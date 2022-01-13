Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is a multinational food, beverage and consumer products company. It is based in Switzerland and thus it passes under the radar of most U.S. investors. However, it is the largest food company in the world, with presence in 186 countries and a market capitalization of $362 billion. It also has promising growth prospects and has proved extremely resilient to recessions. As it has also raised its dividend (in CHF) for 26 consecutive years, income-oriented investors should put this high-quality stock on their radar.

Business overview

Nestle has a diversified product portfolio, which includes several categories in the food & beverage business, as shown in the chart below:

Consumers do not reduce their consumption of food & beverages even under the most adverse economic conditions. As a result, Nestle has always proved resilient to recessions. This resilience is of paramount importance for income-oriented investors.

Nestle has also proved resilient throughout the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the company benefited from the unprecedented lockdowns imposed in 2020, as the increased consumption of food at home more than offset the decrease in consumption of some products in restaurants and cafes. Nestle grew its earnings per share 4% in 2020, from $4.51 to an all-time high of $4.69.

Moreover, its business momentum has remained intact since the end of the lockdowns. In the first nine months of 2021, the company grew its organic sales 7.6% over the prior year’s period thanks to 6.0% volume growth and 1.6% price hikes. The strong sales resulted from sustained momentum in retail sales, a recovery of out-of-home consumption and increased market share in some categories. Coffee has been the largest growth driver for many quarters in a row, as Nestle has strengthened its flagship category with the addition of the packaged products of Starbucks (SBUX). Thanks to its strong business performance, Nestle is estimated to have grown its earnings per share by 4% in 2021, to a new all-time high.

Growth prospects

As Nestle is the largest food & beverage conglomerate in the world, with a market capitalization of $362 billion, it would be natural to have reservations over the future growth potential of the company. However, the company is in a reliable growth trajectory.

Nestle has always pursued growth organically and via the acquisition of brands from other companies. It greatly benefits from such acquisitions, as it incorporates the new products into its immense distribution system. These acquisitions are usually highly profitable, as the transaction price is based on the performance of the product before the transaction whereas Nestle greatly enhances the potential of the product thanks to its unparalleled distribution system.

Last year, Nestle acquired The Bountiful Company, the largest pure-play company in the category of nutrition and supplements, for $5.75 billion. As nutrition and supplements is one of the highest-growth categories in the food & beverage sector, this acquisition is likely to prove a meaningful growth driver for Nestle in the upcoming years.

It is also worth noting that Nestle has a striking difference from most other companies. While most companies acquire the entire business of their takeover targets, Nestle usually acquires just a few brands from other companies, the ones with the most attractive expected returns. This is a testament to the focus of its management on the returns of its investments.

Moreover, Nestle has ample room for future growth, not only via acquisitions, but also via organic growth. As mentioned above, in the first nine months of 2021, the company grew its organic sales 7.6%. Nestle has plenty of room for more organic growth thanks to its rapid growth in emerging regions, in which the company has grown at a faster pace than in developed regions for several years in a row.

In the first nine months of 2021, Nestle grew its organic sales by 8.3% in emerging regions and by 7.1% in developed regions. As the company generates 42% of its total sales in emerging regions, it is evident that the high growth in these regions will remain a major growth driver for the foreseeable future. Analysts expect the company to grow its earnings per share by 6% in 2022 and by another 9% in 2023.

Valuation

The only caveat for the stock right now is its rich valuation. Nestle is currently trading at 25.5 times its expected earnings in 2022. On the one hand, the stock has always traded with a premium valuation thanks to its reliable growth trajectory and its proven resilience to recessions. Consequently, investors should not expect to find this stock at depressed valuation levels. On the other hand, the forward price-to-earnings ratio of the stock is somewhat high, given that this is not a high-growth stock. Therefore, investors should wait for a correction of at least 10%, towards the technical support of $120, which will correspond to a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0 and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Dividend

Nestle has raised its dividend (in CHF) for 26 consecutive years. U.S. investors may experience fluctuation in the dividend due to currency fluctuations but the company has an excellent dividend record, which is a testament to the strength of its business model and its execution. In addition, as the CHF has always been one of the strongest currencies in the world, domestic investors are likely to benefit from the exposure to CHF.

Moreover, even in the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 80 years, Nestle raised its dividend by 8%, from $1.15 to $1.24. Given also the solid payout ratio of 62% and the promising growth potential of Nestle, investors should rest assured that the dividend will remain on the rise in the upcoming years. On the other hand, due to its rich valuation, the stock currently offers a 2.3% dividend yield.

Final thoughts

Nestle is a best-of-breed food conglomerate, the largest in the world. It has promising growth prospects and has always proved defensive during recessions and bear markets. However, the stock is richly valued right now, primarily due to the all-time high level of the broad market. Therefore, income-oriented investors should put this high-quality stock on their radar and purchase it whenever it incurs a meaningful correction.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.