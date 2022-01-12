Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (BHC) CEO Joe Papa at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE:BHC) 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 12, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Joe Papa - Chairman & CEO

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JP Morgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat with Joe Papa, Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health today. Obviously a lot going on in the story right now as the company approaches its separation into three public companies and very much looking forward to the conversation on that front. So Joe, Happy New Year. Great speaking with you. Thanks for joining us. I want to maybe just kick off with some opening remarks, so we can jump into the conversation from there.

Joe Papa

Certainly. Well, first and foremost, Chris, Happy New Year to you as well. It's great to be here. Wish we were in person, but glad to have a chance to talk with you today. Probably the first place I'll start is yesterday we issued a press release about our progress on the strategic update, and we’ve posted a presentation to our website that I'd invite everyone to take a look at. What we are excited about is the progress we've made in our efforts to unlock the value across the company. We are substantially complete in our planning and preparation to launch the Bausch + Lomb and the Solta IPOs. Obviously those will be subject to market conditions and appropriate approvals, et cetera, but we are positioned to move forward with either the Bausch + Lomb or the Solta IPO quickly when market conditions are right for each of them.

If you look at the presentation that we put forth, we've got a number of things we've already checked off on this progress. I will point to you that the next step for us is to announce the public filing of the S-1 of B&L. And we're excited about that. I can't say anything specifically on timing right now. Can't pre-market it. But certainly, we are excited about what we think is going to be the important next step for us.

Q - Chris Schott

Excellent. And I will not -- point to note, you probably can’t talk about specific timing here. One of the questions we get is, does the order of the spins matter from your perspective? I think some of the comments you made around 3Q were talking about Solta and maybe B&L a month or so afterwards. Maybe just update the latest on how you're thinking about the path of how you’re going to be operating et cetera with this?

Joe Papa

Yes, you're absolutely correct. We at this point really want to make sure that both of the, Solta and the B&L IPO, we're doing what's right for each of those business respectively. We are looking at market conditions for both of them. They are slightly different markets. Of course, the medical aesthetics business is different than the eye health business. So we're looking at both of them. We're looking at the market conditions. We can do them in either order. You are correct we had said we were thinking about Solta first. But we can do them in either order. We do believe at this time we’re looking at the medical aesthetics business. We're looking at the eye health business. At this point we do think the eye health business is very strong and we’re looking at the companies there. We think that certainly could go first if that turned out to be the appropriate timing from a market conditions point of view.

Chris Schott

Okay. And then on leverage targets, I think you’ve committed to 6.5x to 6.75x for pharma, 2.5x for B&L. Are those commitments still in place? And is there any flexibility around those? Do you think about tweaking those any further as you look at the landscape that’s building up?

Joe Papa

Sure. The simple answer is, yes. We are still committed to those leverage targets of 6.5x to 6.75x for the Bausch Pharma Remaining Company, and then approximately the 2.5x for the B&L business. Those are the leverage targets that we are still committed. Obviously, we're going to continue to move forward with the ability to launch a B&L IPO and take the proceeds of that to pay down debt. We have launched a B&L debt raise and take the proceeds of that to pay down the Bausch Pharma debt. And obviously the Solta IPO proceeds will also be used to pay down the debt at Bausch Pharma. That’s how we will look to make sure that we're in the 6.5x to 6.7x rate for leverage for Bausch Pharma.

Chris Schott

Okay. So maybe related to that. If for whatever reason the Solta IPO doesn’t raise as much as you were expecting or timelines are shifted, how does that affect the broader separation plans that you've talked about?

Joe Papa

So we're prepared to move forward with each of the items that we've talked about in terms of all the different activities as a public company, which -- it could be a lot of different things that we have in front of us, but we're going forward with the IPOs. We're going forward, obviously, with market conditions expected. We're ready to move forward with all the activities that we believe will help us to be successful with our overall market conditions and activities that will help us to move forward. So I don't really know if we can have anything specific for that, but other than just ready to move forward.

Chris Schott

Okay. Just kind of one of the topic, I know on that point of IPOs and even in the past conference calls you've acknowledged as a public company that everything's for sale. Is that still the case today? Or I guess the question is, I have is, do the processes that you're running change the way you're thinking about or the opportunity for potential sales of businesses?

