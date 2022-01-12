Invitae Corporation (NVTA) CEO Sean George on JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 12, 2022 9:45 AM ET

Sean George

Thank you, Tycho. Appreciate the opportunity. Thanks to you, your team and the organizers. Again, it's great to be here. Talking a little bit more about Invitae and the story and the journey ahead. Of course, on Slide 2, I'll be making some forward-looking statements. I refer everybody to our IR section of the website for further information.

If you go to Slide 3, we just had our sales meeting last week, battled through the COVID complexities and have the team together. And one of our leaders in our medical affairs organization brought up a little bit of a history lesson for everybody there. And I thought I'd just use that as a backdrop to put in context where we, Invitae, the management team here are driving the organization and our view of our place in the world at this point in time, our place in the industry at this point in time. It was 100 years ago when all we knew about our genome was that there were 48 chromosomes. 30-some-odd years later, someone took a closer snapshot and got the right number to 46. And then, of course, all the developments in molecular biology, asset chemistry, starting with in the late '70s, the ability to actually sequence this information, leading to culminating in what I would believe is the real kick off of the technology cycle, currently dominating our industry, the beginning of the human genome project.

If you go to the next slide on Slide 4, thinking about the time and development to understanding of the human genome up until the human genome project, all of the tools that were developed and the knowledge developed at that time, has led to an explosion of our industry. And again, I do think it's a technology cycle that's dominating our industry at this point in time. And I believe it's very simple. We believe it's very similar. If you think about the late '70s and early '80s to the explosion of companies and tools and technologies and components and parts that drove the computing and networking, the networking industry. And we think that very similar to that technology explosion and that industrialization, industrial explosion, at this point in time, we exist in a very exciting period. This most fundamental information, the blueprint of a human body is being put in play by many companies to drive better diagnostics, better therapies, et cetera.

One thing that we would pass is that in a short period of time, just like in the technology cycle of the late 70s and early 80s, this explosion will winnow down to a small number, a handful of companies that utilize all of these technologies and pull them together into useful form factors for every individual in the markets addressable. We think of it as the modern health care -- modernized health care markets around the globe. And what those handful of companies will deliver is in conjunction with each other, oftentimes both cooperating and competing, isn't a test, isn't a piece of information, isn't one therapy, isn't one diagnostic. But what it is, is putting in play that fundamental genomic information for individuals at the right place and the right time to make decisions to improve their outcomes, lower their health care costs and forgo any unnecessary pain and suffering by virtue of using that information.

For example, on Slide 5, we are presently putting this play for children, children and their families to help forgo anxiety, pain, suffering in childhood, anywhere from birth to adolescence. The numbers are quite large, at least 1 in 12 babies are born with a rare disease. When you think about it, all of the disease, all the families that we serve and all the pharma companies we work with developing therapies for these children with these pediatric and rare diseases, it really goes -- it goes to common sense that the majority of disorders that show up in early childhood are fundamentally genetic in nature. And while we've made some great progress in being able to diagnose these children faster and the pharma pipelines are full of targeted therapies for those children, they're so far more to come. By the end of this year, we will have the most comprehensive offering of information for children, for family that's worried about developmental milestones being missed, any sort of pediatric disorders that's manifesting at that age and time.

And the tools, importantly, the tools, the counseling tools, the support tools to walk both pediatrician and parents through each step of the way, what information could be helpful, what's missing yet to come and what then happens if the information does indeed indicate there's something different to do for that child.

Of course, now on the next slide, Slide 6. Of course, presently, we're in an explosion of the use of genomic information to provide information for healthy mom and baby through the course of deciding to conceive and deliver a child. I think that we've commented on this before, the relative insanity that presently with the technology we have today, not every single woman in the modern health care system is having these tools put to use to forgo any complications that could happen as a result the impact of genomics from both the mother and the reproductive partner. By the end of this year, we will have the most comprehensive offering, not just for carrier screening and noninvasive prenatal screening but for issues of fertility, pregnancy complication, pharmacogenomics as it affects -- as it may or may not affect pregnancy complication during this fairly intensive period in a woman's life.

