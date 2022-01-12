AXIS Capital: Earnings Trends Point To More Share-Price Gains
Summary
- Axis remains profitable in Q3 despite sizable cat losses.
- We look at the strength of the company's 3%+ dividend yield.
- Stay the course here. Company looks to be well run.
We wrote about AXIS Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) back in August of last year when we stated that we were expecting a $60 share-price shortly. When we wrote that August piece, shares were trading at approximately $50.60 per share. Fast forward just over 5 months and shares are now trading above $56, which means they have returned approximately 10.7% in this period. The attractive trend here from the outset is that this return has outperformed the S&P (7.3%), which means there was no opportunity cost in holding AXIS during this time frame. The question now becomes whether AXIS Capital can continue to outperform the market.
As we can see from the technical chart below, shares of AXIS have almost doubled in price over the past two years, but we still have not come close to the stock's 2019 highs. Moreover, and despite the blistering rally shares have been on for close to two years now, the MACD technical indicator has only now moved into positive territory. Many momentum investors who use this indicator tend to initiate or increase their positions when it turns positive. In reality, it just shows that the crossover which took place in late 2020 was indeed the best buy signal in AXIS Capital for close to two decades.
Technicals aside, AXIS is a dividend-paying stock which currently pays out a 3%+ annual yield. Since the valuations remain attractive in AXIS, the dividend will continue to come under scrutiny by investors to see if the value is really there. Long-term investors invariably go for dividend-paying stocks as dividends through compounding can really juice returns over the long-haul. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's delve into the trends of the key financials metrics which make up Axis' dividend to see if we can gain insights on how strong that pay-out really is. A really stable yield with the capacity to grow (taking into account Axis' valuation) usually means downside risk in the stock is limited.
Dividend Yield
From a yield standpoint, Axis' annual payout of $1.72 per share equates to a dividend yield of approximately 3.07%. This number is well ahead of other players in this sector (2.35%). Historically, this yield is on the high side for Axis as the 5-year average yield comes in at 2.7%. Income-orientated investors many times use the yield as a barometer on whether shares are cheap or not, so we are off to a good start here.
Dividend Growth
From a growth standpoint, growth has tapered off slightly in recent years as we can see below. Growth is important as it fosters confidence with respect to future earnings growth but more importantly, it protects against purchasing power erosion. Last month, management announced a 2.4% increase in the payout which brings the quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share.
|
Period
|
10 Year (CAGR)
|
5 Year (CAGR)
|
3 Year (CAGR)
|
1 Year (CAGR)
|
Dividend Growth
|
6.15%
|
3.4%
|
2.49%
|
2.44%
Cash Flow
To see if growth has been declining as a result of lower cash flows, we go to the cash flow statement. In the most recent third quarter, $475 million of operating cash flow was generated, which means the trailing 12-month figure now amounts to just over $1 billion. Given, that this cash can go directly into investing and financing initiatives (dividend), the dividend pay-out ratio came in at a mere 9% in Q3 and 17.4% when averaged out over the past four quarters. Suffice it to say, there isn´t an issue here with affordability as the pay-out ratio has not been this low for many a year.
Financial Trends
In saying this, what we have gone through so far is mainly backward-looking. To get a handle on how the dividend will fare out over the next few years, we go to the underlying trends in the debt-to-equity ratio, the interest coverage ratio, and earnings projections going forward. In Q3, Axis' debt-to-equity ratio came in at 0.30, its interest coverage ratio now comes in at almost 8 (TTM), and earnings per share (EPS) are expected to reach $5.82 next year (32% growth).
So, what is the investment case from a dividend standpoint? Well, when we take into account the cat losses that affected this industry this year, the above trends as well as just the ability to remain profitable in Q3 for example is pretty darn good. Furthermore, by minimizing exposure as much as possible to catastrophic events, we do not foresee cash flow issues, which means the firm can continue to invest in both its people as well as its culture.
Summary
Therefore, to sum up, Axis' dividend looks rock solid at present from a number of standpoints. Although growth of the pay-out has softened somewhat, the financials look in solid shape with the 92%+ combined ratio (first three quarters) being an excellent result in our opinion taking into account the catastrophes which took place this year. We look forward to continued coverage.
