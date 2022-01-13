Inflation And Valuation Concerns Continue To Dominate

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Growth stocks have continued to decline rapidly in 2022 as the Federal Reserve becomes increasingly hawkish. Recent price changes appear to be driven more by momentum than a rigorous assessment of valuation though. Many growth stocks are now trading at a discount to pre-COVID levels while stocks like Home Depot (HD) continue to trade on elevated multiples of pandemic boosted earnings. Large cap stocks in particular appear to be trading at an excessive premium to small cap stocks, possibly due to perceived safety. Further declines are possible if risk appetite decreases or sentiment regarding the strength of the economy weakens though. Inflationary pressures are likely to decline through the first half of 2022 as supply issues become less frequent and backlogs are worked through. Consumer spending is also likely to normalize and shift from goods to services, helping to ease inflationary pressures.

Inflation

Recent manufacturing data may indicate that inflationary pressures were already beginning to wane at the end of 2021. Producers continue to grapple with high input prices and long delivery times but ISM's measures of supplier deliveries and prices paid for materials both fell in December to their lowest levels in over 12 months. Recent IHS Markit figures also showed input prices declining in December to six-month lows with the decline in prices being driven by chemicals, plastics and steel.

Headline consumer price inflation is now 7%, although core inflation is slightly lower at 5.5%. Sticky price inflation, derived from a basket of goods and services with sticky prices, came in at 3.5% in December. The median inflation figure for items in the CPI basket is approximately 4% and services less energy services inflation is 3.7%. These figures all point towards a slow build in underlying inflation, likely driven by a combination of constrained supply and elevated demand. Headline inflation continues to be dominated by a small number of components though. Four components, contributing only a 13% weight in the index, were responsible for more than 57% of headline inflation. The prices of these components are likely to be flat or declining by the end of the year.

Table 1: Components in the CPI Basket with Elevated Inflation (Created by author using data from BLS)

On the supply side, spikes in COVID cases and corresponding lockdowns in developing countries which are large manufacturers, could continue to be an issue. This has not been the case so far, but COVID cases appear to be building rapidly and it would be reasonable to assume that a wave similar in magnitude to the one in August 2021, or even larger, will occur. Vaccination programs are now significantly further along though and these countries appear to be better equipped to handle spikes in cases without shutting the economy down. Mobility data indicates that workplace activity has been on the rise in recent months, returning to pre-COVID levels even as cases have trended up. This could indicate that any future disruptions to supply chains will be more modest and hence inflationary pressure more muted.

Figure 1: Index of COVID Cases and Workplace Mobility for a Number of Manufacturing Countries (Created by author using data from Google and Our World in Data)

Vietnam is a large manufacturer of furniture, apparel, electric machinery, semiconductors and rubber products and an example of a country that struggled with COVID in 2021 after largely avoiding issues in 2020. A large spike in cases resulted in 4 months of restrictions that ended in October 2021, causing cancelled orders and products delays. The steepest decline in exports came in September, months after the lockdowns started, due to the delay between manufacturing and shipping. Although capacity has recovered in most cases, the impact of delays is still working its way through the system. Other key suppliers to the US include Bangladesh and China, who have had varying degrees of COVID and related restrictions.

High inflation rates have been fairly confined to a small number of categories so far and how these categories evolve in 2022 will have a large impact on inflation. Semiconductor shortages continue to cause problems for car manufacturers as shown by General Motors' (GM) declining sales and inventories. Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen have also slashed global production by as much as 40%.

Figure 2: General Motors Wholesales and Dealer Inventory (Created by author using data from General Motors)

While the used car prices remain elevated, the supply of used cars relative to demand has now normalized, which may limit further increases. Sales conversion rates have declined below normal levels in the past few weeks after being above trend for most of 2021, which may indicate that demand is also normalizing.

A rise in demand for consumer electronics is one of the main causes of the chip shortage. Demand has been strong in areas like data centers, PCs, smartphones and gaming but is likely now beginning to normalize.

Figure 3: Semiconductor Company's Consumer Product Revenue Indices (Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 4: Annual PC Sales (Created by author using data from CNBC)

Most chips used in cars are based on legacy process nodes like 40nm and 28nm, meaning there is limited foundry capacity and for market leaders like TSMC (TSM), automotive is not even an important source of revenue (~4% of revenue).

Table 2: TSMC Revenue by Technology (Created by author using data from TSMC)

Intel (INTC) has committed an unspecified amount of foundry capacity to the auto industry, but it takes time to convert fabs to automotive-grade chips. Rigorous testing is required due to the relatively harsh conditions automotive chips are subjected to. Expectations are that a combination of reduced demand for chips in 2022 and increasing supply will help to reduce bottlenecks in automotive production.

