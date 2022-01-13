Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has long been a leader in the quick serve restaurant space. While there isn't anything particularly special about their food, the consistency between stores and the franchise business model for restaurants was perfected by Ray Kroc. McDonald's has grown into over 39k restaurants spread out across the world.

It's now been over 10 years since I first purchase shares in McDonald's and I'm more than happy with my investment. With the calendar turning over to a new year it was time to check in on the business and update my valuation to see if McDonald's position in my portfolio deserves to be increased.

Dividend History

The majority of my investment capital is invested into what is referred to as dividend growth stocks. Businesses that have a history of paying and increasing their dividend payment year after year are more likely to be quality companies that one can sleep well at night while owning. Another aspect about dividend growth stocks is that dividends are always a positive and much more reliable source of return over a given year than the much more fickle capital gains which are dependent on market sentiment rather than business fundamentals over shorter periods.

McDonald's Dividend History McDonald's Investor Relations

McDonald's has an impressive streak of annual pay raises that has now reached 46 years. While it appears that McDonald's announced a dividend cut in the late 2000's it was just a switch from an 8 year flirtation with annual dividends from 2008 through 2007 and then a return back to quarterly payouts resuming in 2008.

Over those 46 years, annual dividend growth has ranged from 4.2% to 133.3% with an average of 21.3% and a median of 11.0%.

There's been 41 rolling 5-year periods during McDonald's streak with annualized dividend growth ranging from 5.9% to 66.2% with an average of 17.9% and a median of 11.2%.

Over that same period there's been 36 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 7.6% to 40.1% with an average of 16.8% and a median of 14.4%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates from McDonald's since 1976 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1976 $0.002 1977 $0.004 133.33% 1978 $0.008 82.86% 1979 $0.013 59.38% 89.45% 1980 $0.018 45.10% 61.71% 1981 $0.023 28.38% 43.72% 66.16% 1982 $0.029 24.21% 32.26% 46.48% 1983 $0.036 23.31% 25.28% 35.38% 1984 $0.042 17.27% 21.56% 27.32% 1985 $0.049 16.04% 18.83% 21.75% 1986 $0.054 9.94% 14.37% 18.04% 40.05% 1987 $0.061 12.79% 12.90% 15.78% 30.23% 1988 $0.068 12.37% 11.69% 13.65% 24.04% 1989 $0.076 11.01% 12.05% 12.41% 19.63% 1990 $0.083 9.92% 11.09% 11.20% 16.36% 1991 $0.091 9.02% 9.98% 11.01% 14.47% 1992 $0.098 8.28% 9.07% 10.11% 12.91% 1993 $0.106 7.64% 8.31% 9.17% 11.39% 1994 $0.117 10.65% 8.85% 9.10% 10.74% 1995 $0.131 12.30% 10.18% 9.57% 10.38% 1996 $0.146 11.43% 11.46% 10.04% 10.53% 1997 $0.161 10.26% 11.32% 10.44% 10.28% 1998 $0.176 9.30% 10.33% 10.78% 9.97% 1999 $0.195 10.64% 10.06% 10.78% 9.94% 2000 $0.215 10.26% 10.06% 10.37% 9.97% 2001 $0.225 4.65% 8.48% 9.00% 9.52% 2002 $0.235 4.44% 6.42% 7.82% 9.13% 2003 $0.400 70.21% 22.99% 17.81% 14.24% 2004 $0.550 37.50% 34.71% 23.05% 16.75% 2005 $0.670 21.82% 41.80% 25.52% 17.71% 2006 $1.000 49.25% 35.72% 34.76% 21.20% 2007 $1.500 50.00% 39.71% 44.88% 24.99% 2008 $1.625 8.33% 34.36% 32.36% 24.87% 2009 $2.050 26.15% 27.03% 30.10% 26.52% 2010 $2.260 10.24% 14.64% 27.53% 26.52% 2011 $2.530 11.95% 15.90% 20.40% 27.38% 2012 $2.870 13.44% 11.87% 13.86% 28.43% 2013 $3.120 8.71% 11.35% 13.94% 22.80% 2014 $3.280 5.13% 9.04% 9.86% 19.55% 2015 $3.440 4.88% 6.22% 8.77% 17.77% 2016 $3.610 4.94% 4.98% 7.37% 13.70% 2017 $3.830 6.09% 5.30% 5.94% 9.83% 2018 $4.190 9.40% 6.80% 6.07% 9.94% 2019 $4.730 12.89% 9.43% 7.60% 8.72% 2020 $5.040 6.55% 9.58% 7.94% 8.35% 2021 $5.250 4.17% 7.81% 7.78% 7.57%

Source: Author: Data Source: McDonald's Investor Relations

The payout ratio compares the dividend payout versus a measure of profits or cash flow and lets you know how safe the current dividend is. The more stable a business the higher the payout ratio can be run and still be considered sustainable. Future growth in the business is what will drive long-term dividend growth; however, a lower payout ratio with the possibility to expand in the future is what can turbocharge future dividend growth.

