t articulated and it puts the customer in a bad situation where they have to decide, are we going to do multiple policy architectures, which I think is a real problem. One of the questions I think is really important is where are we in this process of change? I mean I think when you came public, we talked about hair pinning of traffic and people were like, what’s that? Now, that’s become cauterized as Cloud Direct. And everybody knows what Cloud Direct means seemingly. But where are the CIO, CTO, CISOs, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officers and even the Board of Directors on understanding this architectural change? And are any of them even thinking about eliminating that unnecessary and, in fact, poorly constructed network backbone?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. So first of all, yes, 4 years ago, we still used to evangelize and talk about the need for going away from private MPLS networks and the like. And you used to think, are you guys crazy? Today, every CIO is looking at phasing out MPLS network. Now everyone is kind of saying, I need to...

Alex Henderson

Time out. Time out, Jay. For people who don’t know what an MPLS network is and what role it plays, the MPLS network is multi-protocol label switching circuits that are set up by a service provider to connect a branch or a home office to a data center. And the typical company with 2,000-plus employees spends what, $25 million to $250 million a year on these circuits. It’s a big chunk of change. So it’s a very important point.

Jay Chaudhry

It’s very true and maybe even further simplifying it. Think off before the U.S. interstate highway system was available. You could get private roads connecting your offices to your headquarters. I mean that’s our private MPLS network set. So obviously, it’s expensive. Now once the Internet highway is available, it’s a lot cheaper so you can actually use that to go up there securely. So they are going through the changes. They’re already making changes. This change didn’t happen overnight. It’s happening at a pace. Most enterprises now have done some degree of MPLS elimination. That’s number one. The next fascinating thing that’s happening at a faster pace is bringing zero trust in it. What does it mean? When you do SD-WAN, you’re going over the Internet and you’re saving money from MPLS network cost, but you’re still a WAN. I showed the lateral movement, you’re still interconnected. An infected branch can still infect everything else. So the CIOs now are talking with us and say, how do I do zero-trust SD-WAN? Okay. Whereby my office becomes like Starbucks. My network is not extended to my office, and that’s the next thing with Zero Trust is further fueling and differentiating us and that’s where we are still doing some level of evangelism in this area. That’s – but that’s the next phase. And then the third phase comes is public workloads and cloud is not just moving from data center to the cloud. Cloud is giving enterprises flexibility. So if I’m a global company I want some of my workloads to run in Singapore for local availability at high performance, some in Germany, some here and there. So your applications are spread. We’ll be spreading on far more locations than they’ve ever been before, which really means in the traditional sense, they interconnect all these regions, my AWS east-west applications need to talk to AWS west-west application to AWS in UK and so on and so forth. They’re building multipoint mesh network just like they build for the branch office. It’s fascinating. That’s what’s going on today. And they are spinning some virtual firewalls and the like and then they say, our customers, Zscaler customers who have done zero trust with ZIA, ZPA, they kind of said, I can do the same, the ZIA, ZPA for cloud workloads without building this multipoint network, that’s not only costly. It facilitates lateral type movement, so a single infector workload can infect everything. So that’s the next big phase we’re seeing out there. So we are in a very early stage with a massive opportunity in front of us. Security has lagged several years behind adoption of cloud applications.

Alex Henderson

So, most of the focus that we’ve talked about so far is really focused on the user to the application connectivity. But increasingly, more and more of the traffic is actually application to application, domain to domain communication. Historically, applications running in the enterprise data centers were run on what I would describe as legacy appliance boxes that were specialized for certain purposes. Increasingly, those technologies are being bought by the coder and then put inside the container with the application, which is why you call it an application workload as opposed to calling it an application. That containerized application workload or infrastructure as, it’s called, is independent of the run time environment. So if that’s the case, why won’t enterprise private cloud data centers start to look like AWS, where the application is separate from the or the run time environment the application workload securities responsibility of the design of the coder not the runtime environment, this is the logical separation. And the runtime environment is just an island that’s running these application workloads. If that’s the case, why would we even connect the data center to a branch or to a home office? And how big an opportunity is there for you to do to app to app, domain to domain Kubernetes orchestrated workloads?

