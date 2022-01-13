Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) CEO Gary Guthart Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference January 12, 2022 3:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Guthart - CEO

Jamie Samath - CFO

Brian King - Senior Director of Treasury and IR

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson - JPMorgan

Tycho Peterson

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. I'm Tycho Peterson from the Life Science team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this afternoon, Intuitive Surgical. Just a quick reminder, you can submit questions through the website.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Gary.

Gary Guthart

Well, thanks. Thanks to you, Tycho and the JPMorgan team for putting on the conference again this year, and to our shareholders for their continued interest in and support of Intuitive.

Before I get started, please be aware that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. I encourage all shareholders and listeners to review the risks and uncertainties associated with our business in our company's SEC filings available on the investor section of our website.

Turning to Slide 3, let's start today by grounding in what Intuitive is here to accomplish. We are driven by creating solutions that improve what our customers call the quadruple aim, better outcomes for patients undergoing interventions, better experiences for patients overall, better experiences for the teams caring for patients and lower total cost to treat per patient episode.

While we've been at this for over 25 years, we believe there is a substantial opportunity for improvement of surgery and other interventions. We envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where diseases are identified earlier and treated quickly, so patients can get back to what matters most.

Referring to Slide 4, looking at 2021 by the numbers. Physicians used our products to perform over 1.5 million da Vinci procedures in the year, bringing our cumulative experience with the da Vinci systems over 10 million procedures. We installed more than 1,300 new da Vinci systems in the year, bringing the installed base of clinical used systems to more than 6,700.

In the year, physicians published more than 3,000 peer-reviewed articles assessing our products, bringing the clinical database to over 29,000 articles, the vast majority of these conducted entirely independently of Intuitive. We look to this base of experience as a rich resource from which we can inform our future.

Turning to Slide 5. Qualitatively, we started 2021 focused on four main thrusts: supporting our customers’ recovery of surgery during the pandemic; advancing our launches for new platforms, imaging and digital tools; growing the capability and performance of our global teams; and expanding their clinical, economic and analytic evidence for Intuitive products and services. Challenges in the year are well-known and broadly shared across our industry, including successive waves of pressure on diagnostic procedures, surgery and hospital staffing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise broadly reported global disruption in supply chains and logistics pathways continued throughout 2021 and persist today.

In the face of these headwinds, our teams and business also showed areas of strength in 2021. As waves of the pandemic receded, we saw surgery using our solutions return quickly. As our customers appreciated the benefits of high quality minimally invasive surgery that helps patients to recover quickly and when they do consume fewer hospital resources. Our system placements remained healthy in the year with many integrated delivery networks standardizing on our fourth generation da Vinci systems and investing in the robotics programs in anticipation of the recovery of surgery when the pandemic wanes.

Our flexible robotics program Ion built momentum clinically and commercially through the year. Our customers and business in Asia showed strength in much of the year; our net promoter score rose during 2021; and finally, our ability to capture, curate and inform action using our digital tools continued to strengthen.

Moving to Slide 6, our leading indicator of customer health and trust in Intuitive products is global procedures. 2021 procedure growth was 28%, rebounding from the first waves of COVID in '20 -- COVID-19 in 2020. Our largest surgical categories grew, with particular strength in general surgery. The compound annual growth rate over the period 2019 to 2021 was 14%, slower than our growth going into 2019. This was driven by delays in diagnostic pipelines, along with deferred surgeries, due to the pandemic. Many of these patients are likely to come back to surgery, although the timing and the extent of recovery is hard to predict.

Looking into 2022, we're guiding to 11% to 15% growth in procedures, a large range given the inherent uncertainty associated with the course of the pandemic and recovery of supply chain disruption. The low end of this range assumes moderate ongoing COVID and staffing pressure at hospitals. In addition, this range does not contemplate material supply chain disruptions, which we fought hard to manage throughout 2021. We expect to update the range in the year if visibility improves.