And we're excited to continue to grow out our capabilities there. And again, remind that it's not so much about the test, we believe, it's not so much about a single test itself but around a package of information that can be delivered at the right place, at the right time, ideally in this case earlier than it currently is today for both OB and the woman having the child.

On Slide 7, I don't think I need to spend a lot of time. It seems to be just about everybody on the audience is starting to understand that cancer is indeed a molecular disease. And that by using an understanding of an individual's genomic background and understanding of the genomic context of the tumor itself and increasingly and excitingly now starting -- just early innings, of using these genomic tools to also monitor whether or not the therapies, the selected target therapies chosen are working and look for either new resistant mutations or new druggable targets. By the end of this year, we will have the most comprehensive offering when an oncologist is considering what to do with an individual at risk or diagnosed with cancer. When you consider our portfolio of the ability to determine the individuals comprehensive genomic risk for cancer, prognosis of any specific cancers for which they might be at risk. The therapy selection, a whole exome-based therapy selection tool to help provide, as is now becoming more common practice, an understanding of what targeted therapies might be beneficial for the patient.

And we believe as good or best-in-class monitoring, we call it personalized cancer monitoring to then, of course, monitor the treatment of that individual. Essentially and importantly, we will also, by the end of the year, have tools, digital tools to walk both clinicians and patients through, where in the journey they are, what the best next steps are and what information can be garnered from other patients going through the same experience and up-to-date output from all the clinical research going around -- being done around the world. They can best benefit their next move to extend their liability as long as it's naturally possible. Truly and I think we can all see this -- these tools are what are going to enable all of us to treat cancer as a chronic condition as opposed to a death sentence. Really quickly, I'll go through on the next slide. The -- an area of medicine surprisingly recalcitrant to the utilization of genetics is cardiovascular disease.

Given the greater than 30% of heart disease is genetic in nature, I'm personally getting tired of reading just about every other week about somebody in the news who had a healthy, at a young age, drop dead of a heart attack. This isn't an area that we're heavily investing in now but this is an area that we are counting on for future growth. The opportunity to serve patients to understand their genetic risk is as -- for cardiovascular disease is as big or bigger than the entire oncology risk assessment market. So excited about this in the future. And again, I think it goes without saying there -- while the science is understood, the clinical knowledge of genetics is understood, the actual market development is behind. But we believe it goes without saying that there are millions of individuals around the globe that would rather understand their risk for cardiovascular disease ahead of time as opposed to learning about it as they're dying.

An area of medicine desperately needed in -- a better risk stratification and biomarkers to measure disease state is adult neurodegenerative disorders. 20 million individuals experience neurodegenerative diseases. It costs almost $1 trillion in the U.S. alone. And the area of genomic medicine, we believe, will help to more precisely stratify risk for these individuals. And the genomic biomarkers, the multi-omic biomarkers will move far beyond our ability now to measure phenotype and understand the genetic correlation between risk and phenotype, providing the tools needed for the biopharma industry to develop targeted therapies against these disorders. It's an exciting area of growth for us in the future.

And then, of course, pharmacogenomics which for a lack of utilizing this information presently just in the U.S. alone, is costing us $0.5 trillion in lives lost daily due to gene drug interactions that are very specific and individual in nature. We've recently made an acquisition to add this to our portfolio. We'll be adding this information across all the disease areas, the packages of information we can serve for individuals from birth to death. And we're very excited about the impact this can have for our patients and for our -- in particular health system and government partners around the globe.

The opportunity to deliver this fundamental information at the right place at the right time, it's hard to overstate. Slide 11, we put an estimate of the TAM as it were for being able to deliver this information, the combination of tests, the patient management tools, the ability to make sure that everybody, patient and clinician alike, understand what information can be useful to stay awhile perhaps even prevent or certainly delay in any given genetic disorder. And the numbers are staggering. I think it's, like I said, it's hard to overstate just how impactful this information can be thus the enthusiasm with which we pursue providing it. But what this is really about and I think what we've been building to all of these many years is really nothing short than the future of medicine.

