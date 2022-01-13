Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

By Valuentum Analysts

You may be wondering why large cap growth and big cap tech stocks continue to do great in this market environment while many value stocks have lagged for some time. The reason, in part, is that stocks in the areas of large cap growth and big cap tech have huge net cash positions on the balance sheet and generate gobs and gobs of traditional free cash flow, while those in the value areas of the market often have rather large net debt positions weighing on shares. Debt may be cheap, but it still is part of the capital structure.

We like to calculate an intrinsic value estimate for the equity component of the capital structure using the discounted cash flow model. By adding the net cash on a company's balance sheet to the present value of its future expected free cash flows and then dividing that sum by shares outstanding, we basically arrive at an answer to what the value of a company's equity is on a per-share basis. This is important because the market buys and sells based on an estimate of an estimate of a company's value!

Where many large cap growth and big cap tech names have tens of billions in net cash on the balance sheet, a boost to their intrinsic equity values, a company such as AT&T (NYSE:T) is heavily burdened with a net debt position. That's why in part such value companies may trade at low P/E ratios. The P in the P/E ratio is a function of the market capitalization which is weighed down heavily by the net debt of the company when such obligations are subtracted from enterprise value. That's why investors should never rely on the P/E ratio alone. You could be falling into value traps -- stocks that have low P/E ratios but huge net debt positions.

According to forward estimates from Yahoo Finance, the consensus estimate for AT&T's earnings per share for 2022 is $3.22, meaning that at its current price of ~$26, shares are trading at only 8x forward earnings. However, while this may seem cheap at face value, consensus estimates are also calling for a 6% decline in revenue, and such deterioration when combined with a massive net debt load, as shown in the image below, that 8x may not be as attractive as one may think. Please note that AT&T will be undergoing a transformation in the coming months that will impact its valuation and dividend policy, so there are a lot of moving parts in this analysis that will almost certainly have to be fine-tuned as 2022 progresses.

The 'Balance Sheet' in AT&T's latest 10-K filing. Note that AT&T as approximately $9.74 billion in cash and cash equivalents versus more than $155 billion in net debt. Net debt is a subtraction from enterprise value in arriving at equity value as we will show in our valuation build of the company. AT&T

By calculating the value per-share of the company--which includes an analysis of net cash on the balance sheet (or net debt in AT&T's case) and future expected free cash flows--the discounted cash flow process helps inform so many things about share prices, valuation multiples, and outsized risks inherent to a company's business model, including but not limited to declining revenue expectations and massive net debt positions. The discounted cash flow model compares the per-share estimated value of AT&T to its price to make an informed judgment about whether the stock is a good deal or not.

The higher the value relative to the price, the better the deal! Think of it as getting a discount at the grocery store. As Warren Buffett once said, "Whether socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." In our discounted cash-flow process, we value AT&T in its current form at $35 per share (again, please note that there will be a number of updates to this estimate of intrinsic value as the year progresses). Nonetheless, the $35 per share intrinsic value estimate is far in excess of AT&T's ~$26 share price at the time of this writing.

Our valuation assumptions that result in the $35 per share fair value estimate of AT&T. The discounted cash-flow model isn't a clean device, so to speak. There are a whole bunch assumptions and myriad future expectations that make it complicated to interpret, and sometimes when numbers go from negative to positive, you might get outputs that aren't meaningful [NMF]. Valuentum

Our valuation model reflects a compound annual revenue growth decline of about 1% during the next five years, a pace that is lower than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 2.3%. Our valuation model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 22.9%, which is above AT&T's trailing 3-year average. Please note that our valuation model values AT&T in its current state, and as it pursues its expected business transformation, our valuation will come to reflect a new intrinsic value at that time. Specifically, AT&T is working towards spinning off its WarnerMedia unit by combining WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc (DISCA) and distributing shares in the new entity its stockholders. Beyond year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 0.5% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For AT&T, we use an 8.8% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows, which is slightly lower than the average firm in our coverage.

These summary assumptions translate into a build to arrive at the value-derived market capitalization for AT&T, as shown in the image below. The free cash flows generated during the first five years are discounted back to the present value today (that's the first grey bar on the left in the image below). The free cash flows from years 6 through 20 are discounted cash to the present value today, too (that's the second grey bar from the left in the image below). The third grey bar from the left is the perpetuity value (this is the value assigned to all those cash flows AT&T will generate beyond year 20). The fourth grey bar from the left is AT&T's huge net debt position, which is subtracted because equity owners own that money to bond holders. Had this been a net cash position, we would have added it because that excess cash belongs to the owners. The value-derived market capitalization (the blue bar all the way to the right) is then divided by diluted shares outstanding to arrive at the $35 per share fair value estimate of shares.

The value-derived equity market capitalization of AT&T that results in its fair value estimate. Valuentum

How we derive the discount rate that we use to calculate the present value of free cash flows through the various phases in the valuation model. Valuentum

AT&T's Investment Highlights

AT&T provides wireless, video, broadband, and related services to consumers, businesses, government and wholesale customers. The company also owns a media and entertainment giant after acquiring Time Warner in 2018, which came on the heels of its 2015 acquisition of pay-TV provider DirecTV. AT&T is based in Dallas, Texas. In August 2020, AT&T launched nationwide 5G wireless services in the US. As these are still early days, it remains to be seen how fast enterprises and consumers will adopt 5G technology. AT&T’s success in this space is crucial because rivals won't be sitting on their hands. The telecom industry is characterized by rapid technological change, intense competition and pricing pressures.

