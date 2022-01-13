RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) released its preliminary 2021 production results on January 10, 2022.

1 - 2021 Production and preliminary revenues.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties reported that it sold approximately 67,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $114.8 million for the entire 2021 year, both representing a record for the Company.

During the year, Sandstorm realized preliminary total sales, royalties, and income from other interests of $120.7 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company sold approximately 16,600 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $29.8 million.

The preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion for the three months, was $3.7 million, resulting in cash operating margins of approximately $1,570 per attributable gold equivalent ounce.

Guidance for 2021 has improved to a range of 64K Oz and 69K Oz in the third quarter. CFO Erfan Kazemi said in the conference call:

Sandstorm is on track for another record year of production with nearly 51,000 gold equivalent ounces sold for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. In fact, we're increasing the bottom end of our guidance and believe we'll hit 64,000 to 69,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2021.

As we can see, the 2021 actual production is within the guidance range of 64K-69K GEOs.

2 - Stock Performance

Sandstorm Gold is still one of the worst performers in this segment and is down 12% on a one-year basis.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed much for many years.

SAND is an excellent trading tool, but I am not confident enough to consider the stock a proper long-term investment like Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM).

The Hod Maden project in Turkey and its financial risk for Sandstorm Gold and its shareholders are my main concern, pushing me to be cautious. However, as I have explained in this article published on November 21, 2021:

On November 17, 2021, Sandstorm Gold announced:

the operator of the Hod Maden project has received the final approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) for the project from the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey. The results from the Hod Maden Feasibility Study are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

It is a positive milestone, but the market has not reacted as positively as expected. The stock has languished since then.

One great strategy that I often recommend in this sector and especially for SAND is trading LIFO about 50%-60% of your total position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher payday down the road. By doing so, you take advantage of the short-term volatility while positioning for a possible future uptrend.

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and Trends - Preliminary Revenues were $29.8 million in 4Q21

Fun Trading Chart

Sandstorm Gold indicated preliminary revenues of $29.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $29.7 million for the comparable period in 2020.

The estimated cash costs per attributable ounce are dropping this quarter to about $205 after applying a cash operating margin of $1,570 per ounce indicated by SAND. Gold price realized by Sandstorm Gold is estimated at $1,795 per ounce.

Chart cost margin Fun Trading

Finally, the company has officially declared a dividend starting the first quarter of 2022. I expect some more information about the dividend during the 4Q21 results.

CEO Nolan Watson said in the latest conference call:

What we have decided to do is initiate the quarterly dividend each and every quarter going forward. The first of these dividend payments will be paid to investors during Q1 of next year. The exact details of the record date as well as the payment date will be determined soon, and we'll send out a separate press release informing investors of those specific details. The dividend has been targeted. Initially and approximately a 1% yield per annum,

2 - Gold production details

Fun Trading

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were 16,600 ounces, compared with 15,595 ounces for the comparable period in 2020 and 15,514 ounces in the preceding quarter. Nothing extraordinary here, unfortunately.

I estimate the gold price realized at $1,795 per ounce in Q4 2021, up from $1,779 the preceding quarter.

Note: To get the price of gold realized, I have divided the revenues for 4Q21 by the gold equivalent production.

Fun Trading

Technical Analysis and commentary

Stockcharts and my TA interpretation

SAND forms an Ascending channel pattern with resistance at $6.26 and support at $5.50.

The trading strategy is to sell at a resistance range of $6.20 to $6.35, about 40% of your position, and eventually sell another part on any pattern breakout above $7.

At this point, the fourth quarter results are not strong enough to give SAND a significant boost, in my opinion.

However, the company will announce a dividend payment for the first time in 1Q22. This announcement could push the stock higher if we have a bullish gold price in February. SAND could cross the resistance and trade between $6.50 and $7.

Conversely, if gold turns bearish, SAND will probably retest its support again. I believe it is highly likely if the FED starts to raise interest.

I believe it is safe to accumulate again below $5.60.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