For years now, we've talked about the idea of genome management. And if you think about this technology cycle, it is presently dominating our industry, the fundamental knowledge of the human genome and it's impact in health care. It's certainly the single greatest shift in medicine in the recent history and it's a shift that ends in an era of what we've termed genome management.

If you skip to Slide 15, you can kind of see our -- a pictorial of what we imagine this looks like. And really what genome management is about is the flow of information. Sometime in the future, starting with a genomic background run at birth but then over time, in combination with the other information developed as inputs along the patient's life cycle, along an individual's life span, that information put into play at the right place at the right time to understand risk to -- for those that are high risk of certain conditions to use genomic tools for earlier screening and detection. Of course, using these tools for the earlier and correct diagnosis and targeted therapy selection and then, of course, the monitoring of those individuals with that ultimately precise genomic-based treatment or preventive measures.

Now, this is a similar -- this is an art that -- this is a journey, a patient journey that a lot of us are, of course, now seeing come to life in oncology. But it is our expectation that the very same similar path, very similar tools will be used for individuals across all disease areas, at all stages in life. And the tools and the workflow and the data to help manage this from birth to death is what we've termed genome management in the past.

And so, on Slide 16, for many years, we've been showing kind of our business model in a cartoon. And so just by way of reminder, we've spent many years now aggregating genomic information into a single platform, driving down the costs. So as we can get to -- get that information into the full expense of the market that's addressable. I'd say we're still in the early innings of this now.

We've always anticipated -- if you go to Slide 17, we've always anticipated that this, however, migrates from a test by test, sample by sample industry and is something that looks a little more like an information management industry. And before getting to that information management industry, we've suggested that it was vitally important for us to move the company into an era that we've always kind of termed the genome network era. And what I'm incredibly excited about now is we are there. We are presently there. We've been building this for many years. And what I want to talk about in a few minutes is our version of the genome network and why we think it's so important to really push us into the genome management era.

If we go to Slide 19, just to pause a second, the rationale for this in the past, as we've always shown that graphic of the company's business model, is actually quite simple. While those staggering market figures for the opportunity for delivering this information at the right place at the right time are indeed, we think, available. The truth of it is we know very little relatively about the -- all of the genomes impact on health care. The amount we know is quite impactful and, as we suspect, incredibly valuable. So we actually only know a fraction of what the entire of the genome could actually mean for individuals by way of improving their health care and health care outcomes. And so we've always felt that in order to enable the full impact of this human blueprint of life, we would need to build a network of patients and their genomic data and have the ability to then incorporate other information to accelerate the flywheel of the utility of the test information in the first place.

And then, of course, if you go to Slide 20, the issue that we've always seen and anticipated is that if you think about our business, the business we're building of being able to offer to an individual themselves, the impact of their genomic information wherever they are in their health care continuum, wherever they are in their journey, the issue, of course and this is -- I don't need to explain this to anybody listening to this is that none of the information is available in a way that would enable -- facilitate easy analysis and further exploration of associations of genetic background and health care outcomes. All of the -- and again, all of the information we all know is in a disconnected fragmented, siloed system that, frankly, is almost unusable to do what otherwise advanced analytics, AI, machine learning and software algorithms could do to help these individuals understand how their human blueprint connect to their outcomes.

So on Slide 21, we have been working toward building and are now launching. I mean we've -- we've now -- we did so in earnest with last year's acquisition of Ciitizen. And we're now launching and supporting and building on top of an open-ended, multisided, patient owned and controlled network of data to be used to increase the utility of the genomic information in the first place. The Ciitizen patient network will be -- is available to our commercial partners, to our business partners. It is available to individuals to pull as much of their health information as they want into one place. And what's really important about this as we move forward here is that we've said for many, many years now that our view of patient data, the use of that data either in commercial ventures with other companies or in sharing with researchers, with academic researches and otherwise pushing for the science is that it is 100% patient-owned, patient-controlled, consented and fully trusted wherever that information is going to go, it will be at the behest of the patient and only at the behest of the patient.

