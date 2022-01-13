MARHARYTA MARKO/iStock via Getty Images

While most of the high flying tech stocks have collapsed due to sales trends decelerating, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) actually plunged on a massive guide down. The end result has been the CEO loading up on shares for the long term and an influential ETF dumping shares. My investment thesis is now Neutral on the stock until sales trends normalize.

Insider Trades

DocuSign CEO Daniel Springer has absolutely loaded up on shares since the nearly 50% collapse of the stock following the disappointing FQ4'22 guidance after reporting solid FQ3'22 results. The CEO bought 38,192 shares on January 10 for ~$5.0 million after originally buying 33,675 shares for ~$4.8 million on December 7 with stock prices around $140.

Most of these purchases on January 10 were at levels around $130 suggesting the original purchase was far too aggressive and early. The big issue hitting the stock was the ARK Invest Funds run by Cathie Woods dumping shares of DocuSign after originally loading up on the guidance dip.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) once held nearly 2.5 million shares of DocuSign and even bought ~350,000 shares on the December collapse. Since the start of January, ARKK has sold over 1.5 million shares leaving the ETF with a minimal stake left in the company.

The share position had rebounded to 1.6 million shares in December for an investment total of $2.2 billion. The fund had been selling down a position in DocuSign towards the highs last year, but the investment manager has now abruptly changed tunes from building back the position.

The biggest question is whether Cathie Woods sees a fundamental change in the business or whether her funds just need to raise cash. The DocuSign CEO has purchased nearly $10 million worth of shares suggesting the fundamental case for the business remains solidly intact.

Back To Normal

At this time last year, DocuSign was trading at absurd valuations. The company wasn't going to maintain 50% revenue growth rates after the economy reopened and COVID pull forwards caused headwinds.

Regardless, the market was still willing to pay 20x forward revenues for the stock. ARKK still owned over 1.1 million shares heading into the collapse.

Data by YCharts

DocuSign appeared to have some execution issues contributing to the weak sales numbers, but the company still forecasts sizable growth opportunities ahead. The stock now trades at only 10x forward revenues providing a more normalized valuation.

While COVID pulled forward some business functions, DocuSign still sees the broader smart agreement cloud having a $50 billion opportunity. The company revolutionized the e-signature portion of documents and now is working towards the massive opportunity in the management of the contract documents process.

DocuSign Market Opportunity DocuSign Winter 2021 presentation

This large market opportunity is what is leading the CEO to purchase shares at what isn't traditionally a bargain price. DocuSign is only running at a $2 billion annual revenue run rate providing years of consistent 25% growth before the company would control a material portion of the smart agreement cloud sector.

DocuSign Quarterly Billings/Revenues DocuSign Winter 2021 presentation

Analysts are forecasting DocuSign to grow at a 25% clip in FY23 to reach $2.6 billion in annual revenues. At a $27 billion valuation, the stock isn't exactly cheap considering the risk of the company missing another quarters estimates.

Otherwise, investors should look to buy the stock on dips from here. The odds of another disappointing quarter is possible considering the surprise deceleration from 50% growth in FQ2'22 to the guidance for only 30% growth in FQ4'22 is abrupt. DocuSign could easily find the company in a scenario where the business momentum is difficult to turn around, though the CEO seems to suggest otherwise with the insider buys.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the time to check out DocuSign is now after the stock has fallen back to normalized growth trends and valuations. Investors should follow the CEO into the stock versus selling with ARKK here. The top e-signature provider might provide a better entry point down the road, so investors shouldn't be aggressive buyers here yet. DocuSign is far closer to the bottom now.