Turning to Slide 7. On the capital side, our placement performance was healthy during the past couple of years as hospitals deployed resources to outfit surgical departments with our latest generation da Vinci systems. The compound annual growth rate of our installed base during this period was 10%, compared to the 14% CAGR for procedures, implying continued increases in utilization per installed system during the pandemic. It's a good sign for us and our customers.

Referring to Slide 8. Our procedure growth CAGR of 14% and installed base CAGR of 10%, over the past two-year period, supported a revenue CAGR of 13% over the same period. Part of our revenue -- the part of our revenues that we earn as recurring business has grown from 70% in 2015 to 75% in 2021 as customers make greater use of installed systems, and adopt flexible capital acquisition models. We think this mix is appreciated by our customers and it's healthy for Intuitive.

Flipping to Slide 9, digging a little deeper into our procedures. Drivers of growth in the two-year period 2019 to 2021 have been growth in U.S. general surgery procedures, namely hernia repair, bariatric surgery, colon rectal surgery, and foregut surgery, including cholecystectomy. We've also had success in diversifying adoption beyond the discipline of urology, in countries outside of the United States. In 2021, non-urology specialties approached half of all OUS procedures and grew faster than urologic procedures.

Moving to Slide 10, double clicking on sources of revenue, we've seen positive customer response to our advanced instruments. In the upper left-hand of this chart, you see the constituents of revenue, including advanced instruments, namely energy and stapling; core instruments and accessories like needle drivers, scissors and drapes; system revenue; and service revenue. As we've introduced and improved our energy and stapling offerings, adoption has been healthy, with five-year compound annual growth above 35% now becoming a material part of our total revenue at roughly 13% in 2021.

Turning to Slide 11, and pulling back a step, we have a specific and complete ecosystem for customers, created by sewing together world-class systems, instruments and accessories, regulatory clearances, training products and services, clinical trial efforts, sales service and marketing competencies, academic insights, society engagement and economic validation. It takes years to develop these competencies and capabilities are required procedure by procedure and country by country.

As a new system enters the market, ours or anybody else's, this ecosystem must be built or adapted. In the end, it is the competence and competitiveness of the ecosystem that ultimately delivers value for customers. Since this is a lot to take in, let me highlight three elements in particular.

Slide 12, starting on Slide 12, with instruments and accessories, we design and deliver broad I&A sets that allow our systems to perform specific procedures while delivering an outstanding surgeon experience. Our fourth generation systems now support roughly 100 different types of procedures with appropriate and specifically tailored products that enable routine and successful case completion. And we launched an additional eight I&A products in 2021.

Moving on to training on Slide 13, our Genesis program provides best practices and consultation intended to help hospitals improve surgical and reprocessing efficiencies, develop standardized processes, communication pathways and leadership structures, enhance da Vinci system utilization, and reduce process variability and procedure costs. Combined with our world class physician and technology training, or progress in 2021 in reaching physicians and OR staff exceeded our expectations.

Finally on Slide 14, I wanted to touch on economic validation. As hospitals have invested in electronic health records over the past several years, we've been able to thoughtfully combine our data insights with theirs to perform careful economic analysis of the value of da Vinci programs, to hospitals and to payers. We do this through our custom hospital analytics program, in which hospitals examine their own data and real world evidence to evaluate the clinical and economic value of the programs. 30% more hospitals used our custom hospital analytics in 2021.

Now moving to Slide 15, how are we doing in delivering this ecosystem for our customers? An increasing number of our customers are reinvesting with us over the past five years. For technologies like ours, customers first install a single system to evaluate its utility. As evidence grows in their own hands and in their own environment, they move from an evaluation stance to an integration approach, building Intuitive solutions into their workflows.

As real world evidence grows within their department or broader integrated delivery network, these institutions start to standardize on best practices and technologies. In the chart in the upper right, you can see the growth in IDNs that own 20 or more Intuitive systems across their portfolio of hospitals. This number growing 29% year-over-year in Q4 of '21.