Joe Papa

Well, I think the way I phrased it in the past, and I'll say it, since I joined the company we have looked at divestments. And since 2016, we looked at some divestments. We've -- I think since I joined, it's been about $4 billion of divestments that have occurred. We reduced our debt by about $10 billion. So we're looking at all the things that public companies have to do to be successful, and we're always open to options that will drive shareholder value, create shareholder value, which may include divestitures at a appropriate premium price. Yes. We're always going to be open to those things as we think about how can we improve shareholder value creation? So those are all the things that have happened in the past and currently it could be things that we'll look at for the future.

Chris Schott

Okay. So there's nothing about the processes now that basically stop that. So there -- there you can see -- that's something you’d still consider.

Joe Papa

No, I mean absolutely. We've got ourselves certainly flexibility to make sure that we can manage all of those items for us as we go forward.

Chris Schott

Okay. And before we jump to the individual businesses, maybe one more bigger picture question. Obviously a lot is happening with the company this year. So how do we deal with the type of guidance we're going to get from Bausch this year? I guess I wanted to -- when I think about the2022 guide for the whole company, and then -- or we going to be maybe waiting for these separations and then getting guidance by segment, something in about February or March or whenever you'd provide normal course of things?

Joe Papa

Yes. We expect to review guidance on our normal timeline at the end of February. So that's still the plan. I will say specifically because of the desire we are going to create three great companies, the Solta Medical Aesthetics business, the Bausch + Lomb Eye Health business, and the Bausch Pharma Global Pharma business. Our expectations will give transparency for each of those three businesses as part of the overall summation of Bausch Health that we give at the end of the February timeframe. So we want to make sure we give that transparency for all of our investors.

Chris Schott

Okay. Excellent. So then jumping into the businesses, maybe starting first here with pharma. I guess given the separation, the PharmaCo will be a highly levered business. It is going to have fairly high XIFAXAN concentration. What will that company be focused on from a strategy and capital deployment standpoint as it kind of embarks on its own kind of path forward?

Joe Papa

Sure. Well, clearly the XIFAXAN business will be very important to the Bausch Pharma business, that versus Salix as a general comment will be very important to the business. And I'm delighted to say that during the third quarter results, I was able to highlight the fact that XIFAXAN’s prescription growth was 6% in the third quarter versus here for 6.2% to be exact, and overall revenues were up, I believe the number was approximately 12%. So very strong start to turn around of that XIFAXAN business. But beyond that, we have a very vibrant international business that comprises nearly about 1/3 of the revenue portfolio of Bausch Pharma. Tom Appio who's taking over as the CEO has done an excellent job at building that international business. And that's something that he's very well-versed in and knows how to really continue to move that forward.

Probably, the one thing I would add to the conversation that you've asked about is if you go to our presentation we put out yesterday, I think there's some really great statistics on there about this business that I think are really important. Starting with it, it's a very profitable business. It has about a 57% profit margin for the Bausch Pharma Remaining Company. Has greater than 80% cash flow conversion. And importantly, one of the questions that is top of mind for everybody is, well, can it delever? Has the ability to delever approximately 0.75 turns per year. That's we think is an important part of how that business is going to be successful. But still going to invest, I think the number is approximately $1 billion as we talked about, in R&D investment over the next five years. So clearly, a lot of good levers to push and pull to make sure that the Bausch Pharma can be a great company going forward. It will focus on leverage but it -- reduction, but it does have the ability to also invest in a lot of opportunities, whether they be business development or internal R&D.

Chris Schott

Okay. And just a point, the 0.75 turns of leverage reduction, will most of the company's cash flow go towards debt pay down, is that the expectation? I am curious to get a sense of the scope of business development that, that entity could consider?

Joe Papa

Well, I think the way to answer that question, Chris, is historically, absolutely the desire was to reduce debt in terms of leverage. But I do think that Tom Appio and his CFO Tom Vadaketh, they are going to have to make decisions on how best to use that cash flow and how to those capital allocation decisions. They will have a lot of cash, annual cash at 80%, plus the cash flow conversion. They'll make that judgment. Historically, we have decided to reduce debt. I expect Tom will put a focus on reducing the overall leverage of the company, but I also know he's going to make the important tradeoffs on capital allocation for other business development and other activities that he'll like investing in R&D that he'll make judgemetns on.

So probably don't want to give a exact prescriptive future comment. I'll let Tom make those comments, but I think we are clearly going to want to reduce debt, but while we still look to ways to grow the business.

