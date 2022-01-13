kupicoo/E+ via Getty Images

“Cigar butt” investing can be traced back over 90 years to Benjamin Graham. While he might not have used the exact term, he wrote about the concept in a series of articles during the Great Depression.

Here’s one snippet:

It is clear that these issues were selling at a price well below the value of the enterprise as a private business. No proprietor or majority holder would think of selling what he owned at so ridiculously low a figure… In various ways, practically all these bargain issues turned out to be profitable. And the average annual result proved much more remunerative than most other investments.”

Cigar butt investing can be a great strategy for small and large investors alike. Even billionaires like Warren Buffett (Graham’s protégé) have implemented it.

In fact, Buffett was the one who officially coined the phrase:

“A cigar butt found on the street that has only one puff left in it may not offer much of a smoke. But the ‘bargain purchase’ will make that puff all profit.”

Today, cigar butt stocks are typically poorly performing businesses on their last leg. And Mr. Market has oversold them to the point where they’re trading at a fraction of their intrinsic value.

In such situations, there’s the potential for a final catalyst – one last “puff” – to pop these stocks closer to their intrinsic value. At which point, you sell.

Our Version of Cigar Butt Investing

Traditional cigar butt stocks aren’t strong long-term investment ideas, admittedly. They almost always either go out of business or continue languishing.

Of course, iREIT on Alpha’s job is to select the best companies at the best prices. Moreover, as small investors, Buffett points out our advantages:

“The universe I can’t play in (i.e., small companies) has become more attractive than the universe I can play in. I have to look for elephants. It may be that the elephants are not as attractive as the mosquitoes. But that is the universe I must live in.”

In a 2014 newsletter to Berkshire’s shareholders, he recalled his cigar butt era.

“My cigar-butt strategy worked very well while I was managing small sums. Indeed, the many dozens of free puffs I obtained in the 1950s made that decade by far the best of my life for both relative and absolute investment performance."

We also can think of cigar butt investing as simply investing in unloved stocks. Like really unloved stocks that have the power of turning around after all.

One of ourportfoliosis filled with such stocks: Deeply-discounted small caps and even nano caps. Our goal, obviously, is to generate outside returns. And based on our 42% annual returns since January 2016…

I’d say we’ve done fairly well.

Sharesight

Take Power REIT (PW), a cannabis real estate investment trustthat was trading at around $9 when we bought it in late 2020. Yet when we sold in late December 2021, we’d gained over 160%.

(We’ve since bought it again: One more puff.)

Of course, that’s an outlier. We know we won’t likely see 160% annualized returns again anytime soon. However, our Small-Cap Portfolio has generated annual returns of 40%+, showing how rewarding buying deeply discounted small-caps can be…

“Cigar Butt” REIT 1: Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners (FPI) is a farming REIT that owns approximately 157,000 acres in 16 states. This land is currently being farmed by more than 100 tenants who grow 26 major commercial crops.

In mid-December, FPI purchased two farms in eastern Louisiana totaling more than 8,000 acres for about $28.7 million. Their attached leases include cash rent and bonus rent and should yield 3.5%-4% annually – assuming crop production and prices are in line with recent history.

Noteworthy real estate advisory Green Street reports:

“Farmland values have appreciated at a superior rate compared to traditional real estate sectors over the past economic cycle. In addition to this growth, Farmland has exhibited lower volatility and correlations to recessionary environments.”

Furthermore:

“The main drivers of high-quality outperformance are superior NOI growth and lower (capex) spending for lower cap rate properties across the various commercial real estate sectors.”

Shares are trading materially below net asset valueat around $14.50 according to our estimates. Plus, around 35% of FPI’s portfolio is located in Illinois and Iowa, where land appreciated by about 15% last year.

This is massive price appreciation that provides significant upside for FPI stakeholders.

Speaking of stakeholders, CEO Paul Pittman has been consistently buying up common shares. According to Fact Set, he owns 8.2% of them:

FactSet

Yet the real story here is global food demand that’s set land values skyrocketing. Inflation is here, and farmland is the ultimate hedge.

Also, litigation from 2018 will eventually go away. While Farmland won that, its lawyers have been eating into the earnings stream (Farmland's litigation against a hedge fund firm, Sabrepoint Capital Management LP, continues).

And FPI recently freed up more than $7 million of cash flow by swapping out its 6% preferred from common shares.

This “cigar butt” is currently trading at $11.49. But it could hit $15 in 12 months, which translates into a 35%+ return.

