SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) has been on my radar since the company went public in the summer of 2017, although I must admit that my last coverage dates back to the summer of 2019.

To see where the stock is coming from, I go back to that period in time as ever since the company has been growing and diversifying the business, aided by a recovery in its end markets. All of this looks quite compelling as shares have rallied in a convincing way, yet I have a neutral stance and thus action on my remaining position here.

Summer Of 2019

Early in the summer of 2019, SMART Global saw big momentum in its share price as shares rose from the high-teens to the low-thirties in a time frame of less than a month. The drivers behind that move were solid second quarter results as well as two savvy deals. Following that rally, I cut out of half of my position which I held at the time.

The essence of SMART is that it buys flash products and memory modules from producers like Micron Technology (MU) and Intel (INTC) which are customized and then sold to clients like HP (HPQ), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Dell (DELL), among others. In essence, these can be described as lower value-added tasks in a competitive and cyclical industry. That was at least the core business at the time of the IPO, as the company has been broadening, on which I will elaborate further on.

The company posted sales of $1.3 billion in the fiscal year 2018 (ending in August 2018), of which some $800 million were generated in Brazil as momentum was good with earnings posted at $5 per share for the year, pushing up the shares to the $50 mark that year. After posting first quarter sales of $394 million (for the first quarter of 2019), accompanied by earnings of $1.75 per share, momentum faded quickly with second quarter sales retreating to just over $300 million with further pressure seen in the third and fourth quarter, as annualized earnings power was cut to just $1.50-$2.00 per share, per annum!

With sales appearing to have stabilized in the summer of 2019 at a run rate of $1.1 billion and earnings trending around $1.50-$2.00 per share, the company announced that sequential revenue growth was expected as SMART announced two smaller deals at a roughly $100 million valuation as well, reducing the reliance on Brazil. With shares having risen from around $18 to $32 in the time frame of a month, I conclude that I cut out of 50% of my position at the time which I have initiated at $22 per share.

Steadily Improving

Having lost coverage and sight on SMART, I still have 50% of my original position as shares hit the $40 mark in 2019, fell back to the twenties during most of 2020, as momentum has been very strong in 2021. Shares now trade at $65 per share, down some ten dollars from the high.

Since the summer of 2019, the company struggled along as this continued into 2020 when the pandemic broke out. Second quarter results for 2020, released in April of that year, revealed sales of $272 million, down still some 10% from the year before despite some bolt-on dealmaking. Third quarter revenues improved in a modest fashion to $281 million and came in at $297 million in the fourth quarter. This made that full year sales fell a bit to $1.1 billion, down from $1.2 billion in 2019. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share, down quite a bit from the $3.34 per share posted a year earlier, albeit that the results were quite adjusted. Nonetheless, the balance sheet has improved, with net debt down to just $45 million.

To ignite further potential growth, the company reached a deal with Cree to acquire its LED business in a $300 million deal. That deal only involved a $50 million upfront cash deal with the remaining $250 million spread across both milestone payments and seller-financed notes, as this kind of structuring looks quite compelling.

Revenues came in at $292 million in the first quarter of 2021, rose to $304 million in the second quarter, to jump to $436 million in the third quarter, with further sequential growth anticipated.

Momentum Accelerates - Partially Driven By Cree

In October 2021, the company posted its fourth quarter results with revenues up 57% on an annual basis to $468 million, ahead of the guidance provided alongside the third quarter earnings report. This number included $123 million in sales from the acquired Cree activities, but outside this deal, the revenues were up significantly as well.

The company became very profitable as it successfully leveraged the sales growth with non-GAAP earnings coming in at $2.16 per share, although GAAP earnings only amounted to $0.78 per share. Most of this discrepancy comes from a change in the fair valuation related to the Cree deal, yet a $9 million stock-based compensation charge is something which I am not happy to adjust for. Adjusted for the stock-based compensation charge, I peg realistic earnings closer to $1.75 per share, still trending at $7 per share on an annual basis.

Net debt came in at $142 million which looks modest, with adjusted EBITDA for the quarter alone totaling $75 million, running at $300 million per annum. Moreover, current momentum is seen to last for at least another quarter with first quarter 2022 sales seen at a midpoint of $460 million and adjusted earnings are seen around $2.00 per share.

At the start of 2022, SMART posted its first quarter 2022 results with revenues coming in at $470 million, up 61% on the year before. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.16 per share, equal to the fourth quarter earnings number in the quarter before. The company furthermore announced a two-for-one stock split and guided for second quarter revenues at a midpoint of $435 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $1.45 per share, indicating that operating momentum might be a thing of the past already.

If I take this outlook and adjust for stock-based compensation expenses, the realistic run rate falls from $6 to $4 per share. This still translates into a modest valuation at $65 per share, for just a 16 times multiple, yet it feels as if current margins (adjusted earnings equal 12% of sales) are a bit rich given its volatile margin performance in the past. On the other hand, the company has become more diversified, in part because of the Cree deal.

Still holding 50% of my original stake, I find myself in doubt. Currently, the stock trades at a 10 times realistic earnings multiple based on the recent quarterly results, as this increases to 15 times if we look at the guidance for the coming quarter. Still believing current earnings look still quite high, there is room for further earnings declines without causing multiples to jump too much. Furthermore, the business has been rightfully diversifying the operations and has been doing quite well, as management certainly deserves some credits here. Amidst all of this, I find myself performing a balancing act, deciding to hold onto my remaining position here.