Chris Schott

Okay. And let me just -- probably thinking around XIFAXAN IP, it seems like most of the parties have settled, at this kind of point was put to bed to some degree, but I think we've got a court case now approaching with Alvogen. It was pretty sensitive. Like do you think of this case any differently than some of the prior ones and how should we be thinking about kind of next steps and timelines around that case?

Joe Papa

Sure, I think I have to start always with the intellectual property and what we are thinking about our intellectual property. XIFAXAN intellectual property has 26 patents. We have, as you said, settled with Teva. We've settled with Sun and we've settled with Sandoz. And we are confident in the prospects for our exclusivity until 2028. The case that is out here is something that -- yes, it's out here to be clear, but the Sun, Teva, Sandoz, great pharma generic companies. They've made a judgment. They looked at intellectual property. They've made a decision to settle. I think clearly we feel very comfortable with our intellectual property. I think the point there is a court case, but we'll continue to feel comfortable with our intellectual property.

Chris Schott

And does this XIFAXAN IP debate spring up again in any way affect the separation or IPO process? I know you're obviously very comfortable and confident in the intellectual property here, but how does that affect the broader separation?

Joe Papa

Yes. As I said, we feel very comfortable with our intellectual property, the 26 patents. Maybe one other comment I should say. There was a recent Citizen Petition discussion as well. We think that it really points to the importance of our polymorph. So all of that we think gives us very strong footing for our discussions with the other company. But at this point I don't expect that case to impact our IPO process to be downlined.

Chris Schott

Okay, great. Pivoting to the pipeline within pharma for a second. You've got several pipeline assets focused on rifaximin and different formulations. Just the latest timelines where we can expect data on those? And if I think about those products, which are the ones that you're most excited about?

Joe Papa

Sure. Well obviously the rifaximin concept that we have is we will look to develop novel formulations of rifaximin in new indications, which -- that's really what we think is a really exciting concept. I'll start with the sickle cell anemia one. We are in process of opening the Phase 1 trial for that. We've got a pilot study to be clear, but we have seen the data that we -- with rifaximin for sickle cell patients that is very exciting in terms of the ability to reduce the circularity activated neutrophils. We think that's a really important finding. Look forward to having more comments about that as we get some additional data there.

In addition though, we have the SSD formulation of RED-C where we're looking at prevention of cirrhosis complication. That Phase 3 trial is now at sites up and running. So we've made progress getting that up and running. So -- and the fact that we've gone directly to the Phase 3 gives fives you some degree of our confidence based on what we have already seen. We’ve completed the rifaximin overt hepatic encephalopathy trial, and the top line results from those Phase 2 study showed treatment benefit and no safety concerns. So that gives us a good running start with RED-C, a reduction in cirrhosis symptoms. Importantly, what that does for rifaximin, instead of waiting for the patient, assuming we get positive results, than having to wait for the patient to develop hepatic encephalopathy, we have the ability to go to patients potentially prevent that patient going to that status. We think that's an important benefit for patients.

And then finally we have a rifaximin SIBO trial, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. We are working with the FDA to develop a PRO or a patient reported outcome tool. Those are all exciting things we have available to us. I don't want to leave out though amiselimod because that's also another important comment. You've probably seen the news out there on the S1P modulators, recently approved for IBD. We think that the S1P modulator is going to become more important, especially with some of the challenges that have come up with the JAK inhibitors and also the TYK2 products. We think that S1P modular has an important position. And so we're going to -- we've got that trial underway. We're excited about finding out, getting the data on that Phase 2 trial for amiselimod as well.

Chris Schott

Great. And one thing about differentiating the S1P, obviously, let’s say Pfizer showing a lot of interests with the Arena deal. Got the first full launch, let’s say like a dose in UC. But there seems to be a nice opportunity. So with two kind of bigger players there, how does Bausch separate itself from peers?

Joe Papa

First and foremost, very large market I think. I have to say very large market, number one. Number two, clearly we believe there are some amiselimod specific activities and features of the product relative to half-life and other considerations that could be advantageous. But probably the most important comment is we've got to get the data. We'll get the Phase 2 data. Once we get that data, that will be the -- probably the most important thing for us to consider. We're very pleased. We got some initial feedback on the product. We did a trial looking at any cardiovascular issues, and we feel very good about the data that came back in terms of not seeing any cardiovascular risk factors at this point in the clinical trial. So we still need to get the data. That way, I think it's going to be the major way we differentiate, but it's a large market. It’s a growing market and there's need for helping these patients with IBD.