On Slide 22, this patient network, so far the data that is in this patient network, so far, we have utilized primarily in work with pharma companies to identify patients for clinical trials or to put in therapy, we have some partners paying for access to this data with various analytics tools, analytics packages that we have on top of it. And this forms the beginning of our data and data services business which we broke out recently in our last quarter. It's about -- in our last earnings call. It's about 8% to 10% of our revenue to date. And we expect these kind of customers to help us grow that business, moving that data into hands of ecosystem players that can really bring their capabilities to bear for those patients. And we expect great things out of that business in the years to come.

If you go to Slide 23, these are some examples of partnerships we have today to move into the future beyond simply just using the data we have at the patient's consent with health care industry partners to bring value to those patients. These are partnerships that we have in place now, that will enable us to get even more information on the patients that we serve and to bring other patients into this network even if we haven't served them by way of giving them genetic information at some point in their life. And we'll continue to add these kind of partners to add to this patient network as rich a dataset as possible, structured in a way that we and our industry partners and any other ecosystem partners that are interested, can use, again, to push forward the technology, push forward the science and push forward discoveries that will help increase the utility of the genome in the first place. This is -- again, the fact that it is patient-owned and controlled is a nuance that we think is very important to people to understand.

And in particular, for example, our Snowflakes of the data that we've made available there, we do presently have some of our own testing competitors accessing that data and running analysis on it to whatever ends is up to them and the patients that own that data. But we believe this is the nature of this kind of network that has to be in place to work to really work to drive us into the genome management in the future.

And indeed, if you go to Slide 24, we have ambitions in the future, not just to work with health care ecosystem partners, not just to work with health care data partners but eventually, as we move into the area of genome management, it is all of retail, all of tech, anybody with a device, anybody that can bring anything to the table to help an individual understand and navigate a specific point of their health care journey, we believe that this kind of patient network would be fundamental in enabling that in the future. And we couldn't be more excited to be effectively launching this today. You'll see a lot more of this to come.

Understand it's a lot to digest and there's a ton of complexity here. We will be having a Technology Day in the spring and we'll spend an entire day, probably half of which we'll spend on this very topic, in addition to, of course, all of the good work we've been doing on the molecular side, the genome provisioning side and then AI and software tools that we use to run our entire tech stack. But this will be an important topic for that day and invite everybody to keep an eye out for an invite. We'll be really excited to go through it with everybody.

Now before I close, I just want to end on a very important view as we kind of round out the end of '21 and look forward to '22. If you go to Slide 26, we have been and we will continue to be an industry-leading growth company. All of the patient stories, the disease areas, as I mentioned before, the size of that opportunity, I think, just speak to -- and our investment into it, I think, speaks to a promising outlook for growth which we will continue. We will be guiding to that growth explicitly on our earnings call coming up shortly. I invite you to join there.

If you go to Slide 27, just to summarize some of the fundamental drivers of that growth. It really is -- it really can be put simply more information, more content and better patient management tools in the disease areas we serve, plus an outsized contribution from our digital and platform services growth generated from some of the activity we've been doing in the few years to date and accelerated by the existence and the building upon the open-ended patient Ciitizen platform, patient network that we just discussed.

If you go to Slide 28, another really important factor here is that, as you think -- as we think about the future, we're pushing past now $0.5 billion in revenue. Before we know it, we'll be pushing past $1 billion and then $2 billion. It's really important that we understand and I think it's really important in order to enable us leading the vanguard into the area of genome management, not only do we have to continue to put up industry-leading growth, we also have to show the operating leverage in the business. And we also want to be able to generate our own cash flow to continue to invest in the execution of that vision. This year, for the first time and again, we will, on our earnings call, we'll be guiding not just to the top line of our business but also to gross margin and timing expectations therein and guiding to cash burn. This is a bit of a shift for the company. Up until -- for the last decade, we've been entirely myopically focused on execution of our novel business model and driving top line growth.

