Stocks Have Peaked As Inflation Shocks Weigh On Growth

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

Today's CPI data was worse than I could have imagined. Despite a nearly 20% decline in the oil and gasoline prices in November and a weaker than expected ISM prices paid index, the CPI index for December still came in higher than expected on a month-over-month basis and hotter all around on the core reading.

I hoped that inflation would fall to stay on the slowing growth narrative. But actually, this is even worse because with inflation rates still rising, we have to wonder when the market realizes that it is earning a negative "real" yield on the earnings the S&P 500 is producing, and the increasing odds a recession is near.

Earnings Yield

The real yield on the S&P 500 has now moved sharply negative. Based on the earnings estimates for the next twelve months, the earnings yield for the S&P 500 is 4.7%. Subtract the CPI inflation rate of about 7%, and you get a real earnings yield on the S&P 500 of -2.45%. According to an article in Bloomberg, when the real earnings yield of the S&P 500 is negative, it leads to a bear market.

Datastream/Mott Capital

Dividend Yield

It is even worse for the dividend yield of the S&P 500, which when accounting for CPI falls to -5.8%. It's the lowest the real dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been since 1974 and 1981. Both years had pretty big recessions and big bear markets.

Datastream/Mott Capital

Earnings Growth

But when we think about it further, the S&P 500 is no longer providing a positive return when considering earnings and dividends. But what's worse than that is when considering the earnings growth rate is forecast at 8.9% over the next 12 months, down sharply from a year ago when it stood as high as 24%. But then suddenly factor in inflation, and the real earnings growth rate of the S&P 500 is around 1%. That would be the lowest inflation-adjusted earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 since May 2020 and February 2009. What's worse is that the earnings growth rate in 2020 and 2009 were negative, to begin with, so inflation didn't make it worse. The current growth rate is not negative yet, but get another month or two of rising inflation and it likely will be.

Datastream/Mott Capital

Sales Growth

Sales growth for the S&P 500 suddenly doesn't seem so impressive either. Currently, sales are forecast to grow by 7.2% over the next 12 months. But factor in CPI, and suddenly that growth vanishes, rising just by just 0.7%.

Datastream/Mott Capital

It just seems like the S&P 500 is now facing a similar situation as many of the stocks I would often argue weren't growing fast enough to maintain their lofty valuations, like the Zoom's (ZM) and Roku's (ROKU) of the world. It could very well be the case that as we enter earnings season to maintain the lofty valuation, the S&P 500 currently has, it will take a lot more than just delivering better than expected results. It will take beating estimates by a very wide margin because the S&P 500 growing its earnings by 1.2% on flat sales doesn't seem like enough, especially when investors are paying historically high multiples to own stocks. Otherwise, at this pointing owning a 5-Yr TIP at a -1.35% rate seems better, and risk free.

With inflation refusing to come down, it seems that there are a lot of significant issues now that the market will need to begin to worry about, and none of them are good. Unless earnings growth is going to reaccelerate, which seems highly unlikely at this point in the cycle, it seems hard to imagine that stocks have higher prices in store.