Chris Schott

Great. Maybe pivoting over to Solta now. Last quarter was obviously some controversy I think, around the gross numbers. Just some context around the results that we saw there?

Joe Papa

Yes, absolutely. So I have to be -- I can't do any pre-marketing of any -- of our businesses yet, but I can speak to it as a Bausch Health part of our business. Solta had a strong third quarter. It looks like fourth quarter was also good. I'll make more comments about that when we finish the year. But what happened, I think the primary issue was as people came out of COVID in the first half of 2020, third quarter for Solta was very strong, that led to demand. That was a very strong quarter. So that comp for third quarter versus a year ago was a difficult comp. having said that, though, despite that tough third quarter 2020 comp, if we look at Solta’s performance through September year-to-date, and this is what we shared last quarter with the Bausch Health earnings report that year-to-date organic revenue was still up 27%. So we do think that that's a very important part of the business, a very good part of the business when you can show 27% organic growth. So I do think we feel very comfortable with what we're seeing in our overall Bausch Health business, specifically as it would relate to what Solta is doing and how Solta is performing.

Chris Schott

Okay. Is there anything -- I know with the timing. Can you talk at all about how the businesses trended the last few months for Solta, just directionally?

Joe Papa

Yes. I can't go through all the specifics. We're still assembling all the data on the fourth quarter results. I could say from a top line point of view we're pleased with results, it's consistent with our plans for what we were thinking about Solta performance, but I really can't go until we get to everything. [I got a kick off] for the year and we'll obviously say more about that when we get to February.

Chris Schott

Okay. And it seems like a business like this, new product flows, very important in terms of sustaining growth. Can you just talk a little bit about where we are in next product life cycle for Solta, and what you're most excited about in terms of new offerings for that business?

Joe Papa

Sure. First this goes back up to the big products, Thermage FLX was launched sometime in 2018. So we're still in the early innings by use a baseball analogy of the Thermage FLX launch. So the product is doing extraordinarily well to be clear. We're still in early innings. And what do I think the opportunity for additional expansion is? We'll continue to gain patient share relative to the Thermage business opportunity in the United States and Asia, those places are doing very well, but I think there's still more opportunity there. I think the next important leg up for the Thermage business will be the international expansion. We talked about expansion into Europe. We've talked about expansion into Latin America. I think it is that global footprint expansion opportunity that we believe will be the primary near-term opportunity with Thermage. Additionally, we launched a Clear + Brilliant Touch, it was just launched this past year in the United States. So a lot of opportunity there for continuing to invest behind the Solta business, both investment for continued market share gains, but also expanding markets whether it be for the Clear + Brilliant or Thermage.

Chris Schott

Okay. And again I -- the next question about the business. Like is this the business that we should think about being run to maximize top-line growth versus EBITDA growth? It seems like the business has shown very strong EBITDA run rate growth the last few years. I'm trying to get a sense how you can kind of balance those two dynamics or think about those two dynamics going forward?

Joe Papa

That's a great question. And we'll make judgements as we go forward with it. But historically, we’ve tried to balance that. We tried to balance both the top-line growth. When you have a -- I can only talk about historical numbers, when you have that historical growth CAGR over the past several years of plus 30%. As I mentioned this year it’s plus [47%]. So revenue growth is very important to that business, but it's also been very successful at adding bottom-line and EBITDA, CAGR was plus 80%. I don't expect it to be plus 80% going forward to be clear. But that CAGR is really quite an amazing job done by the team, the Solta team. So they've done a great work. But do I think the important next step, the next leg up will be to expand the overall Solta revenue? I think that is a very important part and that is my expectation for the near-term that they will continue to look to expand revenue through investment in the global footprint expansion, as well as the new product launch investment. I think that's really where it'll go after revenue in the near-term.

Chris Schott

Okay, great. A couple out here. I don't believe you've announced a CFO yet for Solta. Just talk about what -- has there been any delay there? Or how should we think about that?

Joe Papa

No, you're absolutely correct. We have not announced one at this time. But you know the team, we've got Scott Hirsch and Paul Herendeen. Paul is the Chairman. We've got some great financial talent there. So I'm not concerned about that at this time, but both of them are very excited that there’s opportunity for Solta and building up the team, that's probably all I can say specifically about it, but no concerns. It's not a gating item for us. We've got great financial expertise and the team.