As I mentioned, we will still be driving top line growth but it is now time -- given the size and given the numbers involved, it's time to make sure that we can -- everybody watching the company, everybody investing in the company can see milestones we put out to improve the operating leverage and eventually get to profitability but more importantly, have everybody be able to mark to mark where we're going and how we're getting there which I think will help answer a lot of questions about the business to the business model which we are certain works and we want to start guiding to and executing to numbers that will convince everybody else of it.

Now in addition, it's a complex business. We're pushing through into a new era for our business, one that we've anticipated and I believe communicated clearly for many years but it's actually happening now. It creates a bit of complexity. It actually -- we get asked a lot what are -- if the standard kind of specialty diagnostic metrics are not the right ones to measure the business, well, what are the right ones? And we'll be offering this dashboard as an attempt to, over the many -- over the next many quarters, provide those what we believe those metrics are.

Now there's a fair amount of complexity here. We'll keep these standards at every single quarter. And the key here is just to help everybody understand the various puts and takes that we as a management team are making, as we continue to drive and hit the top line gross margin and cash burn goals that we set out by way of guidance, these are the next level of key performance indicators that we run our company against and we're going to invite everybody to watch these quarter-by-quarter as we succeed.

So I'll close. And again, thank you all for your time. I want to first -- and of course, especially thank investors that have been with us for the many years and the belief of what we're doing. And I can't tell you, I truly believe we're in one of the most exciting times in our industry and I actually think kind of by way of comparison to other industries, one of the most impactful. It's the most exciting time and probably one of the most impactful industry, as you can imagine. And I invite all of you to join us in this mission as we go.

Thank you again for your time. We're really looking forward to questions. Tycho?

Q - Tycho Peterson

Great. Thanks, Sean. Good overview. I'll start with the financial outlook and then obviously, we'll jump into the business updates. Just so we're clear, in the past, you've used our conference to guide. Is the reason you're not because you're just going to be giving more metrics when you do officially guide and that's the reason you're not giving guidance at this point?

Sean George

That's correct. We've kind of -- it's been on and off, whether we've guided this week. Tycho, given the switch to top, middle and bottom line and the coordination with the other kind of performance indicators that I mentioned, we just felt that, on the earnings call, with a little more time to go through the entire thing would be the better place to provide guidance. And look, I also admit, it's kicking off a year again and a fair amount of uncertainty, I don't think it would hurt at all to have a couple more weeks to see what trajectory we're starting with. So those are the two things that went into that decision.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. And you have guided the margins before, right? You had that 45% to 50% target out. I mean so how do we think about that in the context of what you're saying now about actually giving margin guidance?

Sean George

No, I appreciate that. I think -- and I don't mean to be overly nuanced or parse words but we've commented in the past on available time lines or profitability, what we could do by way of cash burn. We've commented in the past on target gross margins and timing expectations. There is a difference. This is actual guidance. We will be guiding to a gross margin number, a time line therein and demonstrating quarter-by-quarter progress to it and same with the bottom line. So yes, not trying to be cute about it but these are real guidance expectations that we are committing to as opposed in the past kind of aspirations and directionality. That's the main difference here.

Tycho Peterson

Fair enough. Anything you want to say in the fourth quarter on the preannouncement? Your volumes are actually better than we had modeled but you're a little bit light on revenues.

Sean George

Sure. The fourth quarter, kind of after that summer Delta hit, we took a look at Q4, gave an admittedly wide range. We landed up basically in the middle of it essentially for volume and revenue. And you're right, volume was stronger than revenue. The revenue being lighter than the volume would otherwise show is the kind of the same dynamics that were in Q3 minus some of the onetime acquisition stuff. The reproductive health growth, while great, the women thinking of having a child is probably the most valuable customer in health care. Nonetheless, our testing prices are lower in that and the margins are lower than that and that's fundamentally it.

