Introduction and Thesis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has been Wall Street's darling during the peak of the pandemic. Zoom allowed video communications to be possible when physical meetings were barred due to lockdowns. As such, Zoom's service has been the critical backbone of our society; however, as lockdowns and restrictions ease, the relevance of Zoom's service going forward is in question. Will return to school, offices, and the life after pandemic end the growth story of this technology giant? While the recent stock price might indicate that Zoom's story is over, I believe otherwise, and I believe Zoom is a buy today.

Zoom's ability to seamlessly connect people digitally will most likely be valuable even after the pandemic. I believe the digital trend and adoption seen during the pandemic was not a temporary phenomenon but a permanent transition to a digital society. Hybrid work schedules or even fully remote forms of work will continue to prevail providing a great growth opportunity for Zoom as the company attempts to transition to a communications platform. Further, the recent consolidation of Zoom's valuations makes a potential investment in Zoom even more appealing today.

Why Did Zoom Fall?

Before moving on to why I believe Zoom is a buy, I would like to go over why the company's stock was absolutely devastated in the previous year. As the chart below shows, Zoom's stock went through a vicious period of validation consolidation. Investors feared that Zoom was only successful because of the pandemic as the growth rate started to slow down. It is true that the growth rate (not growth) is slowing and the company massively benefited from the pandemic, but I do not think a dramatic fall to these levels seen today is justified.

The pandemic brought permanent benefits to the company. Not only did the pandemic bring Zoom's brand recognition to its pinnacle, but it also accelerated the demand and adaptation of remote work. I do not think everything will go back to how it has been because the effect of the pandemic and the changes it brought were too great.

Underlying Trend

One of the biggest reasons why Zoom will continue to be relevant in our society is the massive transitional shift in how we work. There is much debate today as to whether hybrid work or remote work will continue to grow when the pandemic ends, but so far, the data suggests that this trend is permanent. Apple (AAPL) has indefinitely stopped the return to office while Meta (FB) has an office deferral program where employees can work remotely for months at a time. Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) are pursuing hybrid work where employees are at the office for a few days and at home for the rest of the week. As such, one of the biggest companies in the world is showing that remote and hybrid work is here to stay. I believe smaller companies will also adapt to flexible work schedules to retain talent by satisfying employees while reducing the cost to maintain office space.

During the annual Needham Growth Conference, Zoom's CFO Kelly Steckelberg described the current phenomenon as the "interesting phase of transition" where investors and companies try to figure out what the future of the work will be, and Kelly is confident that Zoom's ability to provide ease of communication will be a vital part of work. The proof of concept phase has been successful during the pandemic, brand recognition is at its peak, and companies have realized the efficiency of remote communication. It is easier and faster to communicate digitally, and the companies have realized that conferences too can be held online. For this reason, Kelly believes that the continual demand for digital communications solutions will be persistent even after the pandemic.

Communications Platform

To fully take advantage of the beneficial underlying trend, Zoom strives to be more than just a video communications service. The company is attempting to become the go-to place for all digital communications becoming the communications platform through additional services including Zoom Phones and Zoom Events. I believe these accompanying services have the potential to cross-sell, up-sell, and reduce customer acquisition costs.

Zoom Events and Phone plays a critical role in Zoom becoming more relevant in the digital communications space. Throughout the pandemic, it has been proven that events held online and in-person have their own benefits. Online events allow more people to participate making it easier for the organizers to maximize their audience. Thus, Zoom believes that there is unchartered demand for hybrid events where in-person and virtual events are held concurrently. Zoom believes it can play a critical role in making this happen as the boundary between physical and digital communications slowly dissipate. Further, Zoom Phones is an integrated app where it combines Zoom Meetings, chattings, and presenting in a single platform. A user can make calls on Zoom using their business phone number or transfer existing phone calls into a Zoom Meeting. The business application and potential of this service can be enormous providing even more opportunities.

In terms of marketing, the public knows about Zoom's video conference service, but these rather newer services are not well known. Thus, according to Kelly, Zoom will focus its marketing efforts on these specific services instead of promoting its brand as a whole. Pandemic has already done a terrific job of promoting the brand, so the company will now focus on these specific services to grow.

Wrap-Up

These services that Zoom is providing may not sound exciting nor does it sound like the future. It seems as if these services already exist and have been commoditized. However, these services are so ingrained in our lives that we do not realize how exciting and valuable it is. Digital communications are one of the most critical technology and services for nearly all organizations, and for this reason, I believe the demand for these products will continue to grow even after the pandemic. There certainly is value in the services Zoom provides.

Competition

One of the biggest risks and concerns investors have is the competitive risks from Microsoft's Teams. However, I do not think a competitive threat will hinder Zoom's long-term growth. Zoom already commands about 60% of the market, and because the company name Zoom is often used as a verb, I think this leadership will persist. For example, "lets Zoom," which is often used to say let's meet digitally like the phrase "Google it," shows the brand power of Zoom in this respective field. Once a company's name is used as a verb, I believe brand recognition and customer loyalty make it extremely hard for another competitor to overthrow that company even if the challenger is Microsoft.

Slowing Growth Rate Concern

Despite all the positive trends and fundamentals, the truth is that the growth rate has been slowing for Zoom causing concern. For example, fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be similar to the company's third-quarter revenue. However, this is not a concern. Zoom, during the pandemic, saw massive growth, which, in my opinion, pulled demand forward making year-over-year or even quarter-over-quarter growth hard for the first few quarters coming out of the pandemic. From the quarter ending in January 2020, Zoom grew about 585%. It is only normal for the relative growth compared to weaken before normalizing again. Thus, investors should carefully look into the management's 2023 fiscal year guidance for signs of growth. It is absurd to believe that the pandemic time growth rate will persist.

Financials and Valuation

Zoom has an attractive valuation and financials today. The company is currently worth about $51 billion with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 35. Since the start of the pandemic, M2 growth has far outpaced normal levels as the capital concentration in the financial market grew from increased interest in the market. Thus, considering these factors, I do not think the forward price to earnings ratio of 35 is expensive especially since the company has a favorable underlying trend working for them. Further, gross margins and operating margins are increasing signaling that the business is becoming more efficient. The gross margin increased 750bps to 74.2% while the operating margin increased 295bps to 27.7%. With the further upside in margins and revenue growth, I think Zoom's valuations are favorable today.

Financial health or the balance sheet is in great shape as well. Zoom had about $6.1 billion in total current assets including about $1.3 billion in cash. Also, the company had a total asset of about $7 billion and a total liability of about $1.9 billion bringing the total shareholder equity at about $5.1 billion and total liability to asset ratio (L/A) at about 24.3%. The balance sheet was in a healthy position along with the company's financial operation. The revenue increased about 35% year-over-year to about $1.05 billion while the net income increased about 72% to $340 million. Zoom has a healthy balance sheet with increasing margins and great net income; thus, I believe the company's financial health is great and is able to support the company's future growth.

Summary

Zoom's stock has been performing badly because of fears of slowing growth and fears of changing the digital communications market. Slowing growth is the result of a massive one-time pandemic benefit that pulled the demand forward by months or years, and the idea that digital communication is going to decline once the pandemic ends does not sound right. I believe that there will continue to be a demand for digital communication, and Zoom's platform strategy is well-positioned in the market. Therefore, given these reasons and Zoom's market leadership, I think Zoom is a buy.