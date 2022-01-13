3 Blue-Chip Bargains I Just Bought For My 401(k) And So Should You

Cimmerian/E+ via Getty Images

Financial advisors don't always agree on everything but there's one piece of advice that is nearly universal. If possible, max out your retirement accounts each year. Roth IRAs allow you to save post-tax income and never pay taxes on your investments ever again. Not even if you amass a $5 billion Roth fortune as Peter Thiel did.

401(k)s allow you to reduce your taxable income and thus reduce your annual tax bill.

$20,500 is the 2022 contribution limit for 401(k)s

$6,000 or $7,000 is the limit for Roth IRAs, depending on your age

There are also income limits on Roth IRAs.

You can contribute to both 401(k)s and Roth IRAs.

But for small business owners and entrepreneurs, such as myself, the government is extra generous with retirement saving opportunities.

The Self-employed 401(k) or SEP 401(k), allows up to $61,000 in savings for sole proprietors.

You can split that any way you want between a Roth 401(k) (up to $20,500 in 2022) and a traditional 401(k).

there are no income limits on Roth 401(k)s

allowing those with income above $214K to potentially generate long-term tax-free fortunes

For example, if you are in the highest tax bracket, and contribute the maximum $61,000 for 2022 to a 401(k), then your tax savings would be

$61,000 X 37% tax rate + 3.8% ACA surcharge (40.8% effective rate) = $24,888

Over a decade you could save over $250,000 in taxes alone, never mind that this money then compounds for you in your portfolio.

over several decades it could become tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars

I personally split my annual SEP contribution between my Roth 401(k) and my 401(k).

At the start of each year, I max out my SEP 401(k) and put all the money into my highest conviction investment opportunities, based on my long-term goal of maximizing safe income.

So let me tell you why this year I bought Amazon (AMZN), British American (BTI), and Magellan Midstream (MMP) for my 401(k) and why you might want to consider doing the same.

My Retirement Accounts

Now let me address the biggest issue that I'm sure some will bring up in the comments.

"You can't own MLPs in retirement accounts."

Magellan is an MLP and uses a K-1 tax form

5 Things All MLP Investors Need To Know

typical foreign investors have a 37% withholding (whether they can recoup it depends on their country's tax code)

tax-deferred income

negative UBTI (box 20 Z)

negative reportable income in every single state

MMP has generated negative UBTI and negative income in every state since 2016 (when I've owned it)

if you own it in a retirement account, exceeding $1,000 in UBTI in any year (and having to report and pay taxes on it) requires selling a large position

negative UBTI carries forward and acts as built-in tax-loss harvesting for small sales

if you don't sell, you are unlikely to ever pay UBTI taxes

Not all brokers will allow you to own MLPs in retirement accounts. I use TD Ameritrade and they have no such limitations.

These are relatively young portfolios and will become more diversified over time. But right now the goal is to maximize the three fundamentals that drive long-term returns.

RIA

Ploutos

Yield, growth, and valuation are the only fundamentals that determine returns over time, the holy trinity of total returns.

How important are these fundamentals?

Daily Shot, Fidelity

Over the very long term fundamentals drive 97% of total returns.

over 12 months luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals

over 11+ years fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck

over the very long-term fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

So let's take a look at my retirement portfolio fundamentals.

Roth 401(k) Fundamentals

Morningstar

401(k) Fundamentals

Morningstar

These portfolios offer a yield that's 1% to 1.3% higher than Vanguard's high-yield ETF and on par with junk bonds, but with far higher quality and lower fundamental risk.

And Morningstar estimates they should deliver between 16% to 17% long-term total returns, which is on par with the greatest investors in history.

But wait it gets better. Morningstar's analysts have -2.5% and 0% growth forecasts for MMP and BTI, respectively.

As I explain in these in-depth articles, the buyback potential alone for MMP and BTI is sufficient to drive 3% to 8% annual growth rates.

What does the FactSet consensus of all analysts expect from MMP and BTI?

MMP 5.4% CAGR

BTI 6% (management guidance 7% to 9%)

What does the FactSet consensus say about my retirement portfolio potential growth rates?

Roth 401(k): 4.0% yield + 15.4% CAGR growth = 19.4% CAGR long-term return potential

401(k): 3.7% yield + 15.8% growth = 19.5% CAGR

Literally, Buffett-like returns from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight are what analysts expect from my retirement portfolios.

But of course, my risk profile is much different than most people's, so DO NOT mirror these portfolios exactly.

My articles are not specific investment advice for any single person, merely sources of ideas and insights into constructing the diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio that's right for your risk profile.

Why I Bought These Three Blue-Chip Bargains For My 401(k) And You Might Want To Consider Buying Them Too

Company Sector Country Dividend Withholding Tax Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) Energy US 0% British American Tobacco Consumer Staples UK 0% Amazon Consumer Discretionary US 0%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Three blue-chips in three sectors, headquartered in two countries on two continents.