Plus, its dividend yield may just be 1.7% today. But around one third of its portfolio will see rent bumps in January. And that should show up in its Q1-22 income statement.

FAST Graphs

“Cigar Butt” REIT 2: CorEnergy

According to its website, CorEnergy (CORR) “is the first publicly-listed… REIT focused on energy infrastructure.” It owns and operates or leases assets in Missouri and California, and offers 1099 reporting and an industry-first private letter ruling (PLR) that gives it an edge.

The company owns two large legacy assets:

Crimson – Located in California, it consists of about 2,000 miles of crude oil pipelines that provide the critical link between in-state producers and refiners. More than 90% of its revenue is generated from fee-based tariffs or long-term, fixed-rate contracts. Crimson has long-standing, primarily investment-grade customers that serve much of the L.A. network. MoGas and Omega – Located in Missouri, it involves about 338 miles of natural gas pipeline systems that deliver natural gas to local customers. They source natural gas from several major interstate pipelines.

These assets are mission-critical. For MoGas, 94% of revenue comes from long-term take-or-pay transportation contracts. And the Omega contract is in its third 10-year contract with five years remaining.

CORR’s combined adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be an annualized $42 million to $44 million. And maintenance capex should be between $9 million and $10 million for 2021.

Its current annualized dividend is $0.20 per share.

Notably, I’m glad to see John Grier – founder and board chairman of Crimson Midstream – become CorEnergy’s COO and join the board. Grier has significant experience and brings plenty of “alpha” for future growth opportunities.

As viewed below, CORR is definitely down. Shares are trading at $3.66 after being as high as $49.57 in November 2019.

They now yield 5.5%. And analysts expect 80% AFFO growth in 2021 and 58% in 2022.

So it wouldn’t take much of a puff for this REIT to become “the Magic Dragon” and generate returns of 100% in 12 months.

A bit of warning here though: CORR’s market cap is just $50 million. So this one could swing hard either way. Always remember to protect your principal at all costs.

FAST Graphs

“Cigar Butt” REIT 3: Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) owns 15 trophy assets situated in high-barrier leisure and urban markets. That includes the new acquisition CEO Richard Stockton told me about recently, saying:

“We announced it just after Christmas. The Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve is one of the only Ritz-Carlton Reserves in the world. It runs a $2,000 average daily rate, 96 keys in a rental program of residences. The 96 keys average over a thousand square foot each. The residences range from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet, so two-bedroom to five-bedroom luxury villas.”

This $186.6 million deal was funded with about $104 million of cash, six million common shares, and the assumption of a $54 million mortgage loan. It features a capitalization rate of 9.8% on hotel net operating income of $18.2 million and a 10.2x hotel EBITDA multiple, according to Braemar’s preliminary estimates.

Stockton also told me that meant BHR “paid $1.7 million per key” and that the “property has a $2,000 average daily rate and a $1,200 RevPAR” (revenue per available room).

There were two interesting takeaways…

First, I find it interesting that the previous owner took 6 million shares in BHR stock (using the upREIT structure). That sounds like very good alignment knowing that this new stakeholder sees value in its buyer.

Secondly, the property’s value validates BHR’s cheap share price, which now sits at $5.18. We just finished our NAV model (for iREIT on Alpha members), and the business is worth substantially more than Mr. Market says it is.

Clearly, we're beginning to look at the lodging subsector in more granular detail now, recognizing that there may be a few more “cigar butts” on the floor.

However, BHR’s market cap is just around $200 million. And it’s externally managed. We must always point out these risks when it comes to investing, regardless of how deeply valued the shares.

FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

We own all three of these REITs in our Small-Cap Portfolio. And while we know they can’t all become multi-baggers – investments that gain several times their original value – we see solid value given their wide margin of safety.

More so, each of these REITs derive some level of what Ben Graham called “earnings power,” potential profits that “might be expected year after year if the business conditions prevailing during the period were to continue unchanged.”

With that all said, don’t forget about diversification. As Graham also explained, “Diversification is an established tenet of conservative investment.”

What the legendary investor meant is that the margin of safety and diversification are companions.

Had I put all my chips on Power REIT in 2021, I’d be looking like an absolute genius, I know. And frankly, I’d be typing this article from the Virgin Islands instead of Spartanburg, South Carolina.

However, I understand Graham’s concept of diversification. It’s vital to always practice responsible diversification and do not put all your cigars in one basket… no matter how tempting.

Instead, spread the risk and make educated bets while ensuring an adequate margin of safety.

With that “surgeon general’s” warning made… who’s gonna take the first puff?