Chris Schott

Okay. And then just maybe last for you. Just remind us how the remaining equity stake for Solta will impact PharmaCo at this leverage ratio and capital deployment opportunity? And I guess like a consistent question I get from investors is, once this is public and you're going to have a large stake in Solta, like how does that affect PharmaCo?

Joe Papa

Yes. So maybe, just backup a little bit and…

Chris Schott

Sure.

Joe Papa

…get to -- thank you. What are we trying to do? We're going to launch three great companies. The Bausch + Lomb IPO proceeds are going to go to pay down the Bausch Pharma RemainCo debt. Bausch + Lomb raise that we’ll do associated with the IPO, we'll also use to pay down that debt and then going Solta at the same time. The Solta IPO proceeds will be used to pay down the debt of the Bausch Pharma Remaining Company. So all that's going to be to get us started to reduce the overall leverage. But going forward, as you said, our expectation is, we will IPO approximately 20% to 30% of the Solta business out into an IPO. The remaining portion that Bausch Pharma Remaining Company owns will be that 70% to 80% of the EBITDA of the Solta business. My expectation is that they'll obviously use that Solta EBITDA to help continue to reduce their overall debt leverage, but then they'll make judgements as to it's a financial asset. What's the best thing to do in the interest of the Bausch Pharma shareholders, certainly trying to maximize the value of the Solta business out in the marketplace. So I think it's going to be some trade-offs they'll make as they go forward, but it's clearly -- Solta business is a great business, and that business will help the overall delevering of Bausch Pharma.

Chris Scott

Okay. And I think you talked about in the past but is there an opportunity at some point that those shares could be distributed to shareholders or is really the intention of the remaining stake of Solta to be used to help address the leverage position for PharmaCo?

Joe Papa

Well, I think the right answer to that question is, it's going to depend on the overall performance of the Solta business. It's going to depend on the performance of Bausch Pharma. But I do think as we sit here today, the intent is to use that to reduce the leverage of Bausch Pharma, but I certainly want to make sure there's some opportunity to make the appropriate decision at the time the Bausch Pharma shareholders and Solta’s shareholders will consider all the -- what's in that best interest for that time period. But clearly as we sit here today, that remaining Solta value will be evaluated. It’s a financial asset, in the best interest of trying to think through the shareholders.

Chris Schott

Okay. Excellent. Then just moving over B&L’s, run up the divisions. Just maybe a bigger picture, just give us an update in terms of how you see the positioning of this franchise and this growth progress, just set the stage and dig into some more specifics from there.

Joe Papa

Yes, we are very excited about the opportunity to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO and then obviously create a new pure play eye health company. It's an eye health company that we believe will have the most integrated portfolio out there in the marketplace in the sense that, it's a company that has the vision care contact lens business, it’s got a surgical business, got a consumer business, has a pharmaceutical business and has a large addressable market, probably one of the largest addressable markets and got a great brand out there. What we are most excited about though in terms of the timing for the IPO is the opportunity to launch these new products that have been part of the investments that Bausch Health has made in getting us ready for this, everything from INFUSE, e-microscope, the NOV03 product that we have that's for dry eye disease. All of those that we've talked about as part of Bausch Health we think are going to be exciting opportunities to help us in the future to be a successful new company with Bausch + Lomb Eye Health.

Chris Schott

Maybe on -- specific on those, could you just comment on INFUSE then the launch. So kind of what type of traction you're seeing both ex-U.S., pre the launch as well as in the U.S. and where some of that market share is coming from?

Joe Papa

Sure. We have a very strong ramp with INFUSE consumption sales. United States is one area that we probably talked about in the past. So I could make a few comments on that. The second half of 2021 had a growth rate of approximately 70% versus the first half of 2021. So very nice acceleration, our consumption sales have hard hit records, every week new records. For the fourth quarter the consumption appears to have grown by about 24% for the third quarter and over a 100% versus last year same period. We are now -- where we have our fit sets with the physicians, we're now exceeding about 14% share where we have INFUSE fit set. So it gives us a very good indication of the opportunity of where we are already. And we believe that our expectation is that the Solta’s hydrogel U.S. market, as an example, is $1 billion today. We think it's on its way to about $3 billion. So you can just use -- do the math there in terms of what that means as we continue to gain share of this market. We have said publicly, we expect the INFUSE product to be over $250 million product for us. So that's the excitement we see with INFUSE. Obviously, we've already launched it in Japan as well. I think it’s Australia, Canada. So there's a number of countries that are coming on now, and even more in the next 12 months as we get more approvals throughout the European Union and around the world. So we're really excited about what we see for INFUSE going forward.

