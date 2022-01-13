nd3000/iStock via Getty Images

The weak Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) IPO proves that the SPAC route isn't always the worst solution for going public. The video experience cloud solutions provider has reported impressive results over the last few years, but the stock has been caught up in the tech wreck. My investment thesis is very Bullish on the stock following the massive post-IPO dip to $3.

Not So Hot IPO

The Intel-backed company went public back in July with the IPO pricing at $10. Kaltura sold 15 million shares at the midpoint of the updated range.

The original plans were to sell 23.5 million shares at a price point of $15. Kaltura planned to raise $353 million and the company only raised $150 million prior to the over-allotment sale of 2.25 million shares. Such an outcome is reminiscent of the recent SPACs where redemptions limited the funds actually raised in the going public transaction.

Kaltura has ~127 million shares outstanding for Q4'21, pushing the stock valuation down to a meager $400 million. The video meeting company would've seen the stock price soar during the COVID-19 lockdowns similar to Zoom Video Communications (ZM), but the weak stock action matches the issues with the competitor in the space.

With the $155 million in net proceeds from the deal, Kaltura has an enterprise valuation of an even more meager $280 million. The company does have $60 million in debt, leaving the net cash position in the $120 million range.

Since going public, the stock has traded like a SPAC. Ironically, maybe the $10 IPO price has fooled most people into thinking Kaltura was actually a SPAC deal and not an IPO.

KLTR chart Source: FinViz

Booming Business

The company reported Q3'21 revenues soared over 40% to $43.0 million, beating analyst estimates and the high-end of prior guidance. The market didn't like Q4'21 guidance at just $42.2 million.

The company is focused on the exciting areas of using video technology to provide a future for customer experiences, work, learning, and entertainment. Kaltura is focused on applications for remote work, remote learning, virtual events, and online entertainment.

As seen with Zoom, business is normalizing after a period of strong growth. Kaltura was less focused on the simple online meetings facilitated by Zoom and didn't see the same explosive growth rates, but the company isn't going to maintain the 40% growth rates of the last year. A lot of the virtual meetings with high non-recurring revenues aren't going to repeat going forward, which was reflected in the Q4'21 guidance.

The good news is that the market is shifting towards "meetings with a purpose" from the simple video calls offered by Zoom during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Kaltura is on pace to generate 20% to 30% growth going forward in normalized times.

SA Earnings Estimates

The ironic part is that Kaltura increased 2021 revenue guidance to $164.5 million, up from the $163.5 million guidance at the time of the Q2'21 results back in August. The company had previously warned results would normalize in Q4'21, so the guidance isn't a change from expectations.

In addition, Kaltura just guided to an adjusted EBITDA loss for the year in the $13 million range. The company lost $2.3 million in Q3'21, so the video experience cloud player isn't in a situation of burning substantial amounts of cash risking any liquidity issue, as suggested by the stock price.

The stock is currently priced for disaster while analysts forecast revenue jumping over 30% to top $210 million in 2022. Kaltura shouldn't trade with an EV at less than 2x sales estimates for a video cloud business growing at rates possibly returning to 30% levels next year. The company is busy adding new sales reps to boost the business going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Kaltura is a beaten-down IPO despite solid results out of the gate. The company remains on plan to hit financial targets and re-accelerate growth in 2022. The stock is too cheap here at just $3 with an EV of $280 million.