The chart on the lower right shows the growth in single facilities that house seven or more Intuitive systems within a single building. In this case, the number of concentrated da Vinci centers grew 50% year-over-year in Q4 2021. We believe a comprehensive and capable ecosystem, along with the analytic power to evaluate hospital and regional real world evidence is driving this reinvestment cycle in Intuitive solutions.

Moving from the programmatic level to the platform level, let's update the progress our teams are making in identifying clinical need and delivering solutions that matter. Turning to Slide 16, cancer treatment has progressed substantially in the past decades. That said progress has been uneven. In the case of prostate cancer five year survival is roughly 98%, up from 66% in 1975. Progress in prostate cancer survival comes from improvements in diagnosis and screening, along with evolution in therapeutic approaches.

By contrast, lung cancer five year survival remains a challenge, currently running at roughly 18%. Early definitive diagnosis can help and we've targeted our ion flexible robotics platform at lung biopsy, as its first application.

Moving to Slide 17, Ion is a robotically-assisted catheter system that uses preoperative imaging, and machine learning to build a segmented map of the lungs. Combined with advanced sensing and mechanics, the system aids the physician in precise acquisition of tissue. The burden of lung cancer globally is significant, with annual incident rates in the millions, making the need for better approaches critical for patients and health systems alike.

Turning to Slide 18, Ion's adoption is rooted in clinical utility, supported by the first results of the precise clinical study, our first prospective multicenter trial for Ion, preliminary results of which found encouraging diagnostic yields for lung nodules. The results indicate that Ion helps identify smaller lesions on the periphery of the lung, away from the central airway, where cancer is often harder to definitively identify. Not only do these early results show a very strong safety profile for Ion, but the results approach the current standard of care, CT guided needle biopsy.

As a result Ion is now being routinely used by interventional pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons to gather tissue samples with confidence allowing many patients and their care givers earlier information regarding the nature of their condition.

Referring to Slide 19, we continue to build our footprint for our SP single port surgery system with an installed base growth of 43% and procedure growth of 56% year-over-year for 2021. In the U.S. we're pursuing additional indications for colorectal and thoracic procedures, which requires completing IDE trials. Patient enrollment has started in our multicenter colorectal IDE study, and we expect to start accruing patients for our thoracic trial in 2022. Our SP dual console was cleared in the U.S. and Korea, which helps ease training pathways, and we started launching several products that improve usability and durability of the SP system.

Now on to Slide 20, we've made significant progress in our digital and data programs. The da Vinci ecosystem is a natural digital engine, and we've been the Internet of Things in surgery for over a decade. The power of our data supports three virtuous cycles of collection, analysis and informed action, one in improving outcomes, one in improving and accelerating personalized learning and one in driving improved programmatic efficiency. The process starts with the right data, of the right quality, curated on secure platforms and adhering to client privacy policies.

Our rhythms can then be developed to discover correlations to outcomes, or best practices that in turn enable validated insights. Since again, this has a lot to take in I'm going to talk about each of the three virtuous cycles individually.

Starting with Slide 21, the focus of the first virtuous cycle is on outcomes, as we seek to discover links between patient selection, surgical technique and outcome. This is a complex and long term goal. However, there's evidence that is possible. Our Intuitive hub has launched as an evolution of our Orpheus Media Manager, and is now integrated with da Vinci X and da Vinci Xi data streams to help improve clinical workflows during surgical procedures.

We aim for Intuitive Home to become the point of care digital platform supporting all our robotic systems to organize data during a procedure and enable access to our digital ecosystem. In augmented reality, Iris generated strong clinical evidence during pilot studies, and our team submitted our next Iris 510(k) to enable additional anatomic models.

Turning to Slide 22, our second cycle focuses on learning by curating data that links high performing surgical standards to individual certain skill assessments to personalize training curricula. The idea is that data-supported personalized training to proficiency in robotics. Our digital learning programs continued to advance in the year, bringing new capabilities for Intuitive learning. SimNow virtual reality training, remote case observations and remote proctoring.