Company Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Risk Rating Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 13 83% 5 85% Low British American Tobacco 13 83% 5 83% Low Amazon 12 82% 5 84% Medium Average 12.7 Ultra SWAN 82.7% Ultra SWAN 5.0 Very Safe 84.0% Very Safe Low

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

These are some of the highest quality blue-chips on earth, Ultra SWAN quality, as close to perfect companies as exist on Wall Street.

Company Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 70% Good BBB+ 5.00% British American Tobacco 82% Very Good BBB+ 5.00% Amazon 54% Average AA 0.51% Average 68.7% Above-Average A+ stable 3.50%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider these Ultra SWANs to have above-average risk management and S&P estimates their average risk of going bankrupt over the next 30 years at 3.5%.

the risk of all three going to zero over the next three decades is approximately 1 in 23,324

Company Dividend Growth Streak (Years) Return On Capital (Greenblatt) 13-Year Median ROC ROC Industry Percentile 5-Year ROC Trend (CAGR) Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 19 NA NA NA NA British American Tobacco 22 186% 170% 74% 2% Amazon NA 10% 15% 63% 14% Average 20.5 98.26% 92.14% 68.50% 7.75%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Ben Graham considered a 20-plus year dividend growth streak a sign of excellent quality and the average streak here is 20.5 years.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

These Ultra SWANs have an average ROC of 98%, trending higher over the last five years, and each one enjoys a wide and stable moat.

Company Yield Discount To Fair Value 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential PE/EBITDA/FFO 2021 PEG 2021 Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 8.5% 33% 17.2% 9.02 1.67 British American Tobacco 7.4% 42% 33.6% 8.37 1.39 Amazon 0.0% 22% 24.7% 20.50 0.88 Average 5.3% 32.3% 25.2% 12.63 1.32

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Equally weighted they offer a mouth-watering very safe 5.3% yield and are 32% undervalued.

Analysts expect 25% total returns in 2022 and those forecasts are 100% justified by fundamentals.

In fact, a 47% gain in these three Ultra SWANs would bring them back to fair value if it happened in 2022 and that doesn't include their expected growth this year.

The average price to earnings/cash flow is 12.6, a multiple the S&P 500 hasn't seen since the November 2011 correction.

And a PEG of 1.32 is basically Peter Lynch's "growth at a reasonable price".

Company Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Consensus LT Total Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K-1) 8.5% 5.4% 13.9% 9.7% British American Tobacco 7.4% 6.0% 13.4% 9.4% Amazon 0.0% 23.2% 23.2% 16.2% Average 5.3% 11.5% 16.8% 11.8%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Analysts expect almost 17% long-term total returns from these Ultra SWANs which adjusted or the risk of companies not growing as expected or returning to fair value over the medium-term works out to about 12% CAGR.

S&P 500 Medium-Term Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 27.95% 5.05% 3.79% 0.86%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are about 1% for the next five years.

And Goldman, Moody's, JPMorgan, and Vanguard think the US market could see a lost decade.

What do you think is a lower-risk investment strategy?

Likely 12% returns on top of very safe 5.3% yield immediately from three of the world's highest quality Ultra SWANs?

Or owning the 25% historically overvalued S&P 500 for the next few years?

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $207.50 51.37% 25.8 23.6 50% 34% 2022 $226.34 9.08% 20.8 23.3 21% 32% 2023 $248.33 9.72% 19.0 19.9 10% 13% 2024 $274.24 10.43% 17.2 18.1 0% 3% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $223.25 21.111 25.44% 2.48 3.62 1.33% 2.01%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Stocks have already priced in 100% EPS growth from 2020 through 2024 and is trading at 21.1X forward earnings compared to the 25-year average of 16.8.

What's offers the better margin of safety? Paying 21X earnings for average quality companies? Or buying three of the world's best companies at a 32% discount?

We're buying above-average quality at below average prices." - Joel Greenblatt

How impressive are these Ultra SWANs?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns AMZN, BTI, MMP 5.3% 11.50% 16.8% 11.8% 9.5% Dividend Growth 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% 9.9% 7.7% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.3% 14.0% 9.8% 7.5% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.6% Safe Midstream 5.8% 6.2% 12.0% 8.4% 6.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.0% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.7% Zen Ultra 2.6% 8.6% 11.2% 7.9% 5.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% 10-Year US Treasury 1.8% 0.0% 1.8% 1.3% -1.0%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Analysts expect risk-adjusted expected returns that put the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq to shame.

In fact, they offer risk-adjusted expected returns that trump just about every investment strategy on Wall Street.

What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs together can actually deliver something like 17% long-term returns over time?

Historical Returns Since 2002 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes" - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America

So let's see how these Ultra SWANs did over the last 19 years, a period in which 91% of returns were the result of fundamentals.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

11.3X better inflation-adjusted returns than the S&P 500

2.5X better annual returns

2.5X better rolling returns

But what I and most retirees care about is income, so take a look at this.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio 2002 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost BTI + MMP + AMZN $42 $3,553 26.31% 4.2% 355.3%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

26% annual income growth resulting in a yield on cost of over 350%.

