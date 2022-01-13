Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I cautioned that shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were too expensive, the shares are up about 54% against a gain of about 50% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, so I thought I’d look at the company again to see if it’s worth buying now, or buying puts on in anticipation of a drop in price. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial history, paying particular attention to the sustainability of the dividend. I also want to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, I wouldn’t be me if I did bloviate about the great returns I made from short put options, so you can expect some of that, too, dear readers.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” section of the article where I completely spoil the surprise by laying out my thoughts in a few (hopefully pithy) sentences. If you don’t want to know the plot, and want to be surprised and amazed by each subtle plot twist, skip this paragraph. If you’re still here, I’m assuming you don’t like surprises, which is kind of sad, but all right. I think this is an excellent business, and I think the dividend is very well covered. I like the fact that a growth business like this one even comes with a dividend, no matter how small. I think it’s supportive of price. Additionally, the upcoming contractual obligations are puny relative to the huge cash hoard. That said, I’m not buying at current prices, because I think the shares are about 13% overpriced. I’m engaging in my usual strategy of selling put options. Please see below for details.

Financial Snapshot

Since I reviewed the longer term financial history of this company in my earlier missive, I’ll focus on the most recent periods. For people interested in the summary of what I wrote previously about this company, in short, it’s a growth company, with revenue up at a CAGR of ~16% since 2014. That trend seems to be intact in 2021 with revenue higher by about 31%, and net income up about 71% relative to the same period in 2020. EPS is up at a very slightly lower rate of 70% as a consequence of some dilution.

In case you’re worried that I’m cherry picking my comparison year by focusing on the year that introduced us all to the word “Coronavirus”, worry no longer, dear reader. The fact is that 2021 was also a spectacular year relative to the same period in 2019 also. Revenue was ~56% higher in 2021 and net income was an eye watering 311% higher. In addition, the capital structure has improved very nicely over the past couple of years, with long term debt down a total of 7.3%.

Apart from some small dilution, there’s not much to criticize about the finances in my view. It could also be argued that the dilution was made up for by the ever growing dividends the company pays out. Speaking of dividends...

Dividend Sustainability

I’m as much of a fan of accrual accounting as any sane person can be, dear readers, but I think when it comes to trying to work out the sustainability of dividends, cash is of critical concern. That’s why I like to compare the size and timing of a given company’s contractual obligations, with the current and likely future cash that it has available. Let’s first deal with the obligations.

I’ve plucked the following table from the pages of the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. Please note that the vast majority (~68%) of obligations are due in five years or later. Admittedly this graphic is now ~11 months old, but the point remains: most of the future obligations are in the (relatively) distant future. Also, from our perspective in January of 2022, most of the “less than 1 year” column has passed. Thus, there are ~$83 million of obligations due over the next couple of years, and ~$59 million between 2023-2025. This is a pretty light schedule in my view.

MKS Instruments Contractual Obligations MKS Instruments 2020 10-K

Against these obligations, the company currently has cash of ~$633 million. In addition, the company has generated an average of ~$386 million in cash from operations over the past three years. This leads me to conclude that the dividend is very well covered for the foreseeable future. For that reason, I’d be very happy to buy this growth company with a great dividend at the right price.

MKS Instruments Financial History MKSI Investor Relations

The Stock

For those of you who don’t remember, the stock itself was my stumbling block last time. I droned on about the fact that in the article before last, the price to free cash flow was ~26.72 times, and then moved to 26.74 times. My hesitancy may have been a bit shocking to people who’d just read about how the dividend was well covered, and how the company was a great growth story to suddenly read that I don’t want to participate. In an effort to untangle the seeming contradiction between being impressed by the financials on the one hand, and bearish on the stock on the other, I’ll remind readers that I’m of the view that future returns are largely a function of price paid. This is why I insist on buying stocks that are relatively cheaply priced. I could drone on about this with an example of a theoretical company, but it might be more instructive to use MKS itself as an example of what I mean.

An investor who bought these shares in early April of 2021 is currently sitting on a 9.8% loss. An investor who bought virtually identical shares only 6 months later is sitting on a 13.8% gain. A nearly 25% swing in returns over such a relatively short period of time indicates that the price we pay for the stocks we buy has an enormous impact on whether the investment is “good” or “bad.” This is why I want to only ever buy a stock when it’s cheaply priced.

My regular reader-masochists might remember that I determine whether a stock is cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at ratios of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like.

On the basis of price to free cash flow, for instance, the shares are now about 29% cheaper than they were when I last looked at this business, per the following:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, though, it seems that the market is paying near the most ever for a dollar of future sales. Note that whenever the market pays this much for $1 of future sales, future stock returns are muted, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some measure of value, I like to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future growth. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is forecasting about future growth. When we apply this approach to MKS Instruments, it seems that the market is forecasting a long run (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~5%, which sounds to me to be slightly too optimistic. For that reason, I think the shares are slightly overvalued, so I can’t participate. Given all of this, I would be an aggressive buyer at $150.

Options as Alternative

So far I’ve earned about $9.80 in options premia on this stock. I earned $6.80 for the January 2021 puts with a strike of $90 that expired worthless, and I earned $3 for the April 2020 puts that were exercised. Buying the stock back in April 2020 at a net price of ~$87 was a harrowing experience, but ultimately a profitable one. It was also far better than simply buying the stock at the price it was trading hands for when my article before last was published.

The premia, plus the gains I made on the stock suggest to me that this was a success, and I like to try to repeat success when I can.

With that in mind, I’d recommend selling the July puts with a strike of $150. These are currently bid at $7.30. To refresh your memories, if the stock remains above $150, the option will expire worthless, and the investor will simply pocket the premium, which is hardly a hardship. If the shares fall below $150, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of $142.70, which is 18.5% below the current market price. As my experience here suggests, being obliged to buy at a significant discount may take an emotional toll, but is ultimately quite profitable. So, if the options expire, you earn money, if the shares are put to you, you buy at a very good price. This is why I consider short puts to be a “win-win” trade.

If you’re like me, you’re “amped” about the prospects of short puts, but we need to keep our heads and write about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If MKSI shares remain above $150 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy at a price ~18.5% lower than the current level. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Writing about how short puts reduce risk is an eccentric way to end a brief discussion of risk. Welcome to my world.

Conclusion

I think MKS Instruments is a fine business, and I think management treats shareholders very well. I think the dividend is very well covered, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume future dividend growth out of the business. My problem is, once again, the price. I think the shares are about 13% overpriced, for that reason, I can’t participate in the shares at the moment. That said, I’m very comfortable buying the business at the right price, which I consider to be ~$150 per share. Holding all else constant, that equals a price to free cash flow of ~16.5. Although this is a bit rich, I’m willing to pay up for quality growth. My advice to people coming to this name for the first time is to wait until the shares drop in price, or sell the puts I wrote about above. I don’t think it makes much sense to simply buy at the current market price.