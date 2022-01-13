Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:FLIC) will likely dip in 2022 because of a higher provision expense. On the other hand, the tapering off of Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness and management’s efforts will likely boost the loan portfolio, which will restrict the earnings decline. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely remain stable despite the rising interest-rate environment because of the nature of the company’s earning assets. Overall, I'm expecting the First of Long Island Corporation to report earnings of $1.76 per share in 2022, down from anticipated earnings of $1.84 per share for 2021. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Additionally, the company is offering a modest dividend yield. Therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on the First of Long Island Corporation.

Loan Trend to Improve, but Remain Below the Pre-Pandemic Level

The loan portfolio has declined by 4% in the first nine months of 2021 and 8% since June 2021. The prolonged declining trend is partly attributable to the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans and partly to pandemic-related weakness in the operating markets. The First of Long Island Corporation operates in New York, where the economy has been slow to recover. The state had one of the worst unemployment rates in the country at 6.6% in November 2021, according to official sources. Moreover, the management mentioned in the earnings release that competition among bank and non-bank lenders continued to put pressure on the pipeline and originations.

The loan portfolio will likely bottom out in early 2022 once the PPP forgiveness tapers off. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP loans outstanding totaled $67.8 million at the end of September 2021, representing 2.3% of total loans.

Moreover, The First of Long Island is investing in its team and locations, which should bear fruit soon. The management mentioned in the earnings release that it wants to expand its footprint in Eastern Long Island. Further, the management is looking to recruit additional seasoned bankers.

Due to lingering economic pressures, I do not believe that loan growth can return to the pre-pandemic average this year. Nevertheless, the trend will likely turn positive in 2022 because of the ending of PPP forgiveness and the management’s expansionary efforts. Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4% in 2022. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow at a more normal level of 4%. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

SEC Filings, Author's Estimates

Unfortunate Balance Sheet Positioning is Bad News in a Rising Interest-Rate Environment

The Federal Reserve projects a rise of around 75 basis points this year. Unlike most other banks, the First of Long Island will not benefit much from a rising interest-rate environment this year because its asset yields are stickier than funding costs.

Most of The First of Long Island Corporation’s assets are by nature unresponsive to interest rate changes in the short term. Almost all of the company’s securities and loans do not reprice immediately after a change in the interest rates, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Yields will increase on assets when they mature; therefore, the average portfolio yield will increase at a lag to a hike in the interest rates. On the other hand, the non-maturity, interest-bearing deposits, which made up 52% of total deposits at the end of September 2021, will re-price almost immediately after a rate hike.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that a 100-basis point interest rate hike can increase the net interest income by only 0.6%. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis.

10-Q Filing

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to remain mostly unchanged this year from 2.71% in the third quarter of 2021.

Provision Expense to Remain Below Normal

The First of Long Island Corporation released a large part of its loan loss reserves in the first nine months of 2021. The company reported net provision reversals of $3 million during this period. Going forward, further reserve releases cannot be ruled out because allowances for loan losses appear to be at an excessive level. Allowances were 23.9 times the nonaccrual loans at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the earnings release.

Further, the provisioning for loan additions will likely remain below the pre-pandemic average because the loan growth will also be below average, as discussed above. The First of Long Island Corporation reported a net provision expense of 0.08% of total loans from 2016 to 2018. Consequently, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to be 0.03% of total loans in 2022.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $1.76 per Share

The higher provision expense will likely drag earnings on a year-over-year basis in 2022. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely limit the earnings decline. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely remain stable and have little effect on the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting The First of Long Island Corporation to report earnings of $1.76 per share in 2022. For the last quarter of 2021, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which will take full-year earnings to $1.84 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

SEC Filings, Author's Estimates

I have not changed my earnings estimates much from the previous estimates given in my last report on The First of Long Island Corporation.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Omicron Variant.

Double-Digit Total Expected Return Justifies a Bullish Rating

The First of Long Island Corporation is offering a dividend yield of 3.6% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.20 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 45% for 2022, which is only slightly above the 2016-2019 average of 41%. Therefore, I don’t believe there is any threat of a dividend cut despite the earnings outlook.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value The First of Long Island Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.35 in the past, as shown below.

SEC Filings, Yahoo Finance, Author's Calculations

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.8 gives a target price of $25.4 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 15.6% upside from the January 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.8x in the past, as shown below.

SEC Filings, Yahoo Finance, Author's Calculations

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.76 gives a target price of $22.5 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 2.7% upside from the January 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $23.9, which implies a 9.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 12.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on The First of Long Island Corporation. The market appears to have overly discounted the stock due to the outlook of low loan growth and a balance sheet positioning that is not favorable in a rising interest-rate environment.