Moving on to Slide 23, our third cycle focuses on efficiency and we're continuously improving analysis of resource consumption that highlights opportunities for savings for our customers. The My Intuitive community launched broadly in the U.S., as our customers' single application to access personalized products, services and data insights. And global expansion has started with launches in the European Union and Japan. Surgical program analytics have become a routine part of our customer offerings, and we've completed more than 1,700 analytic engagements.

Moving to Slide 24, customer experiences matter to us. To measure how well we're serving our customers, we routinely measure our net promoter score using JD Power. This year, our U.S. NPS score registered as an exceptional 72 and our scores with U.S. hospital executives rose substantially in 2021. We think this performance is the result of the following, solutions that deliver on the quadruple aim, outstanding system dependability, excellence and agility in our learning programs, design and delivery of value-based programs that meet the needs of cost sensitive markets, adapting to our customers' needs, particularly during the pandemic, and analytic programs.

Turning to Slide 25 as we move into 2022, we're focused on outstanding field and supply support for our customers in the face of the pandemic and supply chain disruption. Outstanding execution of our platform and digital launches, including new indications and access to new markets. Continued diversification of our growth beyond urology outside the United States, and continued growth in general surgery in the U.S. We have substantial opportunities ahead to create value in advancing acute care globally, as we continue to bring solutions to the market that improve existing procedures and enable new ones.

As we move into 2022, we'll be making significant investments to drive our innovations, as well as increased capital investment to support the company at global scale, including manufacturing capability and automation. We are excited and optimistic about what's possible for the surgical and interventional market and for Intuitive over the long term.

As we move to our Q&A session, I'd like to introduce team members who will be joining me to answer your questions. Allow me to welcome Jamie Samath, our incoming Intuitive CFO, and Brian King, our Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations. I'd also like to publicly thank Marshall Mohr, our outgoing CFO and new Head of Global Business Services for his outstanding stewardship, as Intuitive CFO over the past decade. Tycho, back to you.

Tycho Peterson

Thanks, Gary. Great presentation. I'd like to start off just not to be too myopic, but just to touch on the pre-announcement. Some good numbers in there and solid system placements, right? There seems to be a little bit of a recovery here. Can you maybe just talk on, what you saw in the quarter, in particular, on the system side?

Gary Guthart

Well, Jamie, I'll let you take that one.

Jamie Samath

Yeah, I think, Tycho, particular strength in the U.S. There's a continuation of IDNs doing multisystem purchases. We saw that last quarter, repeated in Q4. Within that trend, we see actually IDNs increasing the number of systems they're placing at greenfield hospitals, so the first da Vinci program, those are typically smaller hospitals, a higher benign case mix, and that, I think reflects just the growth we've seen over time in the general surgery category, and customers having confidence that they can extend their programs to smaller customers.

We also have seen over the last year or so kind of customers in the U.S. standardizing on fourth generation technology. The actual trade rates in Q4 were a little lower than we've seen. And we've talked about the depletion of the installed base there. But I think that U.S., in particular, has performed well.

In Q4, we also placed 37 systems in Japan. That's a new high for us. That was primarily driven again by new customers and by the private sector. And I think we're happy with the performance of the Japanese team in the quarter.

Tycho Peterson

Great. And then thinking ahead, just so we're clear on the messaging around guidance, 11% to 15%. I mean, if Omicron does peak here in the next couple of weeks knock wood, does that get you to the high end, you also mentioned hospital staffing is a bit of a constraint. So I'm curious, how you think about those two dynamics.

Gary Guthart

Jamie, go ahead and kick it off. And then I'll add a little.

Jamie Samath

Yeah. Maybe, let me talk about the quarter -- the shape of the quarter first, Tycho. So what we saw in October and November actually was a continuation of trend from September, where procedures continued to recover actually from the impact of the Delta variant in Q3. As you get into December, particularly the mid part of December, you start to see the rapid rise in cases and particular hospitalizations associated with Omicron that impacted the U.S. and parts of Europe and started to impact our da Vinci procedures. That continued into January and so far actually has gotten worse, as you might expect, since the hospitalization rates have continued to climb.

