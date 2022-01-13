DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

In today's world of 0% interest rates, money printing, and unprofitable companies, speculation has been very rewarding for investors during this bull market. However, there will always be investors looking for income, and there will always be yield hungry investors that chase double digit yields into various types of investments.

In my opinion, most prudent investors are satisfied with 3-5% yields that are sustainable and have a future of dividend growth. Sometimes the fundamentals justify the yield, and it is simply high because the market price has been dislocated. However, most high yielding stocks should set off alarm bells for investors because it usually indicates at least one problem with the business.

You can research these stocks, but you must resist the temptation if the fundamentals aren't able to support the dividend. You see this with the two largest and most well-known mREITs (mortgage REIT), Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC).

Annaly's (which yields 11% at today's prices by the way) quarterly dividend peaked at $0.75 at the end of 2009. Fast forward to today and the dividend has been cut repeatedly to its current level of $0.22. Shares of Annaly traded in the high teens price range a decade ago but share price has been down and to the right ever since.

The story isn't much better for AGNC. AGNC's current yield sits at 9.4%, but it has also experienced dividend cut after dividend cut over the last decade. Shares peaked in the mid-30s in 2012 and have been on a downtrend ever since.

If the two largest and most well-known mREITs have destroyed shareholder value over the last decade, why would I be interested in a small cap mREIT like Advanced Flower Capital Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)? Since I enjoy the research process, I decided to investigate a little bit into the mREIT sector. The distilled version of my findings is this: not all mREITs are created equal, and the ones that are worth buying typically have business models that differentiate them from the pack.

AFCG is definitely one of those businesses in my opinion. Recently, I have been writing articles on companies that provide capital to the growing cannabis industry, as I think it is one of the pockets of the market that provides asymmetric opportunities. This includes equity REITs like Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), and Power REIT (PW).

AFCG is different from those three. Instead of acquiring real estate properties for cultivation and leasing to cannabis operators, AFCG is going direct to the operators with loans. With a share price just over $20 and the most recent quarterly dividend at $0.50, I think AFCG is a double-digit yield worth reaching for.

Investment Thesis

AFCG is a rare combination of a high current yield with absurd dividend growth. The dividend has grown each quarter, from $0.38 to the most recent quarterly dividend of $0.50. If this dividend continues to grow (even at a reduced pace), the market will be forced to wake up and realize that shares of AFCG are materially undervalued.

There are a couple things to note for more cautious investors. The first and most obvious is that AFCG is currently externally managed. I provide a detailed breakdown explaining why potential investors shouldn't be concerned with the external management. There is uncertainty with the legal and regulatory environment, but AFCG is well compensated for the risk with huge yields on their loans. This in turn flows to the shareholders in the form of growing dividends.

There is certainly risk involved with all small cap investing, but I think taking calculated risks is what investing is all about. The last important piece of the bullish thesis on AFCG is the management and insider ownership. The company was founded by Leonard Tannenbaum, who has over two decades of credit investing experience. He has built an experienced team around him, and AFCG's insider ownership is over 25%. In my opinion, the share price is disconnected from the fundamentals even with the potential risks involved. Investors willing to buy AFCG now could see explosive returns as the rest of the market realizes the growth and profitability of this small cap cannabis lender.

The Business

AFCG went public in 2021 and has seen explosive growth in the last year. The business, which is based in Florida, provides secured loans to cannabis operators with yields well over 10%. Their current outstanding loans range from 9.8% to 17% interest. Investors should be aware that these yields will likely compress as regulation opens up the sector for further investment. The current weighted average remaining life of their current portfolio of loans is 3.5 years.

Overview afcgamma.com

While there certainly is risk involved in AFCG's line of business, management is an experienced group and is selective when it comes to choosing their partners. Because the cannabis industry has different regulations from state to state, they factor that into their investment decisions as well. Below is a breakout showing AFCG's deal flow, and it displays management's prudence but also the long growth runway ahead of AFCG.

Deal Flow afcgamma.com

Not only has management been working to grow the loan portfolio, but it is also diversifying it by working with operators across the US as well. In my opinion, management has done a good job of balancing growth without sacrificing the quality of the loan portfolio.

Portfolio Geography afcgamma.com

Now we get to jump into the financials for AFCG. There are a couple recent developments in the last couple months, with a bond issue as well as a more recent equity issuance that investors should be aware of.

The Financials

AFCG has a balance sheet flush with cash. They had just under $70M at the end of Q3, and since then they have only added more dry powder. In November, they issued $100M of senior notes, due in 2027 with an annual interest rate of 5.75%. They also issued 3M shares about a week ago, leading to ~10% drop in share price. I took advantage and doubled my position at just over $20 a share.