Chris Schott

I know and I think Japan is among the first markets you launched, but just in some of the markets you got a bit more time. How has that share trended or how has the product affected Bausch’s overall -- B&L’s overall share in the market?

Joe Papa

Yes, it's done well. I mean, the U.S. and Japan are probably the areas that we've talked about the most. That clearly is something that we're continuing to track, and as I said like in the U.S. where we have the fit sets, we're already at a 14% share where the fit sets are in place. So that's really what we expect to see. The other important point is that we haven't seen sort of any -- in the United States, for example, very much cannibalization of the totality of our business. Most of it’s coming from either new starts or from competitor products, not from our own product. So that's obviously another part of the question, and how it helps us expand our overall patient care business.

Chris Schott

Great. B&L was a business, I think you saw some impacts of the COVID back in 2020. I think just with this latest wave with Omicron et cetera, how are you seeing the impact this time around and is it different than we saw previously?

Joe Papa

Yes, absolutely. It's a great question. We are seeing a strong recovery across all of our business units. We do see COVID impacts in certain territories or cities, particularly outside the United States. But with Omicron, it appears to be more of a temporary delay in like elective surgeries or it's restricted to an area of like a city, like a city in China may have curtailed the elective procedures for cataracts or things like that. But that's the magnitude of what we're seeing. We're not saying the widespread country shutdowns of elective procedures. We're just not seeing that now with Omicron. So obviously, we're all hoping that this -- we get this behind us because we clearly still expect pent up demand out there. The numbers of procedures that were canceled in 2020 was about 15% to 20% of cancellations in 2020. Those patients still need the cataract surgery if that's what the surgery was. We're going to see that as a tailwind for 2021 and 2022, and going forward from there.

Chris Schott

And then probably, just the pipeline within the pharma piece of B&L, this is something I think people may spend lots of time on. Can you talk about what you're excited about there, what investors should be thinking about? I know you talked about few aspects in the past, but help us understand that piece of the equation for B&L?

Joe Papa

Yes. So let's start -- first well I’ll start with what we talked about INFUSE, INFUSE is clearly a big opportunity for us. And as we launched that globally, I won't go into more of that, but that we talked about it, then let me bridge to the pharmaceutical business. We are very fortunate in our timing for the IPO, lines up very well with our new products. We have XIPERE approved. I made mention of that. It got approval in October. We are now launching XIPERE. The first product that uses suprachoroidal space of the eye to treat the macular edema associated with uveitis. We believe uveitis is about a $600 million U.S. opportunity. Just got the product approved, we are out there now in the launch phase right now, very exciting. Probably the biggest opportunity for us is this area of dry eye disease. Dry disease as you know affects 16 million Americans. As we look at this opportunity for us, we see that we have now completed two Phase 3 clinical trials that show statistically significant improvements in both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease associated with Meibomian gland dysfunction. So that's clearly something that we're excited about.

Obviously, you have to wait for FDA approval, but we know it works. And we know we have data that shows it works as early as day 15, which in the area of dry eye disease is a nice advance versus what's currently out there. It’s a $3 billion gross sales market in United States. I think the market leader is over $1 billion of revenue. So we're excited about what this means for us as a company.

And then let me bridge this, the surgical side, we just have an opportunity to launch a premium IOL, LuxSmart in our ex-U.S. opportunity. So that's clearly exciting for us. And we also are looking to launch an e-microscope, which will expand our capabilities. And then finally, what probably hasn't been said too much or about now, but we think is really important. We have a system called eyeTELLIGENCE that helps physicians to have a database in the cloud with all of their data. So whether they do a procedure in their office or they do it in the operating room and the hospital or a medical surgical suite, we've got ability to have that data available to them. We think it's going to be really important part of how we can help physicians take care of their patients all across the places in which they practice. That we think is going to be a very important advance with both the diagnostics as well as the device itself. We're really excited about it. It's led with our [Solara] fleet. It's going to go beyond that, and we're excited about what that means for physicians and our ability to help them.