So when you look at the procedure range of 11% to 15%, as Gary said, the low end reflects not only the impact of Omicron and staffing shortages, but continued moderate impact for the remainder of the year from COVID. Some choppiness there.

At the high end, what you see is the impact of the current resurgence, and then no significant new COVID waves thereafter. Not reflected at all in the range, Tycho, is any significant disruption from the supply chain environment, which, as Gary said, we've managed through that so far, effectively.

Gary Guthart

Yeah, and just goes without saying, forecasting in the current environment is extremely difficult. And I just ask everybody to bear that in mind. The range is only a range, and it will see as it plays out during the year.

Tycho Peterson

I think in the past, Gary, you've also used our conference and guidance to talk a little bit about your view on spending and OpEx. Is this going to be another big investment year? Can you grow earnings this year?

Gary Guthart

Well, I'll start us off and then Jamie jump in. But we won't give you specific guidance in this session. We'll talk a little bit more about it in the earnings call upcoming soon. But we do think that we're going to be investing in the next couple of years. We have a couple of platforms that we're excited about that are in the early phases of their go-to-market, between Ion and SP. We think those things are important.

And we also are seeing really nice global growth. And we want to make sure that our manufacturing capacity, and our manufacturing capabilities, our automation capabilities within our workflows and internal processes are really well built for the virtuous cycle going forward that allow us to really serve the world at scale, and to get manufacturing leverage over time. So we'll be spending on those things in '22.

Tycho Peterson

One other dynamic before we talk on innovation and pipeline is, we're obviously in an inflationary environment, input costs are going up. You're doing some interesting stuff with pricing, adjustments, extended use instruments. So how do you think about those trade-offs, the ability to kind of protect margins, while also trying to be a little more user friendly with your customers.

Gary Guthart

It's a balance that we're going to have to work through during the year. We think that the investments that we make in better design and the advantages we have when we automate some of our own workflows, and we get scale advantages are some things that can save us money, and some of which we can pass along to our customers, extended use instruments being an example and we'll keep doing that. I don't think that that's an idea that changes.

We do see inflationary pressure on our own costs. Certainly, hospitals are going to be seeing it in their costs, labor costs and otherwise. And what that implies for us going forward, we will work to balance. At the end, we start with the customer's view of the quadruple aim in mind, can we demonstrate the value that we're bringing in? Does it make sense for them from a total cost to treat point of view? We'll continue to use that methodology regardless.

Jamie or Brian, I don't know if you have anything you'd like to add there.

Jamie Samath

In product cost, cost from suppliers, we saw an impact in Q3, including on kind of the logistics chain and shipping costs. That's a small impact on our overall cost of sales. We will kind of give you more color in terms of Q4, when we go through our earnings next week.

Tycho Peterson

Okay. One more came in on e-mail just near-term trends. Have you seen further share gains in COVID due to faster recovery times from robotic versus open laparoscopic? Anyway, you can provide color on that?

Gary Guthart

I'll let Jamie, you and Brian start and then I'll add my perspective thereafter.

Jamie Samath

Yeah, I think you have to look at the country and the procedure. In general, many of the markets that we're in, the procedures that were in, the kind of, let's call it, overall surgical market grows pretty slowly. And so in the areas where we are seeing outsized growth, let's say bariatrics in the U.S. hernia repair, cholecystectomy in the U.S., then by definition, you're effectively gaining share. And on the procedure, whether it's from open or lap in the case of bariatric and chole, where we've seen pretty good growth rates in the U.S., those are mostly lap penetrated procedures.

So it's really a function of the individual adoption curve for a given procedure in a market. As we start to get into kind of the sweet spot of adoption in the early to mid-innings, you see pretty good growth rates, and that usually implies you're gaining share.

Brian King

One thing I'd add in this space, our ability to assess in near real time or real time, robotic surgery is quite strong. Some of the other data, open and lap lags a little bit in terms of ability to collect that data in general like. So watching through the waves of COVID and trying to discern what share in what's COVID takes a little while. There's some estimation that has to happen there.

