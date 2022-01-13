Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About

Affinia Therapeutics, Inc. (AFTX) is a preclinical stage company with a proprietary platform to design novel gene therapies for potentially treating patients with rare as well as prevalent devastating diseases. The Company's platform named Affinia Rationally-designed Therapies ('ART) aims to realize the full potential of gene therapy by addressing tissue targeting specificity and cell expression with methodically designed AAV (adeno-associated virus) capsids and promoters, and novel manufacturing approaches with improved scalability, quality, and reduced costs. The Company was founded in 2019 by the inventor of AAV9, Luk Vandenberghe, Ph.D., and his student Eric Zinn, Ph.D., who designed a new class of AAV capsids, together with Botond Roska, M.D., Ph.D., an expert designer of promoters, and Aaron Tward, M.D., Ph.D., renowned expert in high-throughput sequencing technologies.

The Company's ART platform is applicable to any tissue of interest such as the central nervous system (CNS), eye, heart, kidney, liver, lung, or muscle, and can benefit any genetic modality including vectorized antibody, gene editing, gene replacement, or RNA knockdown. The capsids are engineered using a powerful computational approach called ancestral sequence reconstruction (ASR), a barcode based capsid/promoter tracking system, and multiparametric high-throughput screening and analysis, which together provide a more than 5% divergence from conventional AAVs, offering the Company additional intellectual property (IP) protection besides the therapeutic benefits.

A team of seasoned executives is at the helm of Affinia, with extensive experience in advancing novel gene therapies from the discovery stage through regulatory approval, and commercialization, at leading companies including AveXis (AVXS), Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) and Novartis International AG (NVS). The team has collectively led or co-led over 50 investigative new drug (IND) applications and more than 20 regulatory license applications for approved biologics.

Pipeline

The Company is building a pipeline of differentiated gene therapy candidates across multiple indications, and plans to submit multiple IND applications through 2025. The initial programs are based on its next-generation capsid Anc80L65 that demonstrated up to 40x higher efficiency than the conventional AAV9 capsid with rapid and broad gene expression in the CNS.

The Company's lead candidate AFTX-001 (Anc80L65-ARSA) is being advanced for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare disease caused by a mutation in the ARSA gene, which makes the arylsulfatase A (ARSA) enzyme or protein that is critical for neuronal survival. AFTX-001 delivers the transgene to replace the ARSA gene in the CNS through a routine outpatient lumbar puncture (LP) administration of a one-time dose. IND submission is anticipated in 1H-2023.

The Company's second therapy candidate AFTX-002 (Anc80L65-trastuzumab) is being advanced for the treatment of brain metastases secondary to HER2+ breast cancer (BMBC), a common and fatal complication of HER2+ breast cancer with a median survival of only 18 months. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody (mAB) approved for the treatment of HER2+ breast cancer, however it cannot effectively cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and achieve sustained therapeutic levels in the brain sufficient to be effective against BMBC. A one-time dose of AFTX-002 by LP administration delivers the genetic code to enable brain cells to produce their own trastuzumab upto 100 times higher than that achieved by current methods. IND submission is anticipated in 2H-2023.

The Company is also designing capsids for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRTX) under a multi-year collaboration to develop genetic medicines for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), and cystic fibrosis (CF). The strategic partnership validates the potential of the Company's ART platform with the eligibility to receive development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments of up to $4.7 billion for all products and modalities, plus tiered mid-single digit sales-based royalties for each licensed product.

Financials

Since its inception in 2019, Affinia has raised approximately $178 million from leading biotech investors including Atlas Venture, Avidity Partners, Casdin Capital, EcoR1 Capital, Farallon Capital Management, F-Prime Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Lonza, Mass General Brigham Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, Octagon Capital, Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management, TCG Crossover and Woodline Partners LP. The Vertex agreement has contributed $27 million through September 2021. The Company on 1/4/2022 filed a form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC, to raise approximately $100 million from an initial public offering of shares of common stock at price not announced yet, and applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "AFTX." There were 55,523,231 shares of the common stock outstanding as of 9/30/2021. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents of approximately $149.3 million, to fund continued development of its ART platform and pipeline, to initiate buildout of its GMP manufacturing plant, and the remainder for research and development (R&D) activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Risks

The Company is an "emerging growth company" and may take advantage of the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards and relief from certain reporting requirements. Also, as a "smaller reporting company" and "non-accelerated filer," the Company may take advantage of reduced disclosure obligations in the registration statement and may elect to take advantage of other reduced reporting requirements in future filings. The Company has incurred losses since inception and as of 9/30/2021, had an accumulated deficit of approximately $58.5 million. The Company may face risks associated with public hostility that all gene therapy companies face. The Company anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents together with the IPO proceeds will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital requirements into 2024, thereafter further fund raising will be required.

Bottom line

Affinia already has a multibillion dollar deal in its kitty that validates its ART platform. The initial candidates in its internal pipeline are expected to serve as gateways to develop candidates for future indications. This stock presents an interesting opportunity in the gene therapy segment that has seen billions of dollars worth companies forging ahead.