Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is one of the largest conglomerates globally with a market capitalization of almost $700 billion. The company is known for numerous different investments, however, the purpose of today's article is to discuss what in our view is a hidden asset in the company's portfolio, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which we expect will enable Berkshire Hathaway as a parent to continue generating strong returns.

The Market

For those who pay attention to the science behind climate change, the coming wave of renewables will be the largest infrastructure investment in decades. It's no secret that U.S. infrastructure has fallen behind as long-term investments and growth is normally punished by a market chasing short-term shareholder returns.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is uniquely positioned to both help invest massively in modernizing the United States and generate substantial shareholder returns. Massive technology advancements mean that even counting additional storage, renewables are the cheapest source of electricity globally, without even counting the devastating pollution.

That, combined with a massive aging grid and power plants, means the need for significant investment. Berkshire Hathaway Energy doesn't need to listen to short-term investors who want share buybacks or more rapid share returns, and as a result, the company is taking advantage of the opportunity by answering the call.

Portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway has a massive portfolio of distributed assets.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Portfolio - Berkshire Hathaway Energy Investor Presentation

Berkshire Hathaway Energy's electrical distribution and transmission business has 9.1 million U.S. plus England customers. The company also owns significant electrical transmission infrastructure across the U.S. and Alberta. The company has been building up its pipeline group as well with recent acquisitions, which now consists of 15% of total natural gas consumed in U.S.

The company has a massive 34.2 gigawatts of power capacity and its resource diversity is growing. The company has invested more than $35 billion in renewable energy and plans to spend an additional almost $5 billion by 2023. The company is growing rapidly in every facet of the business and has substantial growth potential.

Overall, the company has $132 billion worth of assets and almost $25 billion in annual revenue.

Capital Spending

The company is continuing to invest in future growth for its business.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Capital Spending - Berkshire Hathaway Energy Investor Presentation

The company has readjusted its capital spending plan to spend $24.4 billion from 2021-2023 instead of an original plan for $21.3 billion. The company is redirecting its FCF to future investment growth as cash flow from operations is expected to continue growing. That's with 2023 capital spending expected to be more than $10 billion.

We see the potential for the company to maintain higher capital spending for longer.

Shareholder Returns

There's significant potential for shareholder rewards from the business.

Without the company spending significantly on growth, its normal FCF is $2-3 billion / year, which is a significant amount of cash flow. The company's total energy assets are $132 billion, which makes up a significant portion of Berkshire Hathaway's value. The company can generate direct cash flow for shareholders from these assets and the business model.

As the company continues investing and growing, these assets and potential cash flow could grow even more.

Bolt-On Acquisition Opportunity

One of the best benefits of Berkshire Hathaway Energy is that it represents a great way for the company to deploy additional capital.

An example of this is the recent $8 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy's (D) natural gas storage and transmission business. In recent years, energy companies and the business has become less popular, and with the market crashes, Berkshire Hathaway has been ready to make several unique bolt-on acquisitions.

The company is also taking need of the country's dire need for energy infrastructure and capital to make numerous valuable investments. These opportunities are partially due to the company's backing by Berkshire Hathaway's massive capital strength and there's numerous opportunity across the markets here.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for Berkshire Hathaway Energy is based on three factors.

1. Berkshire Hathaway

The primary benefit for Berkshire Hathaway Energy is that it is backed by Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway has massive financial resources and capital it can deploy, and it doesn't need to generate massive returns directly to the shareholders. If more capital is needed, it can also help deploy that on a limited business and support the company's debt.

2. Energy Market Unpopularity

The energy markets have been consistently unpopular. That means they tend to trade at lower valuations and are less popular. That means for companies that aren't affected by investor desires, because they don't have public shareholders, they can invest in the market since they don't need to deal with the unpopularity.

3. Capital Opportunity

With low interest rates and a substantial amount of money moving around, there are less and less opportunities to deploy large amounts of capital. However, there's plenty for large investors in the energy markets, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy has found tens of billions worth of capital deployment opportunities.

Thesis Risk

The risk to our thesis is this is one of the few Berkshire Hathaway businesses that is utilizing debt, which means the financial position can be more tenuous. More so, the electric business is incredibly heavily regulated, which means there's no guarantee of high returns for shareholders. These risks are worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has done a number of recent bolt-on acquisitions adding billions in additional assets. The company has revamped its investment planning to remove FCF and take advantage of the substantial number of investment opportunities in the market.

Going forward, we expect Berkshire Hathaway Energy to continue generating substantial shareholder rewards, and Berkshire Hathaway represents a good way to invest in the business. The business is a growing jewel in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and it'll enable the company to generate increased shareholder rewards.