The mature wireline segment remains under attack from cable/wireless products. Mobile technology enhancements such as the iPhone continue to attract new wireless subscribers in less saturated markets, but this has not lessened the intensity of competition. Industry constituents continue to pursue acquisitions and spinoffs in order to reduce bloated cost structures and achieve synergies. For example, AT&T plans to spin off its WarnerMedia unit by combining WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc and distributing shares in the new entity its stockholders. Once completed, shareholders of AT&T will own 71% of the new entity and shareholders of Discovery will own the remainder. This transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.

AT&T is effectively pivoting back to its roots as a wireless services provider by spinning off WarnerMedia. Its wireless and fiber businesses have both grown robustly of late, though these are capital-intensive businesses that will require hefty investments to maintain going forward. That said, the company sees ample room to grow its fiber-optic internet business. The company is also working towards getting more of its wireless subscribers to shift to 5G-capable smartphones, though its ‘premium TV’ business continues to shed subscribers.

AT&T's Economic Profit Analysis

We view ROIC as the holy grail of financial analysis! In our view, the best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital with its weighted average cost of capital. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. AT&T's 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 10.2%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 8.8%.

As such, we assign the firm strong value-creation rating. In the chart below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome, in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate. We like to think in terms of ranges of probable fair value outcomes, and ROIC in no different.

AT&T is an economic-value creator. Please note that economic profits are different than accounting profits. Valuentum

Thoughts on AT&T's Future Dividend

AT&T had been one of our favorite high-yield dividend considerations prior to the announcement that it will rightsize its payout in May of 2021. Back in 2019, we noted that AT&T's dividend wasn't ironclad, but we had warmed up to it a bit in our May 11, 2021 article. We were well aware of the company's net debt position and the risks, but we were unfortunately blindsided by AT&T’s CEO John Stankey’s decision (as was most of the market) given that he wrote he would support it in the firm's latest Annual Report, released just a couple months prior on February 8, 2021:

We are committed to supporting the dividend. My confidence in saying that comes from the financial strength and flexibility provided by the $27.5 billion in free cash flow we generated in 2020 and the $26 billion we anticipate this year. Our strong cash generation in 2020 allowed us to finish the year with our full-year dividend payout ratio at 54.5% — a very comfortable position. We’re also sizing our operations to reflect the new economic activity level brought about by the pandemic, and we’re leaning into our cost and efficiency initiatives so that we have the cost structure in place to compete today and well into the future.

We were shocked by the 180. It wasn't that AT&T needed access to the capital markets to pay the dividend either, as free cash flow generation has been in excess of dividends paid. The executive team seemed to just change its mind at the drop of a hat in a matter of months (seemingly just a few days after our May 11 article), leaving many investors holding the bag. That's why shares of AT&T have collapsed from prior levels, in our view. The executive team burned its shareholder base. How could a management team say they are so committed to the dividend, and then just change their mind while still generating gobs of free cash flow in excess of the payout. Many shareholders won't be coming back, in our view.

It turns out that we were right to have been skeptical of AT&T's dividend for years and rightly so. We had been driven solely by a high-yield focus in one of our new newsletters and had warmed up to the payout on management's word and thought the risk/reward was decent for consideration. The reality is that we knew the risks and even conducted a presentation, "Trust the Numbers: Not Just Management" on this very topic years ago. In hindsight, management's strategic 180 and the company’s huge net debt position played a role (that's why we trust the numbers, not just management!). We still like AT&T as a dividend yield idea, but the pending rightsizing of its payout gives us somewhat of a self-inflicted black eye, especially in light of how excited we were about its income prospects some months ago.

For those wanting to stay the course on AT&T, the company has been around for a long time, and there may be worse ideas (shares have breached the low end of our fair value estimate range, as we will show later in this article). For us, however, it’s just hard to get behind a management team that we feel largely has burned its investor base. We estimate that dividends to be paid on a go-forward run-rate basis post-2022 at AT&T may be ~$8.6+ billion versus ~$15 billion on an annual basis today. That implies a rather sizable impending yield adjustment at AT&T that will likely continue to alienate its investor base. Investors in AT&T should be aware of these many moving parts.

Bottom line on the dividend: We knew AT&T was a high-risk yield play (its Dividend Cushion ratio was -0.1 at the time; anything less than 1 is considered risky), and we know high yield dividend stocks themselves are not for the faint of heart. But in the land of high dividend yields, there aren’t many companies with huge net-cash-rich positions on the balance sheet, so we stretched a bit for idea generation and a situation as that which happened with AT&T, where a CEO does a 180 on us, was bound to happen…eventually. Still, it still hurts a bit. We had really been excited about the income potential.

AT&T's Margin of Safety Analysis

Let's now talk about that fair value estimate range.

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows. Although we estimate AT&T's fair value at about $35 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers such as future revenue or earnings, for example. After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values.

This is a good way to think about the markets and what causes market volatility. For example, if future expectations change, the value of the company will change, and therefore so will the buying and selling decisions that drive the price. This is, in part, why we think stocks will eventually converge to a reasonable estimate of their intrinsic value.

Our risk rating sets the margin of safety or the fair value range we assign to each stock. In the graph below, we show this probable range of fair values for AT&T. We think the firm is attractive below $28 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $42 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion. With shares trading at ~$26 each, we think there is more upside potential than downside risk at AT&T at this time.

Our fair value estimate range for AT&T. Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

AT&T's shares look cheap based on a forward valuation multiple, and we learned in this article that there are good reasons for this. Stocks with huge net debt positions and declining revenue rates should have low P/E ratios and are often considered value traps. However, we still see some value in AT&T's shares based on our discounted cash-flow process. Investors should be aware of the company's right-sizing of its dividend payout, however, though that doesn't necessarily mean it's not still a good dividend idea. We still feel we got burned after the announcement of the right-sizing of the payout last year, and it's going to take some time for us to warm up to shares given all the moving parts and management's dynamic strategic and financial vision. We're on the sidelines with this one.