Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: The Dollar And Emerging Markets

This issue of “Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals” takes a look at the relationship between the dollar and emerging market equities.

Each week for Stock Waves, I publish a short piece highlighting opportunities where the fundamentals and the technicals point in a similar direction, bullish or bearish. Occasionally I make one of them public, including this one.

Potential Dollar Reversal

The dollar index had an interesting reversal on January 12th that triggered a signal that I have been on the lookout for.

Specifically, whenever the dollar index hit overbought levels on the weekly chart (RSI over 70), and then had a negative weekly MACD crossover, that has historically been a pretty bearish indicator for the dollar over the subsequent year:

More often than not, the dollar index went on to lose more than 10 points against a basket of foreign currencies when that set of triggers occurred.

There were some exceptions to this trend, of course. When the signal triggered in early 2015, the dollar index chopped around sideways for a while instead of going down. When the signal triggered in mid-2018, the dollar index continued to grind up slowly for a few more points. Other triggers besides those resulted in notable 10+ point downward moves.

A trader @SwellCycle went and made a cleaner version of my chart after I posted it on social media. I like this one quite a bit as well:

While it may not be a perfect signal, it’s not one that I ignore, especially when it has a fundamental backdrop that makes sense.

The US trade deficit accelerated to the downside starting in early 2020, which generally doesn’t bode well for currency strength. However, strong global flows into US equities throughout 2021 helped to counteract that force and give the dollar a counter-trend rally. If those equity fund flows cool down, then the force from the trade deficit could regain control and send the dollar another leg lower.

Independently, my colleague Zac has a bearish technical pattern in place for the dollar as a base case:

Zac Mannes, Stock Waves

None of this is guaranteed but at this stage, macro-aware investors should have the dollar on their radar, since it can significantly impact the performance of various investment themes.

Emerging Markets

Emerging markets generally have a lot of dollar-denominated debts. Unintuitively, most of these debts are not owed to the United States; they are owed to other countries such as China, Japan, Switzerland, and so forth, but are denominated in dollars.

When the dollar strengthens, it increases the value of those debts, which is bad for emerging markets all else being equal. When the dollar weakens, it decreases the value of those debts, which is good for them.

All of the major emerging market bull markets in history occurred during dollar-weakening environments. If this dollar reversal has legs to the downside, that could be great for emerging markets.

Indeed, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) ratio recently hit overbought levels and then rolled over with negative momentum. In other words, after a strong period of US stock outperformance over emerging market performance, emerging markets are starting to make a comeback:

StockCharts

If we look over the longer run, the S&P 500 has had very strong outperformance over emerging markets during the past decade. So much capital is crowded into US equities, pushing them to record valuations over their foreign counterparts. It would only take a small amount of capital to rotate into emerging markets to give them a couple years of outperformance.

A weaker dollar is a catalyst for a period of emerging market outperformance if it persists (and that’s still an “if”).

Likewise, as the Omicron variant winds down in a few months, it might end up marking the end of COVID-19 as a pandemic, and the start of COVID-19 being recognized as an endemic virus that we deal with like other persistent seasonal mutating viruses. Each variant of COVID-19 spread more easily but became less deadly relative to the number of those infected than the one before, and so far Omicron has been a stepwise increase in that pattern.

As global economic and transport activity opens back up, it generally benefits emerging markets.

Meanwhile, as the Federal Reserve is beginning to tighten monetary policy, China has already had tight policy throughout 2021, and is now starting to stimulate a bit. Their credit impulse is turning up:

Patrick Zweifel, Chief Economist Pictet Asset Management

My colleague Garrett Patten in Stock Waves has a potential technical bottom in place for the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), although it needs more price confirmation:

Garrett Patten, Stock Waves

China’s tech equities are indeed in very oversold and undervalued territory after their government crackdown in 2021. Most of the world considers them un-investable, which is potentially true. But as a size-managed 18-month trade position, they are probably deeply undervalued, under-loved, and with various fundamental and technical signals triggering on the bullish side, ready for a decent period of performance.

The things that investors hate most, tend to perform the best.

Energy Update

I wrote bullishly on oil and gas back in mid-2021, and the industry has done very well since then. Europe experienced an energy crisis, and energy prices are up across the board, with significant outperformance from energy equities compared to broad equities.

As a contrarian, my inclination is to be a bit cautious here. Energy prices came up very far very fast. I expected it to take longer than this to get to where we are now.

However, I remain long-term bullish on energy prices and energy equities. Could we experience a 6-month correction or consolidation? Absolutely. Do I expect them to perform well over the next five years? Yes. I invest for the latter, not the former.

If the dollar weakens and emerging markets have a bit of spice to them in terms of economic activity, energy prices could very well remain elevated. Emerging market buyers still use far less oil per capita than developed market buyers, and are the marginal source of demand due to their large population and economic growth. The better growth they have, the more oil is consumed.

Moreover, my bullish thesis is less about demand, and more about supply, or the lack thereof. A lack of capital expenditures have resulted in tight supply relative to demand globally, even though demand is not exactly booming.

I like both energy producers and energy transporters here. For those that favor dividends, the transporters offer higher yields.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has been my preferred transporter position, but Energy Transfer (ET) could come with more upside potential.

EPD has been able to reliably grow their distribution each year, and generally avoids major missteps. ET has been forced to cut their distribution, and has run into various issues over the years. They tend to be more aggressive, which doesn’t work in bear markets but tends to work well in bull markets.

The ET business transports crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products throughout the US. Insiders are net buyers, including the co-founder and executive chairman Kelcy Warren.

They currently are quite cheap:

F.A.S.T. Graphs

More interestingly, the midstream industry in aggregate has become more free cash flow positive recently. ET has better free cash flow than ever before, despite the low unit price. They use to rely heavily on constant unit issuance rather than funds from operations, but now ET like other midstream companies is becoming more self-reliant:

F.A.S.T. Graphs

Zac has a technical bullish pattern in place for ET:

Zac Mannes, Stock Waves

Overall, I’m still structurally bullish on the energy sector including the transporters like ET, even though I tend to be cautious of things that recently performed very well.

As I look out over the long-term, I lean towards being persistently overweight the energy sector for the 2020s decade, and am willing to take the volatility that is likely to come with it.