In general, we think that on the margins, it has been positive for Intuitive that switching to minimally invasive surgery and stick rates within robotics are strong through this period.

Tycho Peterson

And I guess on the procedure front, we're always looking to figure out what's inflecting here, right? I mean, bariatric's been a newer one. As we think about, the next year or the newer procedures that are just beginning to open up. Okay,

Jamie Samath

I think -- so go ahead, Gary.

Gary Guthart

I'll start and let you jump in. We're in kind of early middle innings of several procedure categories, in U.S. a little bit different in OUS. So let's start in the U.S. In the U.S. in general surgery, I think we're still in the early to mid-innings on things like hernia repair, bariatric colorectal, a little more advanced. And then some of the foregut procedures, including things like cholecystectomy. So we're focused there. Those are big markets. The adoptions are not complete. And they have our full attention from an Intuitive point of view.

In some other countries, we're seeing diversification beyond urology. So urology, for example, if you go to Japan, or you go to Germany, or you go to the UK, urology was the first adopting procedure. And we're starting to see diversification and growth and adoption, in some of the procedures beyond urology, be it thoracic surgical procedures, or gynecologic procedures in which the underlying procedures are complex or, or driven by cancer have been things that have started to rise in those other markets. And in those cases, we're starting to support that set of adoption.

Of course, longer term, we have other procedure categories that we're interested in, and that we're either developing our products for or working on new indications. And as those start to mature, we'll bring them up. But from '22, '23 point of view, we're really focused on the ones I just mentioned. Jamie or Brian anything you'd add?

Jamie Samath

No, I think you got it. Gary, thank you.

Tycho Peterson

Gary, one of one of your slides, you highlighted the economic validation programs, you've been kind of working on with customers. What are some of the learnings around that other than just kind of proving out, you can make a profit through robotics?

Gary Guthart

Yeah, it's interesting. One of the most immature places in terms of analytics that I thought the field as a whole was in, when we started in robotic surgeries a couple of decades ago, was really the economic analysis. And that is starting to really mature. So the easy things to compute are capital amortized over years and procedures and service costs and the consumables costs.

The things that are likewise important are resource consumption, outside of direct product costs, whether it is anesthesia costs or pharmaceutical costs associated with the surgery or labor costs. And then recovery costs and the cost of complications. So total cost. That has started to really settle and two things that are happening there that are great. One of them is that the investments that hospitals have made and electronic medical records, have given them access to their own data in their own environments.

And while the EMRs are not specifically designed to do clinical trials for surgery, they do have meaningful data specific specifically around cost. And it's in their own context with their own patient base and with their own surgeon base that allows them to do comparative analysis between robotics and lap and open and other procedures. And so you're not speculating or waving your hands or reading an academic study that wasn't the same patient population. It wasn't in your own environment. And that has been extremely powerful.

What we find when we look at that is number one, the underlying evidence for da Vinci is really strong. Number two is it points to opportunities to strengthen the economic profile even more by looking at variance between practice or variance between sites. So you might see different surgeons practicing differently, you might see different hospitals within an IDN practicing differently. And so they can go look at the most efficient or the best outcomes or the lowest resource consumption, and then benchmark across that, and then start to drive best practices within their own institution.

So those are the things that have been driving and we feel a real pull from the market to work with them and that data. It's a collaborative effort. It's kind of an open set of algorithms. And it's been really great for us.

Tycho Peterson

Gary, can you spend a minute on China, what's left in the quota for tender expectations for this year?

Gary Guthart

Yeah, I'm going to let Jamie speak to the quota, as he will have the numbers right in front of him. And then we'll sort of step back, talk about the situation and the overall outlook for China thereafter. So Jamie why don’t you answer the quota question first, and I'll take that…

Jamie Samath

Under the current quota, we have 63 systems left. As a reminder, if a local competitor got cleared, or any competitor got cleared then they could have access to that quota. The current quota cycle that hasn't been issued yet is '21 through '25. Last couple of cycles, that quota's actually been issued in the third year. As things stand we have 63 systems left.