Chris Schott

Great. Maybe a bigger picture question. As I think about your three divisions, I think Bausch has obviously increased its investment levels over the past few years under your tenure, touching out maybe some of the cuts that have been done under the prior management team. But do we need to think about the further step up in spend for your businesses, so beyond public company costs, as you move to these three separate organizations? And maybe that answer varies by segment. But trying to get a sense of, are we at kind of normalized spend levels now? Or is there more need to bump R&D, bump SG&A to really take advantage of some of these longer-term growth opportunities that you're talking about?

Joe Papa

Yes. I think the proper answer on that one is that we're -- it's our goal to create three great companies. Each of the companies will have to make those capital allocation decisions that you're appropriately pointing out. But one of the things we've been able to do within Bausch Health is to make some investments to prepare each company to be prepared to go forward. Easy example, on the Bausch + Lomb side, as we were planning to go forward with the IPO and thinking about what was going to be required, we absolutely needed to make the investment in the capital expenditure for contact lenses. So we built up capacity in our Waterford, Ireland and our Rochester, New York facilities, just to get us prepared with sufficient capacity for silicone hydrogel. Simple comment, if somebody is using daily contact silicon hydrogel, they need 365 days a year of new product versus whether they're using a monthly product, they only needed 12 months. So simple comment on how you need to have additional capacity. We’ve built that in, and that's important expenses that we've made.

Absolutely have we invested in the pipeline -- R&D pipeline for these new products? Yes, that's exactly why we have the opportunity with the dry eye product, with the Eyenovia product that's currently under evaluation for myopia, with the XIPERE product, all those things we've made investments in. I think the each company is going to have to make additional investment decisions. Clearly, you asked about Solta before, it's going to be about looking at revenue opportunities in terms of growth. So there may need to be some incremental investment in the marketing and selling, and advertising and promotion area. That may be something that is the right answer there, but I'll let each of those individual businesses make specific comments as they go forward with the business. And the same comment for, what Tom Appian is going to do on the overall Bausch Pharma business. He's looking at the things that need to be paid down from a debt reduction, but also those opportunities for business development and growth as well.

Chris Schott

Okay. So maybe just related, should we be -- each of these divisions have some investments they are thinking about making or conceptually could be making, is it fair to think there’s less margin expansion for these businesses in the near term as you normalize that ramp? Or do we have to kind of wait for these to be spun out to get visibility on that?

Joe Papa

I think it's probably better that we wait for each of the businesses to put more visibility on it. But I certainly believe as we think about the opportunity to launch new products -- I've been around the pharmaceutical healthcare business for 30 plus years, and I certainly know that one of the things that's the lifeblood of any company is new products. And I do think whether it be the Bausch + Lomb new products, the new rifaximin opportunities in the Bausch Pharma Remaining Company or the opportunity with Solta, new products will help drive margin expansion. Yes, there's always going to be some investment to get the products up and running in the near term. But over long term, that's the opportunities. Launching these new products will drive the operating margin expansion for these businesses.



Q - Chris Schott

Okay, great. And last couple of minutes here, just a few other ones. One question I have been getting -- I know some of them posted in so many questions. Is -- just an update on the timeline between, I guess the actual like spin of B&L versus the IPO? I think you commented in the past, but I guess just what's the latest thinking there of whenever you do an IPO, what's the path to how long do we think about the business actually separated out and distributed to shareholders? May be update on that timeline or plan.

Joe Papa

Yes. Sure. So first the B&L IPO, we're contemplating it for up to 20% of the Bausch + Lomb business would be IPOed. So let's say that happens once that -- say as soon as that happens, we expect that there will be a customer lockup period from three to six months, depending on the performance, but that's just the normal customer lockup period. Beyond that, the only issue for us is, as we use the debt we raised for the B&L debt raise, as we use the IPO proceeds, as we raise Solta IPO proceeds, all of that we’ve focused on using to pay down the debt of Bausch Pharma. We need to get debt of Bausch Pharma at 6.5x to 6.7x. We have a plan to do that, and we'll do that, but then that will be able to allow us to unlock the remaining Bausch + Lomb IPO shares that we can then spinoff to our shareholders Bausch Health. So that's a really exciting point and we clearly believe as we separate these three businesses, we've got an opportunity to create real value for the Bausch Health shareholders.

Chris Schott

Excellent. Well, I think we're just about out of time here, Joe, appreciate all the comments. And obviously a very busy year ahead for you guys. So look forward to watching the progress on that front. But thanks again for joining us today.

Joe Papa

Thank you, Chris, thank you very much. Pleasure to have a chance to talk to you today.