Valuations

Duration matters when interest rates are changing and while many growth stocks benefitted from this in 2020, they are now being punished. Many stocks now appear reasonably priced, even if long-term rates rise towards 3-4%. Pockets of elevated valuations remain in the market though, even after the recent pullback. It should be noted that in general, multiples have been increasing over time for quality growth stocks, independent of rates. Depending on your viewpoint this could be considered a growth bubble or the market slowing coming to the realization that the durability of growth and long-term profitability potential of these companies is higher than previously thought. Analysts often make the mistake of modelling cash flows 5-10 years forward and assuming revenue growth declines from current rates to a low rate over this period. They then apply a modest multiple to earnings / revenue / cash flow at this point. For companies with a strong competitive position and a large addressable market, this makes little sense and causes estimates to be orders of magnitude off. As a result, high growth companies are often valued more conservatively than they often should be. This is beginning to change though, as investors are increasingly willing to pay high multiples for companies like Snowflake (SNOW), Cloudflare (NET) and Atlassian (TEAM).

Figure 5: Interest Rates and Valuations (regressions based on past market data) (Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Interest rates have been in secular decline for the last 40 years, and where data is available it indicates that interest rates have generally been trending down for the past 700 years. Rather than the 1970s and 1980s being considered a period of normalcy with which to compare current markets, they should be considered a once in human history outlier caused a massive population boom after WWII. Forecasts for 10-year yields are generally in the 2-2.5% range by the end of 2022 and 10-year yields would need to reach approximately 2.75% by the end of the year before calling into question the current bond bull market.

Figure 6: US 10 Year Treasury Yields (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

It is difficult to see yields moving much above 2.75% given the fact that the yield curve slope has been flattening in recent years as economic growth has become increasingly tepid. With the Fed Funds Rate target likely to end the year somewhere around 0.75% and the yield curve slope likely to be 1.5% or lower, it seems likely further rises in long-term rates will be modest. In the past it has taken on average, 21 months from the trough to peak of a cycle in the yield curve slope. It has already been 21 months since the trough in 2019, which probably indicates that the slope will not increase going significantly forward, and will possibly decline as the Fed raises rates.

Figure 7: Treasury Yield Curve Slope (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Pandemic Fluctuations

Independent of the impact of interest rates on valuations, COVID continues to cause large distortions in the economy which the market is still trying to digest. Companies like Etsy (ETSY) and Pinterest (PINS) were early beneficiaries of the pandemic but are now facing headwinds due to difficult comparisons. Valuations in these types of stocks have generally compressed significantly in recent months, in many cases to below pre-COVID levels. A number of companies like Apple (AAPL) benefitted later in 2020 and into 2021 as consumer sentiment recovered. In Apple's case, multiples have continued to increase even as revenue growth moderates, which could make for a difficult next 12 months. These types of distortions are likely to continue for the next 12-18 months, causing continued large divergences in stock performance.

Figure 8: Changes in Revenue Growth and Valuation Multiples Since the Start of the Pandemic (Created by author using Yahoo Finance and Company Reports)

Risk Appetite

High yield spreads are near historic lows despite weakening economic performance, indicating that risk appetite remains relatively strong despite the recent pullback in growth stocks. In the second half of 2022, economic performance is likely to begin to look weaker as comparable periods become more difficult. The VIX is at approximately 17.5 indicating that while there is some caution, investors are far from panicking. Current declines appear to be driven purely by valuation concerns on rising interest rates.

Figure 9: High Yield Spread and Economic Conditions (Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Companies selling inferior goods have performed particularly well in recent weeks. Inferior goods are those for which demand declines as income rises. For example, beer may be considered an inferior alternative to wine. This could be based growing negative sentiment regarding economic prospects or on an expectation that high inflation will reduce spending power, forcing consumer to purchase lower priced goods. An index of stocks selling inferior goods appears to be diverging from the S&P 500, a situation that could end up mirroring the 2014 to 2016 period.

Figure 10: S&P 500 Index and Inferior Goods Stock Index (Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

The valuations of growth stocks are likely to remain under pressure while inflation concerns persist. Supply issues are likely to wane going forward and demand will normalize in coming months, helping to ease inflationary pressures. Risk appetite still appears to be quite robust despite the recent selloff. There are possible indicators that sentiment regarding the strength of the economy is beginning to weaken though.