Gary Guthart

Now overall, thinking about China, clearly the market is a growing one in which demand for high quality surgery, broadly high quality, minimally invasive surgery, and the category that we do, are really important. The demand I think, is really high. Right now, the demand is essentially nationally regulated as the quota system. Clearly core demand is, is much greater than the quota system currently allows. So there's a constraint.

We are investing -- we're really -- these are highly productive customers. We have strong customer relationships. And it will be a competitive market. We definitely see interest in international companies and domestic companies in pursuing that and we're going to invest next year, further into our JV. I think the JV has been great with our partner folks in pharma, it's been a really productive engagement. And you'll see us continue to work to lead that market.

Tycho Peterson

One that came in on email was just your view on underlying procedure growth for 2022. Your guidance is 11% to 15%. But what do you think the market is growing for kind of the procedures you're targeting? How much of this is kind of share gains and conversion away from lap versus underlying market growth?

Gary Guthart

I'll start -- I'll start and Jamie, you'll fix whatever I start. I think the question is hard to answer right off the bat. And the reason is that we're really asking what is surgery is a whole doing during this pandemic. And it is really driven by resource constraints at hospitals, whether that's ICU capacity, or more recently, the ability to staff ORs. That is by far the biggest demographic challenge, or biggest issue going on in the last couple of years. And it may resolve, but it won't resolve quickly. Certainly, it's not going to resolve in the first half of 2022. It'll take some time.

The underlying share challenge, I think that we are doing a really nice job, bringing open patients and some lab patients into robotic-assisted surgery for, I think for the right reasons for because of the value it brings. And I think the pandemic has not disrupted that underlying -- the underlying goodness of that value proposition. I think that's still there. So it's hard to answer the question in the current moment, because a lot of what you're seeing in the waves of surgery are determined by pandemic response. Jamie or Brian, feel free to add to that.

Jamie Samath

I think that's exactly right, Gary. I think I'll just say underlying growth drivers continue to be what Gary showed earlier, is general surgery in the U.S. and then OUS markets, particularly kind of expanding beyond urology.

Tycho Peterson

On the system, side trade-ins if those are slowing down? Are you able to grow systems overall? Can maybe just talk to the gives and takes around trade-ins?

Gary Guthart

I would just say that last year globally, we had just over 500 trade-ins, most of those came with U.S. customers. If you look at our SIs in the installed base in the U.S., there's about 340-ish left. And so we do expect a relatively significant decline in trading volumes in '22, compared to '21.

With respect to overall system placements, obviously, we don't give capital guidance. So we'll let you run that through your models. With respect to install base expansion, particularly for mature markets, it continues to be the case we believe the procedures drive installed base growth. So you can reference off the 11% to 15% procedure guidance.

One thing I'd add to that, sorry, Tycho is it we have a couple of platforms that are early in their launch experience, right. We have SP coming and we have Ion, that's been growing really nicely. So that'll be a part of the capital discussion going forward? It's not all multiport?

Tycho Peterson

And have we reached steady state in operating leases? Is this kind of the right range to be thinking about going forward in your view?

Gary Guthart

I think the operating lease structure, usage based arrangements, which we actually first introduced in the U.S. back in 2013, I think that's progressed nicely in terms of how it's been received by customers. It will fluctuate from period to period cycle just based on customer mix, geographic dynamics, but we think it continues to trend upwards moderately over time.

Tycho Peterson

Gary, you highlighted Iris. Curious to know where you're headed next with that, in terms of applications and the roadmap?

Gary Guthart

Yeah, just to -- a few things. What's going in next, and I don't remember all the organs that we've put into this last 510(k). But right -- the first 510(k) was around kidney modeling. The next sets include lung and other solid organs, there were several, and we will expand. Essentially, if you look out and look for places where a preoperative image would be helpful in surgery to both review before the case, and then have access to in a really natural way during the case. That's what's determining the roadmap.

