The Bond Market Is Wrong About Inflation

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
55.12K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices have nothing to do with today's inflation problem.
  • When real yields are hugely negative, as they are today, this provides fuel to the inflationary fires.
  • The bond market expects that the CPI will rise on average only about 2.8% per year for the next 5 years.

The word Inflation three dimensional in yellow. Surface in concrete and cracked, in yellow, reföection on the floor. The background in black.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

I've been making this point for quite some time now, so the purpose of this post is mainly to update the argument with the latest news. I would also like to recommend an article by Thomas Sargent and William Silber that appeared in today's WSJ: "The Market Is Too Serene About Inflation." They make essentially the same points I do, but they nicely add some historical context. In the 1980s, it took the bond market a long time to realize that the Fed had successfully brought inflation down from double- to single-digits. What we're seeing today is similar, only opposite: it's going to take the bond market a long time to realize that the Fed has allowed inflation to increase significantly.

And by the way, I was an avid student of inflation and the bond market back in those crazy days of the early- to mid-1980s. I worked for John Rutledge at his consulting firm (the Claremont Economics Institute) during that time, and we were almost alone in our conviction that the combination of Volcker's monetary policy and Reagan's tax cuts would result in a huge decline in inflation and interest rates. It took a few years, but we were finally proven right. So I'm not totally surprised to see the bond market making another mistake, even if the circumstances are quite different this time around.

Chart #1

Interest Rates Inflation

Scottgrannis Blogspot

Chart #1 compares the yield on 10-yr Treasuries to the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index. We've never seen such a huge difference between the two, and I for one never thought something like this would or could ever happen. Where are the bond market vigilantes when we need them? Those vigilantes are supposed to ensure that interest rates are nearly always as high or higher than the rate of inflation. That's certainly NOT the case today.

Chart #2

Interest Rates Ex-energy Inflation

Scottgrannis Blogspot

As Chart #2 shows, oil prices have nothing to do with today's inflation problem. Ex-energy inflation is off the charts. And to judge by the huge difference between today's inflation and today's interest rates, the bond market has only just begun to be concerned.

Chart #3

Real 10-year treasury yields

Scottgrannis Blogspot

Chart #3 shows the ex-post real yield on 10-yr Treasuries (i.e., the difference between nominal yields and the rate of inflation according to the CPI). Real yields today are lower than at any time in my lifetime. The last time we saw anything like this was in the inflationary 1970s.

This is crucially important: when real yields are hugely negative, as they are today, this provides fuel to the inflationary fires, because the return on cash and cash equivalents are so miserable that it destroys the demand to hold cash. And as I've explained in many prior posts, it's the weak and falling demand for money that is driving today's inflation. Inflation won't end until the Fed corrects this problem, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they will do that anytime soon. Just today, Powell promised that although the Fed is prepared to raise rates, they will be careful to do so in a fashion that won't rock the markets or the economy. Sorry, I don't think the bond market will take a lot of consolation from this sentiment.

Chart #4

Housing prices feed into inflation

Scottgrannis Blogspot

As Chart #4 shows, there is about an 18-month lag between rising rents (about 25% of the CPI is based on what homeowners think they would be paying to rent the house they own) and rising inflation. Given that rents are up only a little less than 4% in the past year, while housing prices nationwide are up about 20%, there is likely a lot of rent inflation that has yet to find its way into the CPI over the next year.

Chart #5

Dollar industrial commodities

Scottgrannis Blogspot

And it's not just rent that is going up, as Chart #5 shows. Industrial commodity prices (hides, tallow, copper scrap, lead scrap, steel scrap, zinc, tin, burlap, cotton, print cloth, wool tops, rosin, and rubber) are up over 25% in the past 12 months, and they now stand at a new, all-time high.

Chart #6

5 year nominal real yields

Scottgrannis Blogspot

As Chart #6 shows, despite all the evidence of higher inflation, not to mention the runaway growth of the M2 money supply, as I illustrated in Chart #3 of last week's post, the bond market expects that the CPI will rise on average only about 2.8% per year for the next 5 years.

Keep your seatbelts fashioned, the next few years could be a wild ride.

This article was written by

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)