What do analysts expect from these Ultra SWANs in the future?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 18.89% 13.22% 13.22% 10.82%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

19% long-term income growth, which works out to 11% adjusting for risk and inflation.

there are no capital gains rebalancing taxes in retirement accounts

Think 11% real income growth is not that impressive?

S&P's historical dividend growth is 6% CAGR

3% adjusted for inflation

AMZN + BTI + MMP offers a very safe 3.7% today that's expected to grow more almost 3X faster than the market

FactSet consensus for 60/40 retirement portfolio 0.6% CAGR inflation-adjusted long-term income growth

18X better expected real income growth than a 60/40

and almost 3X the safe yield (5.3% vs 1.9%)

What can 11% real income growth accomplish when combined with a very safe 5.3% yield?

Time Frame (Years) Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 5 $88.59 1.67 8.86% 10 $148.07 2.79 14.81% 15 $247.48 4.67 24.75% 20 $413.66 7.80 41.37% 25 $691.40 13.05 69.14% 30 $1,155.63 21.80 115.56%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

That's the power of growing your inflation-adjusted income at double digits over the long term.

in six years analysts expect you to recoup your entire investment in safe and rapidly growing dividends

fundamental risk of losing all your money drops to zero

you're "playing with house money" beyond that point

Time Frame (Years) Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income ($100,000 Initial Investment) Average Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income ($100,000 Initial Investment) 5 $57,543 $11,509 10 $174,567 $17,457 15 $410,977 $27,398 20 $880,311 $44,016 25 $1,794,751 $71,790 30 $3,546,401 $118,213

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Here's how these 5.3% yielding Ultra SWANs can help you retire in safety and splendor.

And here's how they can help you retire rich, stay rich in retirement, and potentially help your children, and grandchildren retire even richer.

BTI + MMP + AMZN VS S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $100,000 Initial Investment

the bond market is pricing in 2.3% inflation for the next 30 years

2.8% for the next 5 years

Time Frame (Years) 7.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 14.4% CAGR BTI + MMP + AMZN Consensus Difference Between BTI + MMP + AMZN And S&P 5 $144,231.91 $153,157.90 $195,943.17 $51,711.26 10 $208,028.44 $234,573.42 $383,937.25 $175,908.80 15 $300,043.39 $359,267.72 $752,298.80 $452,255.40 20 $432,758.32 $550,246.89 $1,474,078.08 $1,041,319.76 25 $624,175.59 $842,746.57 $2,888,355.27 $2,264,179.68 30 $900,260.39 $1,290,732.94 $5,659,534.79 $4,759,274.40

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio BTI + MMP + AMZN Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.36 10 1.13 1.85 15 1.20 2.51 20 1.27 3.41 25 1.35 4.63 30 1.43 6.29

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Bottom Line: These Ultra SWAN Blue Chips Are Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

Is 2022 going to be a far more volatile year than 2021?

Daily Shot, Goldman Sachs

Goldman thinks so. In fact, based on the historical magnitude of peak market declines in overvalued markets, they put the probability of a 10% to 20% correction at 29% to 79%.

Does that mean it's a bad idea to put savings to work right now? Absolutely not.

Not when you can buy Ultra SWAN quality blue-chips like Amazon, Magellan, and British American at a 32% discount.

Not when you can lock in a very safe 5.3% yield and the potential for nearly 17% long-term returns.

Not when you can potentially combine these Ultra SWANs with index funds to achieve the diversification and prudent risk-management that can help you sleep well at night no matter what the stock market does in 2022 or beyond.

In fact, here, there's a step-by-step how the typical retired couple can potentially achieve:

over $1.2 million in inflation-adjusted income over 15 years

an extra $543,00 inflation-adjusted income compared to a 60/40

an extra $6.5 million in inflation-adjusted wealth

achieve a nearly $9 million inflation-adjusted portfolio during a 30-year retirement

The point is that when you focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always, you aren't counting on luck to achieve your rich retirement dreams.

"Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman philosopher Seneca the younger

Making your own luck on Wall Street and retiring in safety and splendor is what I've devoted my life to teaching regular investors like you how to do.

It's my greatest passion, and a great privilege to have earned the trust of nearly 90,000 followers over six years on Seeking Alpha. And it's not just something I teach, but also what I use for 100% of my life savings.

That includes my 401(k) and Roth 401(k), where I use the same Zen Phoenix strategy that I include in all my articles for Seeking Alpha and Dividend Kings.

There are no guarantees on Wall Street. The probability of success is never 100%. But if you practice disciplined financial science, and always focus on the fundamentals that matter, your odds of retiring in safety and splendor rise to 97% over time.

I don't know about you, but those are the kind of odds that help me sleep very well at night, knowing my family's financial future is secure. Secured not by just me, but the army of skilled employees and managers at the world's highest quality, safest, and most dependable blue-chips.