So you can kind of look out at the procedures we do, and those that benefit from preoperative imaging and visualization, whether it's with cancer or benign, tumor or otherwise. Those are the kinds of things that that we have in the roadmap for Iris.

Tycho Peterson

Just reflecting back a little bit on the conference so far that has been -- one of the big things has been in our world around liquid biopsy, and you're a little bit of a unique position. You're on the Board of Illumina, you know, they bought GRAIL, they launched Galleri. How do you think about liquid biopsy longer term, as you think about, cancer surgery, right, and potentially impacting downstream number of cases that are going to be surgically done versus treated earlier on?

Gary Guthart

Yeah, where we are today, I think in the near to midterm, first of all, for the world, these are great things, right? Early identification matters a lot and, and then specific identification. So going to a place where you're routinely screening as part of your normal diagnostic pathways, you see something, let's say lung cancer, then the next thing is to go identify where is it. So long as surgery as a therapeutic approach is a high likelihood of resolution, high likelihood of cure, and that it's well tolerated, in other words, it's, it's minimally invasive, then I think, well, that's true.

Where that's true, then early diagnosis and screening ultimately benefits surgery and ultimately benefits Intuitive. Now there are other great companies we're working on non-surgical approaches, whether it's pharmacologic or otherwise, if those become better therapeutic approaches in surgery, okay, well, that'll change in time, that will change share.

But I think where we sit today, those tests are likely to stage shift detection of surgery forward. And where in a lot of cases of cancer, a lot of cases were in cancer, if you stayed shift forward, in other words, lower stage earlier detection, then surgery becomes more attractive. It's a smaller surgery and the likelihood of full resolution, total cure tends to go up. So I think in the near midterm, it's a positive for the things that that Intuitive and people like us do.

I'll make one more point which is, if those kinds of technologies start to identify issues, sooner, then it even drives even further the interest in both full resolution of disease and as minimally invasive and back to full function as you can make them and that's kind of core to our thinking, core to our mission. But it also is what underpins the idea of going from multiport to single port or natural orifice access to plus robotics and Ion as it's detected sooner, in a smaller state and being less invasive and more delicate becomes more valuable. And that's part of what's informed our platform strategy.

Tycho Peterson

But you don't think it would impact the overall number of surgeries? I mean, because you could treat some of these with low level immunotherapy, right. There might be other treatment options for stage one and two.

Gary Guthart

I think it depends a lot on -- and that's the specifics of what it is that you're identifying. And the quality of immunotherapy or alternative approach. Time will tell us right answer to that.

Tycho Peterson

Maybe last one, before we wrap up, you highlighted the Intuitive hub. And I know you haven't really been down the path to kind of monetize things like this with customers. But as you kind of think about longer term, is there an opportunity to actually add a revenue stream around some of the data aggregation for your customers?

Gary Guthart

It's not our first thought, as we think about the opportunities around machine learning and data. The very first things are, can we drive quality improvements, and efficiency improvements, for our customers and with our customers. And so that Intuitive hub and some of the computational observer work we've talked about in the past, I think those things are really aligned to customers. And we're, we're in pilot studies and research collaborations with some of the top academic institutions in the world looking at, okay well, how can we identify and drive key elements of quality and efficiency. I think that's where we'll start.

There are opportunities for revenue generation on some elements, things like Iris. There are also opportunities at lowering cost to serve in a bunch of different ways. If we can get people through learning curves at high competency more quickly, that saves costs for them and for us, if surgeon adoption and stick rates go up, because it's easier to engage, and it's more specific how to engage in these kinds of technologies, our costs go down. So we look at it all across those things.

I don't think that you ought to be thinking about a specific line item that is a revenue line, at least that's material in the near term.

Tycho Peterson

Great. I think I'll leave it at that. I appreciate you taking the time. Thanks, Gary. Brian, and Jamie. We will talk to you soon.

Gary Guthart

Thanks so much.

Jamie Samath

Thank you, Tycho. Bye-bye.