The other thing -- the other add again, nothing different than Q3, is that some of our patient identification programs, we are a little behind on getting pharma subscription to it. And so that also then drags down the ASP of the -- or the basic drags on the revenue per sample on those as well. Those are the two major things that contributed. Both are things that, looking forward, we have enough visibility to see that moving in the right direction. When we -- on our earnings call, when we guide to margin, we'll walk through some of the major levers we see both on the price volume trade-off as well as, of course, the stuff that we've been known for, for many years investing into lowering margin, something we have a lot of confidence in moving in the right direction.

Tycho Peterson

Maybe we could talk about the use case for the Ciitizen portal launch. How do you envision patients using it?

Sean George

Sure. So that we're...

Tycho Peterson

Because I pulled it up and was playing around with it. And the first thing I asked you is what's your diagnosis, right? So it is for patients.

Sean George

That's right. I think kind of first and foremost, just I want to acknowledge it's -- like as I mentioned, it's a new thing. It's hopefully a little unusual and that's why we want to have a technology day here in the spring. We'll bide everybody to come and get more info. But Karthik, who heads up our development on this is present, can you answer in a few senses, exactly how we see this playing out.

Karthik Suri

Yes. Actually, the point you bring about, Tycho, is true that today, it is actually in just the workflow based on a very typical use case based on our partnership's requirement today. Our goal is to create a button such that this can be embedded through the workflow for all of our patients coming in through or, for that matter, through other partnerships, whereby a comprehensive temporal longitudinal clinical records are required for anyone to be in a position to integrate through this. We are working both on the supply and demand side of building out this technology so that this can be more pervasive with the click of a button.

Tycho Peterson

Great. And I look forward to learning more at the Technology Day. Maybe a couple of questions on germline then, Sean. Can you maybe just talk to the decision to expand to RNA and polygenic risk score? How significant are these opportunities? What kind of revenue ramp can we expect this year? And what's your competitive position in these newer areas relative to HCT?

Sean George

Sure. The RNA, it's pretty exciting. Now we're moving into kind of the more, I'd say, advanced topics of germline genetics, right, constitutional genetics. When you find a variant that's deep in an intron and it's not certain if it's affecting a promoter element or a regulatory element, by looking at transcriptome, looking at expression information, you then, of course, can ask, is there evidence to indicate that, that variant is disrupting that gene? I would put that in context. We have a variety of tools we use to provide extra information around the relative pathogenicity of a given variant or not. And assessing the RNA transcript is one. We also a, few years ago, purchased a company called, Jungla which continues to provide a molecular evidence platform for end data to disambiguate variants in addition to other pipeline developments and analytic tools that we've baked into our core variant interpretation, all of which go to support our variant interpretation as the most -- the cutting edge up to date and the most precise available which look admittedly for many clinicians there's not a lot of ability to discriminate there but for the core geneticist and the individuals that are very interested in pushing science forward, it's very important to them. So it's key part of that.

Polygenic risk score is pretty interesting. As we go back away, I was at a company before we started this that exclusively dealt in polygenic risk scores and failed miserably because it was just about 13 years too early. The great news is it's coming. The math underlying some of these common variants and their impact on health is starting to be accepted by -- in the course of medical care. And adding those to our capabilities is a natural next step. A bit of trivia. We actually -- our very first products had polygenic risk scores included in them and we took them out just because there was so much pushback from clients. But the time has come, so we're really excited to be adding that as well. You'll see us this year kind of being -- adding those capabilities disease area by disease area as it warrants to help our clients make decisions for their patients.

Tycho Peterson

You're obviously in a partnership with PacBio development of long-read sequencing platform. Can you maybe just talk through the rationale for that? Why is better rugged critical to Invitae's strategy? Are you going to leverage this outside of rugged? And then we obviously had an update from Illumina this week on their own new long-read efforts which will run on an SBS platform. So does that change your thinking on developing a dedicated instrument?

