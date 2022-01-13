Continued U.S. Shale Growth In 2022

Alexey Zakirov/iStock via Getty Images

By Rick A. Veitch

U.S. shale growth is expected to continue in 2022 but will likely be moderated by continued capital markets focus on disciplined capital allocation by producers.

As global oil demand continues to recover and prices remain robust, U.S. shale production is poised for continued growth in 2022 following a 70% increase in the contiguous U.S. (L48) horizontal rig count in 2021 that restarted production growth.

Continued U.S. oil production growth is supported by producer and oilfield services commentary suggesting a 10 - 20% increase in drilling activity by year-end. The increase in drilling activity will be largely realized in the first half of the year, with incremental changes in activity in the second half to be determined by prevailing commodity supply/demand balances.

We expect the oil majors and private producers to drive U.S. oil production growth in 2022. The oil majors are looking to invest capital to shore up their oil production profiles, while more nimble private producers are continuing to respond to commodity price signals with increased activity. Despite higher commodity prices, independent public producers continue to message capital discipline with minimal production growth. Public equity markets continue to ascribe minimal value to production growth and are rewarding capital allocation policies that favor returning cash to shareholders.

Geographically, we expect U.S. shale growth to be highly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which will gain market share in the U.S. L48. Private producers and the oil majors will grow their Permian activity and production, while public independents with multi-basin exposure should see Permian growth offsetting declines in other basins.

We expect U.S. shale gas activity to be more muted than shale oil, with minimal growth in 2022. Similar to independent public oil producers, public natural gas producers remain under pressure to improve their balance sheets and return cash to shareholders, despite commodity price signals. Beyond demands from investors, leading U.S. shale gas producers in the U.S. Northeast (public and private) face pipeline constraints that pose challenges to increasing activity levels. Producers in the Haynesville Basin near the U.S. Gulf Coast have the logistical ability to respond to commodity price signals but have maintained balanced capital allocation policies.

Until commodity fundamentals and market sentiment change such that public equity markets begin rewarding production growth, we will continue to see aggregate U.S. shale growth that is more moderate than its pre-COVID pace. Moderate production growth and current capital allocation policies are supportive for credit risk for energy companies and anticipated U.S. production growth should temper, but is unlikely to overwhelm, the impact from a continued improvement in oil demand.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.