Jay Chaudhry

So what to really describe, Alex, if each workload sitting in a given region could be viewed as what you call a point iconic and highlands, okay, let’s connect to the engine and users have access to Internet from their home or branch office wherever without you having to worry about having your special network, use simple get intern access. And then the function of what I call a smart switchboard who talks to there needs to be policy definition somebody. And you couldn’t be putting this policy in every container on its own. Otherwise, think of it. If all of the policy for security were to sit at everyone’s PC, that doesn’t scale. It doesn’t work. So there are certain things that need to be put in at the endpoint of workload for security. There are certain things that need to be somewhat sitting in the cloud that figures out who talks to. It’s a combination of those two. Yes, there is a lot of discussion about developers being able to do secure, okay. There’s a lot of discussion of security figuring on what to do, but here is what the reality is. When networking guys want to do security in the networking world, it never works because network leaders are focused on making sure the package flow without any interaction. Security tends to kind of get in the middle of it. So that’s why they had to be cooperation between networking and security. In the same way, developers have interest in making sure applications are built as fast as possible. They are not expert and secure. So the CECL organizational role is evolving to work with these developers, not as an overall hop and say, I will give it to you. But work as equal peers to figure out security gets done.

Now workloads, you can put – workload security is so confusing to every on these days, because 50 companies are born every 3 weeks and everyone claims to do the same kind of stuff. You can put security of workloads in two markets: Bucket number one, the workloads I’m building, are they safe from vulnerabilities. Because if the code, they’re pulling in core like Log4j, I mean, they’re in trouble. So that needs to be sorted out when we are actually building the application. So workloads scanning players are all in.

Number two, are those have workloads configured properly? Configuration of workloads is like you have a massive hotel room. It has so many windows and doors and all these stuff. What should be closed? What should be open? It’s based on how you use it. So that’s the vulnerability – sorry, configuration management. That’s not in line. This is scanning, this is [indiscernible] and then being able to scan and say, do right people have permission to access right workloads? This is like which guests can get to which room of the hotel room. Can they go to conference on this soon. So that’s one part. That’s where Gartner is coining a new term cloud-native application protection platform, CNAP, which is a collection of a bunch of acronyms that are throwing at CSPM, CIM and the like. That’s one area. This becomes close to a developer because when developers build the workloads, you can actually embed some of that stuff in it.

Then this is the second part, workload A needs to talk to Workload B. There needs to be some central policy of switchboard that determines that. For that, you sit actually in line to figure out how do you get from A to B? The networking plays a role that today they build this point-to-point network. Tomorrow, with Zscaler approach, we are basically taking zero trust to workloads because what cloud, from a communication point of view, are like users, a user talks to Internet, a workload talks to Internet, user talks to workload, workloads talk to other workloads, who having that policy as a switchboard is the second part of workload security. While in the first clarity I explained, you have lots of vendors, the 100-plus vendors, they’ll come and go. When it comes to sitting in line to enforce policy, our Zero Trust experience is actually very unique and it gives us a big, big barrier to entry. So we are focused on both areas. Our customers are moving to zero trust for workloads quickly because they understand zero trust because of user experience and then we expand to the rest.

Alex Henderson

So when I look at this architectural change, one of the things that I think is clear to me at least is that the adoption of micro services is a necessity for writing applications. Applications are what drives every enterprise sort of a ubiquitous need companies that are on legacy monolithic applications are inherently at a disadvantage to companies that use micro service-based Kubernetes-driven applications because of the agility associated with continuously integrating, continuously deploying our CICD of those micro services out to running applications in the field, that happens 10 – 5x, 10x a day. So you’re trying to get to run circles around any legacy product.

Now there are roughly 750 million applications globally, and they’re growing at a 30% clip. And penetration of new applications with Kubernetes has gone from 15% to mid-20s currently and is expected to exceed 50% by ‘24. When I put those two numbers together, it implies a triple-digit growth rate on a huge base with an imperative around agility that makes it a necessity for any enterprise. Inherently, that’s the wood behind the arrowhead that forces this change in architecture. When you put those two together with what you’re doing on the user front, this has to happen. Is this not absolutely clear dynamics?

Jay Chaudhry

Well, to forward thinkers and progressive company, it’s pretty clear. A lot of others are just figuring it out. But think of the simple thing in today’s environment. When you need to really get a network built from Point A to Point B, it takes weeks. It used to take months. Now it can take several weeks now in the dynamic environment you talked about. You’re not going to wait for weeks. Literally, the motto is simply get connection to the Internet. It’s a transport plumbing. And then the policy engine helps you figure out we need to go. You move your workloads from Place A to Place B to Place C. You shouldn’t have to work about re-networking, because each workload is simply a point a location an island and that gets connected, all you need is connectivity to the Internet. It’s like – as long as I have a connecting road to the highway system I can get Point A to B proper inspection jackpot in

Alex Henderson

So CICD pipeline is a really interesting thing when I start thinking about distributed edge. The 5G world that we’re moving towards has a real pronounced impact on where you’re running your applications. It used to be – we run a 1.5 miles long data center to cornfield in Iowa, and I would just scale it up and it would go across the network. But now with 5G, the applications have to have extremely low latency. They are pushed out right to the edge and the same application could be running in 400, 500 locations globally as it’s being updated with microservices consistently over the course of the day. And all of those in microservice updates have to happen globally at the same time for continuity. Wow, that’s an amazingly dynamic world we are talking about. And obviously, you become, in many respects, a 5G application enablement company in that respect.

