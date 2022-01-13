bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is an electric and gas utility provider and generator company based in the Southeastern United States. The company has made a point to transition away from coal and reduce carbon emissions, partly by investing in its nuclear capacity. While high regulatory risks and the capital-intensive nature of the energy industry present their own set of challenges, Southern company has the growth prospects and secular trends that could drive the stock higher over the long term.

Business Overview & Developments

Southern Company is essentially a holding company, that owns all outstanding stock of three electrical companies operating in the Southeastern United States. Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi Power are all electrical utility companies, providing retail and wholesale energy services. In addition, Southern Power, also owned by the parent company, is a developer and manager of power generation assets, which include renewable energy and battery storage projects, selling electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. Finally, Southern Gas, the fifth major holding of the group, focuses on the distribution of natural gas in four states - Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Despite numerous challenges arising as an aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Southern company managed to effectively and safely continue its operations, providing its essential services to clients. While a slowdown in industrial and business operations negatively affected sales, as SO mentions in its most recent Q3 presentation, sales have returned to pre-COVID levels.

While Net income showed a sizable -24% drop in 2020, management emphasizes that the biggest portion of this change is attributable to a $2.6 billion ($1.4 billion after-tax) gain on the sale of Gulf Power in 2019 and after-tax charges totaling $242 million in 2020 related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4, expenditures related to Southern company's investment in nuclear energy. As a matter of fact, the company still managed to increase dividends from $2.46 in 2019 to $2.54 in 2020. Electric operating revenues for 2020 were $16.5 billion, as the company's electric retail and wholesale revenue amount to 80% of total sales.

Demographics

With a growing customer base being a vital part of Southern Company's growth it is important to examine population trends in the regions where the company operates, both through the three electric companies and the natural gas distributor. Unlike most developed countries the US population has seen sustained growth over the last century and although lower growth rates are projected for the future, the trend remains positive. The Southeastern region of the country is seeing decent population growth, with positive demographic trends, especially in the states of Georgia and Tennessee, and Virginia, displaying above-average population increases. The fact that domestic migration drives most of the growth in these states is also a positive catalyst.

To be more specific Tennessee has seen a 9.3% population growth since 2010, while the states of Georgia and Virginia recorded 11.5% and 7.2% increases over the same period of time. On the other hand, Alabama and Mississippi share some struggles, recording 3.2% and -0.1% growth rates respectively.

Clean Energy Transition

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint Southern Company is aggressively transitioning away from coal as an electricity production source. Over the last decade, the number of coal units the company operates have decreased by more than 65%. For the 2020s management plans to minimize coal capacity further, projecting coal units reducing from 18 at the end of 2020 to just 8 units through 2028. Coal capacity is also expected to decrease at similar rates.

Coal reduction Southern Company

With an environmentally friendly business model being the recipe for sustainable growth, Southern Company is turning to Nuclear energy as well. Completing Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in the Georgia Powerplant is a high-priority project, with the powerplant expected to provide carbon-free energy to customers for the next 60 to 80 years. Both units are expected to be in service by the end of 2022. Continued progress toward greenhouse gas emission, is also being recorded.

Outlook and Valuation

For the year 2021, increases are expected in Southern company's top and bottom line. Revenue for 2021 is projected at $22 billion, implying a 7.5% annual growth. Earnings are expected to follow a similar trajectory with EPS forecasted at $3.38, growing 4%. Analysts also expect mid-single-digit sales and earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

In terms of valuation multiples, Southern company appears to be trading above 10-year historical averages, with P/E, P/S and P/B ratios of 24.07x, 3.21x and 2.50x respectively. While the respectable growth prospects are most likely being priced in, causing a multiples expansion, it is important to remain conservative with valuations in the energy sector, in my view. Compared to the sector, SO appears to be valued at a small premium, earning a C score for its valuation attractiveness from Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

Dividend payments are another point of attraction for potential investors. Southern company is on track to become a Dividend King, having grown dividends for 20 consecutive years. Currently, the company offers a generous 3.90% dividend yield, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 3.35%. While on the topic of valuation, however, it should be mentioned that SO's yield stands close to 10-year low levels, again indicating that the stock might be on the pricey side today.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

With the Energy sector expected by many analysts to outperform in 2022 as the markets rotate away from aggressive growth to more value-oriented companies, compensating for interest rates hikes, Southern Company presents a solid choice inside the sector. A high dividend yield also offers the inflation-concerned investor some comfort. Overall, in my view, without expecting any tremendous performance results from Southern company, investors should have a smooth ride during the next few years, despite some valuation concerns that fall on the stock at this time.