Sean George

Sure. The short answer is no. We have placed bets in the past to lower our input costs for our data. I mean, that's kind of the way we think about it is. There's input cost for the data we use and we -- and if we can invest in lowering it, we will and we have in the past. The PacBio collaboration represents one of those investments. Given the years, the years that Pacific Bioscience has been developing this long read technology and the quality of it, we don't really see any change on the horizon for us. It's essentially -- the reason we're focusing on rugged is because that is the area, now at least, that the most is known about a lot of the variation that SBS chemistry has a hard time getting. And for which these long reads could be really important, to increase the diagnostic yield.

And again, if you think about these patients, these pediatric patients or these rare undiagnosed patients, increasing the diagnostic yield is really important for them. So it makes our product better, makes our services better. But remember also and this is why we've broken out our data and our services revenue, the more patients we identify, the more data and services revenue we generate. And so it kind of has a virtuous cycle on that end as well. The diagnostic yield translates directly to a better business for us as well, not just a better -- in addition to, of course, primarily a better experience for the patient.

Now, Illumina entering in and moving into long read, is an absolutely welcome addition to the pile. I mean, it's great. And the more people are chasing, improving the sequencing and lowering the cost, it's a great development for us as a whole. Like I said, we're going to -- we can't do everything we can do to lower our input cost. But if we can invest here and there to nudge it along the way, we think that's a good use for our capital.

Tycho Peterson

I want to spend a couple of minutes on Archer. You're launching an LDT for DNA, RNA protein-based therapy selection this year. What drove the decision to rebrand stratified? And what caused the delay in FDA approval? What's your latest expectation for FDA approval time lines? And do you need additional studies?

Sean George

Yes. So first and foremost, like many people, there was a COVID delay in FDA which we don't have to spend time on how infuriating that is but that is life apparently. So there was a delay in reviewing in the first place. But really, fundamentally, our team upon the initial interaction made the decision to break up the three aspects of stratified and put them through one at a time. And frankly, primarily is because the way our customers use it is kind of a la carte, some use all three, some use one. And we figured that might be a better approach and it certainly looks like it would be a better, more acceptable approach with the FDA. So that without going into more detail, that's the approach we're taking now. Worth noting that for most of our customers, most of our kit customers, the FDA approval is not really -- it's not as you know there, they're in countries that either have their own regulatory approval pathway which we have or will be submitting through. But nonetheless, we proceed ahead.

On the -- I do think the main event for the whole of the Archer acquisition is the -- now the incorporation of that technology which, by the way, since we've been working with it, we only grow we're more excited about. In the launch for our MRD test we call personalized cancer monitoring or PCM. And then that will happen at the beginning of the year. We expect to have a clear idea of exactly what the reimbursement will be here. And once we do that, we'll begin full commercialization. And then, toward the mid or back half of the year, we'll be incorporating that whole exome therapy selection combined. And like I mentioned, as we end the year having risk assessment, their reselection monitoring and the digital tools for oncologists and patients, we think will make a really compelling offering and let us play in what is a really exciting, rapidly growing and obviously interesting market for everybody.

Tycho Peterson

I mean how do you think about competitive positioning of therapy selection? You've gotten entrenched players there with Foundation and Guardant and others?

Sean George

Entrenched players with story histories are not a new thing for us. I do think in this case, it's the -- if you think about the evolving knowledge that understanding that constitutional genetics, the background genome in the context of therapy selection and having that all as one, I think it will make a pretty compelling offering. We are the leaders in the provisioning of that background genetic information. I think that will be compelling and especially if you can then also tie that all the way into the monitoring aspect in one easy-to-order, easy-to-administer package of information which for the things that a lot of our clients that are ordering these kind of tests today have kind of count on us in the last many years. We think that will also give us give us at least a playing -- a fighting chance in what is an increasingly competitive industry but we think that those capabilities combined with our approach with our clients could do well for us.

Tycho Peterson