McDonald's Dividend Payout Ratios McDonald's SEC flings

With relatively steady demand McDonald's has been able to maintain a relatively high payout ratio without putting the dividend at risk. The 10-year average net income payout ratio for McDonald's is 61.4% with a 5-year average of 63.7%. The average free cash flow payout ratios are 72.8% and 75.3%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

As a dividend growth investor I'm typically investing my savings into stable and mature businesses. As such I like to get an overview of how the business has done over time by examining a variety of financial metrics.

MCD Revenue Profits and Cash Flow McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's revenues have been declining over the last decade; however, that's been due to McDonald's going through a process of franchising out company-owned stores. Revenues are down 28.9% over the last decade or 3.7% annualized. However, gross profits are down just 8.7% or 1.0% annualized over that same period.

Operating profits are down 22.4% or 2.8% annualized with operating cash flow declining 12.4% in total or 1.5% annualized. Free cash flow has actually shown an increase of 4.6% in total or 0.5% annualized.

You'd be hard pressed to be find many companies that could see a 29% decline in sales result in a nearly 5% rise in free cash flow over a 10 year period.

The rolling 5-year period CAGRs for McDonald's revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow can be found in the following chart.

MCD 5 Year Financial CAGRs McDonald's SEC flings

My expectation is that good businesses will be able to maintain or improve their margins over time and turn a higher portion of every dollar of sales into free cash flow.

MCD Margins McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's gross margins have improved over the last decade with a 10-year average of 43.7% and a 5-year average of 51.6%. Similarly, McDonald's free cash flow margin has shown marked improvement as they have transitioned more company owned stores to franchised stores. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for McDonald's is 18.4% and the 5-year average is 23.8%.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my preferred profitability metric. The FCF ROIC represents the amount of distributable free cash flow the business generates for every dollar of capital invested in the business. I want to see at least 10% FCF ROIC's and preferably rising levels over time.

MCD Free Cash Flow Returns McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's has maintained FCF ROIC's well above the 10% level over the last decade, although FY 2020 was tough on that metric. The 10-year and 5-year average FCF ROIC for McDonald's is a healthy 14.8%.

To understand how McDonald's uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

MCD Free Cash Flows McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's has generated a total of $44.0 B in cumulative FCF over the last decade. With that FCF McDonald's has paid out a total of $31.8 B to shareholders via dividend payments putting the cumulative FCFaD at $12.2 B.

McDonald's has heavily utilized buybacks to return additional cash to shareholders repurchasing $41.0 B in shares over the last decade. That puts the 10-year cumulative FCFaDB at -$28.8 B.

McDonald's shares outstanding fell from 1,045 M in FY 2011 to 750 M in FY 2020. That's a total reduction over the last decade of 28.2% or 3.6% annualized. While share repurchases have been a big source of returns over that time, moving forward I expect them to play less of a role as the leverage has increased. We've already begun to see that as FY 2020 was back to a slightly positive FCFaDB and the TTM period is positive as well.

MCD Shares Outstanding McDonald's SEC flings

As a dividend growth investor with an intention to own stakes in businesses for years at a time, the balance sheet is a critical factor to monitor. The more leverage that a business carries the more potential risk to my equity investment.

MCD Debt to Capitalization McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's 10-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio is 86% with the 5-year average at 117%. Considering McDonald's business model they are capable of running higher leverage than many other companies; however, the balance sheet does appear quite leveraged at this time.

I place more emphasis on the net debt ratios which examine the total debt less cash compared to a variety of income or cash flow metrics. I believe the net debt ratios give a better idea of the leverage built on the business.

MCD Debt Ratios McDonald's SEC flings

McDonald's has definitely been pulling the lever to increase debt over the last decade. McDonald's net debt ratios have all risen substantially although they do maintain a BBB+ investment grade rating. The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 2.5x, 2.9x, and 5.3, respectively, with 5-year averages of 3.7x, 4.4x, and 7.8x.

