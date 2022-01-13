Thinnapob/iStock via Getty Images

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) designs and manufactures photovoltaic solar panels, as well as providing a range of services supporting solar installations. Even as renewable electricity production grows at a rapid clip, the solar energy industry faces a host of challenges that make it difficult to predict the future for FSLR and this, in turn, translates to high uncertainty and volatility for FSLR. The outlook for solar energy, and for renewables in general, depends on a complex set of drivers. First, the key commodities used in production of solar energy are volatile. Second, the economic attractiveness of solar energy depends, in part, on the costs of fossil fuel sources, which are also volatile. Third, large-scale development of solar energy poses challenges to management of the electrical grid. Fourth, the growth of solar energy depends on policy and regulatory decisions that are tough to predict. The Build Back Better plan, for example, provides significant incentives for solar energy but the passage of BBB, and in what form, remains very much in question.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for FSLR (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, FSLR has closed as low as $70 and as high as $121.

The shares have fallen 30% from their 2021 highs at the start of November, with the decline sparked by Q3 EPS, reported on November 4th, that was 29% below expectations. The quarterly earnings are very volatile, making outlooks especially difficult.

ETrade

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for FSLR. Green (red) values are the amount by which quarterly EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected level (Source: ETrade)

I last wrote about FSLR on March 1, 2021. At that time, the consensus view among Wall Street analysts was neutral, and the consensus 12-month price target was about 15% above the share price at that time. Along with the analyst consensus and fundamentals, I rely on a consensus outlook among options traders that can be derived from options prices. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the share price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic outlook for the stock price that represents the consensus view of the options market. This is referred to as the market-implied outlook. At the start of March of 2021, the market-implied outlook for FSLR to mid-January of 2022 was bearish, with very high expected volatility (50% annualized volatility). Considering the valuation, the Wall Street consensus, and the market-implied outlook, I compromised with an overall rating of neutral for FSLR.

Seeking Alpha

Performance of FSLR since my last analysis on March 1, 2021 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since writing this piece, FSLR soared to $121, the 2021 high, and then collapsed down to the current level of $84.08. FSLR is down by about 1% since my post, as compared to a 21% price appreciation for the S&P 500.

Given that I analyzed options expiring on January 21, 2022 in the previous analysis, this is a good time to update my view. I have calculated the market-implied outlooks for FSLR through 2022 and into early 2023 and, as before, compared this view with the Wall Street consensus outlook.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for FSLR

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for FSLR using the views of 16 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral and the consensus 12-month price target is 32% above the current price. The dispersion among the analyst price targets is very high, reducing confidence in the predictive value of the consensus. As a rule of thumb, a spread of 2X between the highest and lowest price target is concerning. For FSLR, the spread is 2.4X. A 2019 study found that the consensus price target is positively predictive when dispersion is low, but that there is a negative correlation between consensus price return and subsequent return when dispersion is high. In other words, the expected 32% consensus price appreciation with very high spread between the individual targets may actually be a bearish indicator.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for FSLR (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus using 22 analysts, also limited to those who have updated their views within the past 90 days. The consensus rating is neutral, and the consensus 12-month price target is 27% above the current price. The highest price target is more than 2X the lowest, consistent with ETrade’s results.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for FSLR (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The two sources for the Wall Street consensus agree very closely, with neutral ratings, 12-month price targets that are about 30% above the current price, and a high level of dispersion among the individual analysts’ price targets. I am inclined to discount the high consensus price target because of this dispersion.

Market-Implied Outlook for FSLR

I have calculated market-implied outlooks for the next 2.1 months (using options that expire on March 18, 2022), the next 5.1 months (using options that expire on June 17, 2022), and for the next 12.3 months (using options that expire on January 20, 2023). I selected these dates to provide a near-term view and how the outlook evolves through the year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for FSLR for the 2.1-month period from now until March 18, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for FSLR to March 18, 2022 is very symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 48.8%, very close to the expected volatility from my last analysis (50%).

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for FSLR for the 2.1-month period from now until March 18, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of negative returns are consistently a bit higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude (the dashed red line runs slightly above the solid blue line). Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook will tend to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus willing to pay more than fair value for downside protection (put options). In light of this potential bias, the market-implied outlook for the next 2.1 months is best interpreted as neutral.

The market-implied outlook for the next 5.1 months (from now until June 17, 2022) shows an increased tendency to favor negative returns (the spread between the dashed red line and the solid blue line is higher). The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -11.5% for this period. The expected annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 46.7%. There is no robust way to estimate the potential negative bias due to risk aversion, but the tilt towards negative returns is large enough that I view this as a moderately bearish outlook.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for FSLR for the 5.1-month period from now until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook for the next 12.3 months indicates an increasingly bearish view for FSLR and is quite similar to the market-implied outlook to January 21, 2022 that I calculated on March 1, 2021. The maximum probability outcome is a price return of -28% and the expected annualized volatility is 45.9%. This is a bearish outlook. It should be noted, however, there is an elevated probability of very large positive returns (the right 20% of the chart below), even though these outcomes occur at a very low overall probability.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for FSLR for the 12.3-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks for FSLR for the next year go from neutral in the next couple of months (roughly through Q1), shifting to slightly bearish for the view to mid-2022 and bearish for the full year. The expected volatility is in line with the outlook from last March and the trailing 3-year volatility for FSLR (46.9%, as calculated using PortfolioVisualizer.com).

Summary

FSLR is a very hard stock to evaluate. Earnings are incredibly volatile and the dispersion among the outlooks from Wall Street analysts is very high. The uncertainties manifest themselves in very high volatility for the stock. The Wall Street consensus rating is neutral and the consensus price target is 30% above the current share price, but the high level of spread among the individual analyst price targets reduces confidence in the predictive value of the consensus. The market-implied outlook for FSLR is neutral in the near-term, slightly bearish to mid-2022, and bearish for the full year. The expected volatility is very high, similar to the realized volatility in recent years. With the neutral analyst rating and the neutral near-term market-implied outlook, I am maintaining my neutral overall rating on the stock for the time being. The bearish market-implied outlook for the full year is a concern, however, and I plan to update this analysis in Q2.