Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

As we detailed in our recent piece How We Beat The Market In 2021 & Aim To Do It Again In 2022, we leading market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) by over 30% in 2021 thanks to following a disciplined value and income approach to investing alongside tactical capital recycling.

Heading into 2022, we have found several more exciting opportunities that position us for further outperformance as interest rates rise. We discuss 2 of our top picks for January that are off to a strong start and have further to run.

Top Pick #1: Credicorp (BAP)

Thanks to the stabilizing geopolitical, COVID-19, and economic outlook for Peru, the recovering profitability, and the strong balance sheet, BAP guided for additional dividend growth in 2022, stating on its Q3 earnings call:

The answer is increased dividend payout. We do not need additional capital. We have the levels of capital that we think are the appropriate ones. And - so as we have more higher return on equity that exceeds obviously the growth in risk-weighted assets - we will be distributing more dividends.

This is exactly what we like to hear, as nothing signals increased confidence in the business and macro environment like increasing the dividend payout.

Another highlight from Q3 included the fact that Peru's economy continued to see a strong post-COVID recovery, with the economy growing 11.2% year-over-year in Q3 to the point of exceeding even pre-COVID Q3 2019 levels by 1.5%. Even more encouraging, the construction industry - a key leading economic indicator in Peru - was up 26.9% year-over-year and 21.3% from Q3 2019.

The percentage of the 18+ year-old population that had received the COVID-19 shot was up to 81% and the daily excess mortality rate had declined from 926 this past summer to a mere 44 as of November.

Geopolitically, the situation in Peru seems to have stabilized pretty well. As management stated on the earnings call:

Over the past couple of months, the market has been - rightly so - very concerned with the political scenario. What we have seen the last 100 days is probably a good indicator of the next couple of years, namely, decent macroeconomic policies, continued political infighting and noise, and limited capacity to execute government policies. Thus, I reiterate the recommendation given to us by one of our long-term institutional investors in that it has started to shift away from politics and focus on fundamentals.

As a result of these positive indicators, interest rates and foreign exchange rates have stabilized. Meanwhile, BAP's overall business continues to perform well and generate solid profitability, with ROE coming in at 13.4% year-to-date and expected to be in the high teens level moving forward, which will be in line with historical levels (it was at 17% in 2019).

The balance sheet also remains in strong shape, supporting BAP's investment grade credit rating.

As we can see in the chart below, when returns on equity are at normal high-teens levels, BAP has commanded a price to book value of 2.0-2.8. However, today it is at a key inflection point as the ROE has recovered into the low teens and management has just stated that

we are very confident that the sustainable return on equity for Credicorp will be around the 17% level.

Meanwhile, the price to book value ratio when we placed it on our Top Picks list back on November 26th was a mere 1.57x.

Since then, the stock has taken off like a rocket and crushed the market handily over that span:

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, we believe that it remains a compelling value as the price to book value remains low relative to its recent historical multiples at high teens ROEs:

Data by YCharts

As a result, we believe that the risk-adjusted return outlook for BAP is still very attractive, and expect the company to experience significant multiple expansion in the coming quarters as the ROE continues to recover back towards its historical level. Furthermore, as interest rates rise, BAP - given its insurance and banking business concentration - is poised to see its bottom line expand at a time when many other businesses will be suffering.

Top Pick #2: Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Another top pick of ours that is off to a hot start since adding it to our Top Picks list is VIRT:

Data by YCharts

While VIRT does not offer the fattest dividend yield nor the deepest discount to our Buy Under Price in our portfolio at the moment, it is still quite heavily undervalued (~20% discount to our Buy Under Price) and is opportunistically positioned right now. Given the elevated standing of the broader market indexes, the massive (downward) volatility in disruptive technology (ARKK), and the general geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty prevailing at the moment, there is a very real possibility that overall market volatility could spike at any moment. This, in turn could lead to VIRT soaring while the rest of the market crashes on inflation and interest rates concerns.

While we are not in the business of timing the market or making broad economic bets, given that VIRT is quite cheap even based on normalized market conditions and is aggressively buying back stock, we believe this is a very attractive risk-adjusted bet right now.

In fact, the company's Q3 results as well as our recent conversations with the company indicate that it is growing substantially on an organic basis through both its growth initiatives as well as its aggressive buyback program.

While volatility on the whole was down year-over-year and roughly flat sequentially in Q3 - resulting in reduced cash flows and earnings - VIRT continued to progress on a fundamental basis as market making results increased by 5% compared to an 8% decline in the US Equity TCV. Furthermore, execution services only declined by 5% compared to the 8% decline in the US, 21% decline in Canada, and 6% in Europe.

Despite the reduced volumes, VIRT remained wildly profitable with a 59.5% adj. EBITDA margin and LTM average return on invested capital was 75%. The company has also been busy buying back shares hand-over-fist, repurchasing 13.4 million shares in the four month period ending 10/31/21, which amounts to a whopping 7% of shares outstanding at an average cost of $26.95, which we believe is a very attractive value given that it is in our Strong Buy range and well below the current share price.

The balance sheet remained on solid footing with a 1.2x debt to LTM Adj. EBITDA ratio. Organic growth initiatives continued to progress in options market making, crypto trading, capital markets, and block ETFs.

The company's $0.70 adjusted earnings per share easily covered the quarterly dividend of $0.24 by nearly 3x while the share counted continued to plummet thanks to aggressive buybacks.

Perhaps the biggest news from the release was management's incremental $750 million buyback authorization over the next two years, which brings the total current buyback authorization to $859 million. That equates to ~16% of the current market cap, which implies an incredibly robust return of capital, especially when factoring in the nice dividend yield.

We were thrilled by VIRT following through with their past statements that indicated they would commit to buying back a substantial amount of shares. While we continue to wait for appreciation towards fair value, we will happily collect the nice dividend payout each quarter and watch the share count plummet as management continues to buy back a significant number of shares.

The main headwinds to the share price are the continued lower volatility in public markets (which could change at any moment) and the debate over whether or not payment for order flow should be banned. For those interested in the latter, we recommend checking out slides 10-12 here. Ultimately, VIRT is arguably the most compelling risk-adjust anti-fragile investment available today from a long-term perspective.

Investor Takeaway

While not flashy or big name, little known and lightly followed names like BAP and VIRT can be essential building blocks for a retail investor's portfolio that enable it to generate outsized risk-adjusted returns in a market that is otherwise very frothy and suddenly volatile. While chasing hot and/or big name investments like Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has served investors very well in the past, there is no guarantee that those investment will continue generating alpha in the future. In fact, given how rapidly they have run up in price, they are riskier than ever as much of - if not all of - their future growth is already priced in. With interest rates rising, high growth teach stocks and speculative investments like cryptocurrencies are facing stronger headwinds than ever before.

By picking the path less traveled and investing in little known and deeply undervalued income stocks that offer diversification benefits thanks to being either internationally focused and/or structured to benefit from volatility, investors give themselves a very real chance of outperforming in 2022 and beyond.