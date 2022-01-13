miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

Asset-light companies are generally good places to park cash while earning returns, as their lower overheads can translate to lower risk. Such I find the case to be with banks and insurance companies, which have seen a decent rally over the past 12 months.

While bigger names in the consumer banking segment get most of the attention, I see value in lesser followed names such as Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), which trades at a far more reasonable valuation. In this article, I highlight what makes Synchrony a bargain buy in the financial sector at the moment.

Sing Your Way To The Bank

Synchrony is a well-respected consumer financial services company, delivering a wide range of specialized financing programs. This includes innovative consumer banking products across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, and health. It's also one of the largest issuers of private label and co-branded credit cards in the U.S.

Synchrony has participated in the economic rebound, as consumer spending has roared back to life. This is reflected by Synchrony's purchase volume increasing by 16% YoY to $42 billion during the third quarter.

I'm also encouraged to see that average active accounts increased by 5% YoY to 67 million, and Synchrony is benefitting from higher interest rates and robust demand for consumer credit, with net interest margin increasing by 165 bps to 15.45% in Q3.

Plus, provision for credit losses dropped by a staggering $1.2B (or 98%), including a $247M reserve release attributable to the Gap portfolio alone due to lower net charge-offs. SYF is also becoming more efficient enterprise, as the efficiency ratio (calculated by taking expenses divided by net revenues) dropped by 100 bps compared to last year, to 38.7%.

This translates into strong bottom-line profitability for the company. As shown below, SYF earns an A+ grade for profitability, with a 45% net income margin and 33% return on equity, sitting well ahead of the sector medians.

Looking forward, I see potential for continued efficiencies, as management is making investments into the business, and guided for $210M worth of expense reductions for the full-year 2021. Plus, SYF's business looks set for continued growth, as it recently renewed 9 programs including The Container Store (TCS), and launched a Walgreens (WBA) credit card and a PayPal (PYPL) savings program.

Synchrony may also see growth as it taps into small businesses, while helping them to unlock new clientele. This is supported its partnership with the global fintech and payments company Fiserv (FISV) through its Clover platform, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

"We announced our expanded strategic partnership with Fiserv through which small businesses will now be able to access Synchrony products and services and accept private-label credit card payments via the Clover point of sale and business management platform from Fiserv. This will enable accelerated growth for small businesses, empowering merchants to attract more customers, and generate more revenue by offering our customers greater flexibility and choice in how they make purchases. We will also explore additional opportunities to cross-sell Synchrony products to existing Clover merchants. Importantly, this strategic partnership also deepens Synchrony's ecosystem and reinforces our growth strategy to expand and accelerate innovative product offerings through additional distribution channels. It builds on our momentum to bring our products to merchants faster and leverages Synchrony's leadership and financing, analytics, and services. We're excited to utilize the point-of-sale innovations driven by Clover to continue to transform the way people purchase while helping merchants grow." - CEO of Synchrony

Meanwhile, Synchrony continues its impressive streak of shareholder returns, with $1.3B worth of share repurchases during Q3 alone. As seen below, SYF has retired an impressive 30% of its share count over the past 5 years.

Meanwhile, SYF maintains an investment grade BBB- rated balance sheet with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.0% (compared to 16.7% last year), sitting well above the 6% minimum requirement. While the 1.8% dividend yield isn't high, it still sits well above that of the S&P 500 (SPY). It also comes with a very low 13% payout ratio and a strong total return story through the aforementioned share repurchases.

Risks to Synchrony include a potential for consumer financial weaknesses during economic downturns. In addition, the credit card industry faces new challenges from the emerging 'Buy Now Pay Later' segment, which seeks to bypass credit cards. Lastly, Synchrony faces competition from other credit card issuers, which may seek to woo away its retail partners.

I see value in SYF considering all the above at the current price of $48.76 with a blended PE of 6.8x, sitting well below its normal PE of 10.8x. Analysts expect a 12% EPS decline this year after a very strong 2021. However, it appears that the relative undervaluation more than makes up for this uncertainty, as seen in the price-to-earnings chart below.

Sell side analyst have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $58, implying a potential one-year 19% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Synchrony Financial is executing well in this business environment, with improving financial metrics and net new account additions. It maintains strong profitability and is tapping into the small merchant ecosystem through its partnership with Fiserv. Meanwhile, management continues its track record of robust shareholder returns, and the stock appears to be undervalued for potentially strong returns over the long haul.