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. And what you really just said is that enforcement of the policy will go from dozens or hundreds of locations to thousands and thousands of locations which really makes a case for having a proper distributor architecture, where I am not trying to spin firewalls here, firewalls there. I need a proper zero trust exchange that automatically figures on what needs to happen, where and where not. In your example, actually, it’s not just the same workload that get duplicated in each edge. Some of the application logic runs in the big data center, maybe some of the analytics on there and some of the logic run, some of the microservices are running on the edge out there and the two work well together to make your job gets done. But the point you are making is applications need to be built and deployed and updated with agility, far and far more agility, that’s beginning to happen more and more, that’s driving the change for how networking and security is done.

Alex Henderson

The Log4j event was an interesting event because it was so ubiquitous. I think probably 40% to 50% of the companies are running application workloads with it in there. And most SaaS companies are using it. So, that means most companies are exposed somehow. If I was using the full Zscaler platform, would it have been a risk to me?

Jay Chaudhry

So, I will tell you fascinating. So, we were using Log4j in a few cases in our applications as well. So, as soon as we learned, we figured out, we went to work. We made sure that we all got passed. That was done very quickly. I got an e-mail towards end of the day from a CIO, it said, Jay, thank you. My applications are hidden behind Zscaler Private Access. I actually – yes, I need to patch Log4j, but I am not nervous to rush to it right away because my applications are not exposed to the Internet. If they – the biggest issue with Log4j was that if you could find where the surfer is, you don’t need to find any password or anything. You simply send a command with certain characters, you are in with route access. Nothing could be more dangerous and...

Alex Henderson

It’s very easy to take advantage of very hard to patch in.

Jay Chaudhry

Right. So, with the approach with zero trust, all of these applications of our customers are sitting behind us, they are not exposed to the entrant. So, that’s the first thing. We are very…

Alex Henderson

Just to remind people, the term for that is the application and the user on your network goes dark to the Internet.

Jay Chaudhry

Exactly. They can’t be discovered from the Internet because if you saw my diagram earlier and it said, they find you, okay, or do they find you? They scan by internet.

Alex Henderson

Most applications, when they pop-up that API gateway says, “Hello, world.” That actually is what they say when they are introducing the application.

Jay Chaudhry

Exactly. So, this was extremely effective and impressive. People start to appreciate the power of zero trust architecture. Now there is a lot of dialogue about Log4j and segmentation. Probably, I should address that as more. Segmentation is a good thing, but it’s not easy to do all this microsegmentation people talk about. Why do we need segmentation, use my analogy of U.S. highway system, right side get on in San Fran, I can reach anywhere without hitting a single line. Segmentation is like the U.S. turnpike system, these toll roads. You have got on certain places you have got off certain places. Okay. They are expensive to manage, run and build all that stuff. So, segmentation is to say, gee, someone got inside my castle. They can go anywhere. I should build a wall here or wall here or wall here, so they are restricted to move to only certain places. And then they said, but wait a second, but this user must be able to go here too. This must be able to go here. This must be able to go here. And this one customer said, by the time we were able to finish our segmentation, we are by and large, all-to-all policies, okay, any-to-any policy because without that, we are hitting so many bumps that certain users couldn’t get to certain segments. It became useless. So, that’s where even segmentation needs to be based on identity, not on network segmentation. That’s the old way of doing it and that’s another area that’s picking up momentum. And with zero trust architecture, ZTA, we are actually driving more and more app-to-app segmentation that user didn’t had before.

Alex Henderson

Jay, one of the – and this probably goes to Remo as well, and we are running down to the last seven minutes here. One of the questions that people are addressing right now is what goes on with interest rates rising and high-growth companies and profitability and the like. You guys are already profitable. You are clearly demonstrating leverage every quarter, but you are also investing at a high rate in sales capacity and driving significant productivity. Remo, can you talk a little bit about what your ARPU experience has been over the last couple two quarters, three quarters? And what your customer capture rate? What – how many – what to use your customer growth look like?

