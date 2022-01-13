Short-Term Charts Make Progress (Technically Speaking For 1/12)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

CPI continues to increase:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.8 percent in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the data:

Here's a table of the data from the report:

Energy and its sub-areas are still sharply higher. But this is seeping into other areas. For example, food and apparel costs are rising probably at least partially due to transportation costs. Shelter is also up while vehicle prices are still spiking.

This graphic from Bloomberg highlights some key points:

Expect another supply chain shock:

The world economy could be headed for the “mother of all” supply chain stumbles. That’s the warning from HSBC economists who caution that if the highly infectious omicron variant which is already swamping much of the global economy spreads across Asia, especially China, then disruption to manufacturing will be inevitable. “Temporary, one would hope, but hugely disruptive all the same” in the next few months, they wrote in a research note this week. China is the world’s biggest trading nation and its ability to keep its factories humming through the pandemic has been crucial for, global supply chains.

Considering how aggressively China is working to keep the country Covid-free for the Olympics, this is probably a foregone conclusion.

People like working remotely:

Workers grew more uncomfortable about heading back to the office in the first week of the year and were much more likely to consider quitting if their employer demanded they return, a sign that companies’ efforts to get people back amid rising Covid caseloads face stiff resistance. The share of remote workers who would consider leaving their job if they were asked back to the office before they felt safe rose to 55% as of Jan. 6, up from 45% just a week earlier, according to pollster Morning Consult. More than 4 in 10 workers felt unsure about returning to the office, compared with 35% who said so on Dec. 30. People were also less likely to want to attend indoor sporting events, go to the movies and dine out, Morning Consult’s weekly U.S. survey found.

One of the nice effects of the pandemic is that remote working has not only gained acceptance but employees are really liking it.

Today, let's look at two sets of charts:

5-day SPY, QQQ, IWM, and DIA Stockcharts.com

Yesterday, I noted that while the markets had made progress, they hadn't moved above the respective 200-day EMAs. That changed today. The SPY, QQQ, and DIA broke above that technical line. However, the IWM failed to hold that ground after a gap higher in the morning. This continues the small and large-cap performance split in the market.

3-month SPY QQQ, IWM, and DIA Stockcharts.com

There are several key points on the above three-month charts.

There's been an uptick in downside volatility. The recent moves lower are printing longer candles on higher volume.

The SPY and DIA rallies are holding at the 200-day EMA

The QQQ is now below the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA.

The IWM is still below the 200-day EMA

Right now the short-term is fair but we're starting to see a creeping weakness on the longer-term charts.