They have seen absolutely explosive growth in revenue, which is to be expected given the yield and growth of the portfolio. While they certainly operate in a more uncertain environment than the typical lender, they are well capitalized and well compensated for the risks they are taking. This is a high margin business, and due to their election to be classified as a REIT, they pay no income taxes. Their biggest expense currently is management fees, which leads me to a potential sticking point for some investors.

External Management

Now even though I have painted a very rosy picture for AFCG looking into the future, there is one potential red flag for investors to consider. AFCG currently has an external manager. The manager is controlled by the same group that controls AFCG, but investors familiar with REITs know that REITs that are externally managed usually (but not always) underperform internally managed peers. By breaking it down in detail, I think I will be able to convince readers that the external management of AFCG is not an issue for potential investors.

AFCG has language in one of their SEC filings essentially laying out the plan and conditions for the internalization of the manager. The reader's digest version is that once AFCG's equity exceeds $1B, there is a plan in place to get rid of the external management structure. At the current rate of growth, I think that it could be sooner rather than later.

Insider Ownership

So, on one hand you have external management, which is typically a red flag for REIT investors. On the other hand, you have absolutely massive insider ownership. Yahoo Finance stats show 25% insider ownership, but I think this number could be underestimating it. At the time of the IPO, founder and CEO Leonard Tannenbaum owned over 4.7M shares, representing over 32% of shares. Jonathan Kalikow (and his family), Head of Real Estate, owned another 1.3M shares, representing 10% of the voting power.

I haven't seen anything on insider sales, and there certainly has been dilution from equity issuances since the IPO. However, with 16.4M shares outstanding at the end of Q3, and the recent equity offering, I think insider ownership is probably well over 30% instead of Yahoo Finance's 25%. This leads me to the section where I'm truly wondering if I'm missing something or if the rest of the market is missing it.

Valuation

AFCG has been public for less than a year, and it has only been operating as a business for about a year and a half. That is why I will be using Fast Graphs with this caveat: the valuation history isn't long, and the earnings estimates might be accurate and they might not.

AFCG currently trades at 8.5x earnings compared to a normal multiple of 12.5x. In my opinion, AFCG is worth at least a 15x multiple. However, even if you get no multiple expansion past the normal multiple, shares will be trading just under $40 in a couple years while paying out a fat dividend.

P/E fastgraphs.com

In my opinion, the Fast Graphs estimates are likely to be conservative. The company is likely to get fairly close to $2 EPS for 2021 after adding in Q4 earnings. Moving forward, I think there is a pretty good chance AFCG overshoots the $2.72 estimate for 2022 and the $3.09 estimate for 2023.

If we are expecting some upside due to multiple expansion (hint: I am), returns could be huge. The orange line shows the PEG ratio, which is over 74x. While I doubt that the multiple will expand that much, I don't think it makes sense for any business experiencing the kind of growth that AFCG is to have an earnings multiple in the single digits like it does now.

One other metric that is commonly used for valuing mREITs is the price to book value. Typical mREITs more or less follow the book value of their assets. Anything under 1x is generally considered undervalued, and anything over 1x price to book is considered overvalued.

However, with AFCG, we have a completely different animal from the typical mREIT. I think using an earnings multiple makes the most sense, but based on the Q3 investor presentation, AFCG's book value was $16.69. Book value has likely grown since then, but that would give us a current price to book value of 1.2x. I wanted to include the book value to show investors that no matter which lens you use, AFCG appears to be materially undervalued.

The Dividend

Management has stated that they plan to pay out nearly all of distributable earnings as dividends to shareholders. Since going public, the dividend was raised from $0.38 to $0.43 with the first hike. AFCG's most recent quarterly dividend was $0.50. Investors often say that the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised. I plan to reinvest my dividends and I think other investors might be wise to consider it as well. AFCG doesn't have a long operating history of dividend hikes so I'm not going to speculate too much on where the dividend could go. However, I do expect it to be higher than it is now and I'm excited to see where the dividend could be in a couple years as a shareholder.

Conclusion

There are always risks with investing, and my best investments in the past have always had a potential reward that justifies the risk. Buying shares of AFCG certainly has its risks. The most obvious ones to me are changes in the legal and regulatory environment. It is bound to happen eventually and it would allow other groups to compete for the same loans, driving down yields.

However, I don't think that it would break the bullish thesis for AFCG. The company will still be profitable even if the portfolio yield compresses, and the addressable market is huge, as cannabis operators desperately need outside capital to continue to grow.

AFCG is a rare combination of a high current yield with absurd dividend growth. There is massive insider ownership, a road to change from external to internal management, and a dirt cheap valuation compared to the rapid growth of AFCG. I think investors should consider starting a small position, as I think Advanced Flower Capital Gamma is a calculated risk worth taking.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.