Valuation

I utilize several valuation methods in order to determine a range of prices for a business. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, the dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis requires that you estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will generate over a period of time. You then determine a reasonable expected exit multiple and calculate what the expected return would be. If the expected return is greater than your minimum for investment, then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect McDonald's to have FY 2021 EPS of $9.41 and FY 2022 EPS of $10.12. They also expect McDonald's to be able to grow EPS 9.6% annually over the next 5 years. I then assumed that McDonald's would see EPS growth of 5.0% annually for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

Over the last decade, market participants have collectively valued McDonald's between ~17x and ~28x TTM EPS. For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal multiples spanning 15x to 27.5x TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in McDonald's could generate provided you believe the assumptions laid out above are reasonable forecasts for how the future plays out. Returns assume dividends are paid and raised on McDonald's typical schedule and are taken in cash. Returns also assume a purchase price of $261, intraday pricing from Wednesday.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 10.0% 8.6% 25 8.0% 7.7% 22.5 5.9% 6.7% 20 3.6% 5.6% 17.5 1.0% 4.4% 15 -1.9% 3.0%

Source: Author

Additionally I use the MARR analysis framework to reverse engineer the price I could pay today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for McDonald's I'll also examine 8% and 9% return levels.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 27.5 $264 $236 $276 $256 $288 $278 25 $243 $219 $253 $237 $264 $257 22.5 $221 $202 $230 $218 $240 $237 20 $199 $185 $208 $200 $217 $216 17.5 $178 $167 $185 $181 $193 $195 15 $156 $150 $162 $162 $169 $175

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method based on reversion to the mean over time around a "normal" dividend yield. The idea is that market participants will collectively value a business within a similar range of dividend yield. Dividend yield theory provides a simple, albeit rough, valuation framework.

For McDonald's I'll use the 5-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value.

McDonald's Dividend Yield Theory.png McDonald's Investor Relations & Yahoo Finance for Data

With a share price around $261, McDonald's offers a forward dividend yield of 2.12% compared to the 5-year average of 2.46%.

The dividend discount model is a simplified valuation model based on the dividends that a business will pay to its shareholders. The model uses the current annualized payout, an assumed constant growth rate, and your hurdle rate for investment.

McDonald's Dividend Discount Model McDonald's Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance for Historic Price

In the above chart I've assumed a 7.0% dividend growth rate and a 10% required return. Based on those inputs, McDonald's is worth around $197 per share.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to try and figure out what the current share price implies about the future cash flows of the business. The reverse DCF can be used to figure out what cash flows would be required by the business in order to support the current share price based on your discount rate.

I use a simplified DCF model using revenue growth, an initial free cash flow margin of 23.8% that increases to 30.0% by the end of the forecast period. The terminal growth rate is assumed to be 4.0%.

Under those assumptions McDonald's needs to grow revenues 8.0% annually in order to generate the free cash flows to support the current market valuation with an 8.0% discount rate. Increasing the discount rate to 10.0% raises the required revenue growth to 14.5%.

Conclusion

McDonald's is no doubt one of the great American success stories. While revenues have been hurt as McDonald's has continued their transition to a more fully franchise model as opposed to company stores, their cash flow generation has still been strong thanks to rising margins.

Share buybacks have definitely aided returns over the last decade as the share count is down over 28% in that time. In my opinion the big concern regarding McDonald's is their debt load which has increased substantially over last previous 10 years. McDonald's still carries investment grade ratings and with a switch to more of the pure franchise model their cash flows should be more stable over time helping to support the debt levels.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $204 and $249. While the dividend discount model gives a fair value around $197. At a current share price of $261 the market value is well above the fair value based on these methods.

The MARR analysis assuming a terminal multiple between 20x and 25x FY 2026 estimates puts the fair value based on a 10% IRR between $199 and $243. Dropping the hurdle rate to 8% but maintaining terminal multiple range increases the fair value range to $217 to $264.

The reverse DCF shows that at the current market valuation 10% IRRs are highly unlikely given the marked increase in required revenue growth. Of course margins could be much better than forecast which is supported by the TTM FCF margin level of 29.5%.

Reworking the reverse DCF model with 29.5% initial FCF margins that increase to 35% over the forecast period lowers the required revenue growth rate to 12.1% for the 10% discount rate scenario and 5.8% for the 8% discount rate scenario.

McDonald's is a business that I'm glad I purchased when I did and regret trimming when it got rich. However, at the current market price near $261 I see little to get excited about. In my opinion the valuation is quite rich at current levels and I'm not in any hurry to increase my stake in McDonald's, I believe that McDonald's is a hold and don't intend to trim my shares.