Remo Canessa

Yes. I mean, ARPU definitely is increasing. And we talked about four – if you buy the user protection part, the ZIA, ZPA and ZDX, four users of 5,000 users or companies of 5,000 users, we are seeing pricing in the $145 per user range. On the workload side with significant workload deployments…

Alex Henderson

Where would that have been, say, a year or 2 years ago?

Remo Canessa

A lot lower. I mean we didn’t have ZDX, for example. I mean, if you break it out, ZIA is $45, ZIA by the transformation, we buy the full transformation. The ZIA add-ons, which is a browser isolation, DLP and CASB out-of-band which we don’t have – which we didn’t have a couple of years ago, generally, it was $30. ZPA is $45, ZDX is $25. But as we are becoming more mature as a company, pricing is going up. So, we are building – continue to build our platform, build our products. So, pricing is just naturally increasing. The workload protection, $155 per workload, so that is for significant workload deployments. The growth in users, basically the size of the – we have companies of greater than $1 million ARR. We had 224 companies. Last year, we had 120. Growth rate is 87%. So, we are seeing the company size is increasing. So, what we are seeing basically is that, as Jay talked about, the world is becoming to recognize that the structures, the Internet or the infrastructures for security and networking of 30 years ago, hub and spoke aren’t working today. So, we are seeing that uptick larger customer deployments, faster customer deployments, selling the platform, the broader platform and ARPU increasing.

Alex Henderson

Right. So, given those characteristics, I would think that inherently, that provides natural leverage to your business model?

Remo Canessa

It does. And one of the things when we took a look at for what customers bought for ZIA and ZPA and you look at our ARR for ZIA and ZPA, there is still a 6x opportunity if they bought everything for ZIA and ZPA and our existing customer base. So, when you take a look at the size of this market, $72 billion serviceable addressable market, which is what our addressable market is for companies that greater than 2,000 employees, $72 billion, when you take the user side and the workload side, that market will continue to increase. And it will also expand – as we expand into other areas, which we are doing, IoT, B2B, B2C, 5G that we talked about, as these become more mainstream, it’s just – when I take a look at Zscaler versus other companies I have been at, a lot of companies kind of get walls basically of innovation. Zscaler basically is a – it’s a technology company. Its core is basically was built in technology and Jay’s vision in building the company 12 years ago to address the needs of the world, which are very prevalent today. Jay is also thinking about where the world is going 10 years from now and building basically the structure for us to continue to grow as a company to really take advantage of the platform, the Zero Trust Exchange, which was developed 12 years ago.

Alex Henderson

We have got two minutes left. Jay, in a minute, literally a minute because I want to put a sentence in the last minute, what are the three takeaways that you want people to take?

Jay Chaudhry

When I think about the Zscaler business overall, I start with how big is the opportunity, okay, and is the market ready? Five years ago, their questions bind, 4 years their questions bind. Today, the market is coming to us at a rapid pace, not just for users and branches, but also workloads and all that stuff that’s growing. That’s point number one. Point number two, you have got to have the rail architecture for this kind of stone. When mega change happens every 20 years, 30 years, you can’t retrofit on the same stuff. So, this is a big shift with zero trust architecture where policy engine drives everything. Their engine must scale to build a cloud and run a cloud is very different than taking your existing products and spend them in the cloud. We are very, very well positioned there. The number of the transaction you start seeing $200 billion transactions a day kind of stuff happening today, the cloud scales true to the name Zscaler. So three, our customers are growth. Remo thought was the number. We are very excited about the acceleration of the growth that we are seeing out there, not only a large customer base, which we had dominated quite a bit, but coming down market to enterprise customers, global presence around the world, and we are not in very unique to have 50% business outside the U.S. for us. And our customer is being happy, our NPS score off the chart as compared to others. So, I think when I talk to my management team and figuring out what to do, I would say, I am less worried about external forces. We need to stay focused on execution, heads down, don’t be complacent, don’t be arrogant, keep on innovating and selling.

Alex Henderson

Jay, thank you so much for joining us. Remo, it's a pleasure to see you again. Didn't get to talk to Bill, but he is working there in the background. And to the operators, thank you so much for managing the connectivity. Thanks, all. And I also – for the over 100 people who are dialed into the Zoom, thanks for joining us.

Jay Chaudhry

Alex, thank you. I appreciate it.

Remo Canessa

Thank you. Take care. Bye.