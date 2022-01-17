7 REIT Sectors Likely To Outperform In 2022

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

According to definitive research by Hoya Capital, the most important factor in REIT investing is sector selection. First choose the sectors set to outperform first, and then choose the individual companies from those sectors. However, I have yet to come across a definitive sector ranking system for REITs, so I am improvising my own in this article, based on solid research, curiosity, and good old-fashioned hard work.

According to the same study cited above, the chief predictor of sector performance for the coming year is the sector's trailing 3-year FFO growth rate.

So let's begin.

Factors for success in REIT investing Hoya Capital

Let's begin by taking a look at those growth rates, as they currently stand.

Sector REITs 5-year FFO Growth % 3-year FFO Growth % Cannabis 4 1140.8 55.4 Timber 4 16.2 24.3 Single Family Rental 3 14.4 16.8 Manufactured Housing 4 12.7 13.5 Storage 6 9.6 13.1 Casino 3 11.0 12.2 Industrial 13 11.1 11.3 Cell Tower 4 10.1 9.2 Data Center 4 8.1 6.6 REIT Average 205 6.3 6.0 Net Lease 18 2.9 3.6 Apartments 17 3.1 1.7 Medical 17 4.5 1.1 Residential mREITs 23 (-1.3) 0.5 Commercial mREITs 17 4.5 0.1 Shopping Centers 17 0.1 (-0.2) Student Housing 1 1.0 (-1.3) Offices 24 (-0.1) (-1.9) Regional Malls 5 (-0.1) (-2.2) Campus Housing 1 (-1.0) (-1.2) Billboards 2 (-1.4) (-5.3) Hotels 19 (-15.0) (-11.0)

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

(No, that is not a typo on the Cannabis sector's 5-year FFO growth rate.)

Based on our primary predictor, the sectors shown in green above are great candidates to outperform. If this was all there was to it, we would not need to go any further. But there are clearly other factors that affect sector performance.

Other predictive factors

Here is the sector rankings history for the past 12 years, since the Great Recession.

Sector performance past 12 years Hoya Capital

As you can see, Regional Malls, with a jaw-dropping total return of 93%, were the top-performing sector in 2021 (after being the worst-performing in 2020), and Shopping Centers, with a sizzling 65%, finished third (after finishing next-to-last in 2020). Yet, if you had looked at the trailing 3-year FFO figures a year ago for these same two sectors, you would have seen no portent of such massive outperformance to come in 2021.

The 5-year FFO growth rate for Regional Malls stands at (-0.1)%, while its 3-year rate is (-2.2%). Similarly, the 5-year and 3-year FFO rates for Shopping Centers are also near-zero, and slightly worse over the last 3 years than over the last 5. No doubt the 3-year rates for both these sectors were beaten down by the pandemic.

1. Pent-up demand

Both these sectors benefitted greatly in 2021 from pent-up demand, released when the economy re-opened following the COVID lockdown. We can extend this thinking further, and include any sector for which demand significantly exceeds supply.

Going forward, demand exceeds supply in housing and in industrial warehouse space. Thus, we can expect the Industrial sector and all the housing-related sectors to move up the list, although it is hard to say by how much. This includes Single Family Rental, Apartments, Self-Storage, and Manufactured Housing.

The only housing-related sector not in the top half of our table above is Apartments, and they are relatively near the REIT average. It is therefore to be suspected that Apartments may outperform in 2022.

The huge outperformance of Shopping Centers and Regional Malls is not likely to be repeated in 2022. Among the 5 Mall REITs, only Tanger (35%) is forecast to grow FFO by more than 1% in 2022. Among the 17 Shopping Center REITs, only Kite and Kimco are forecast to exceed 10% FFO growth. Both these sectors are likely to resume underperformance.

2. "Cooling" versus "Heating" sectors

If the 5-year FFO growth rate exceeds the 3-year rate, that means the sector has been cooling off recently, and the 5-year rate is reflecting growth that occurred in the fairly distant past. Thus, a sector that is slightly above the REIT average, but cooling, may fall into the underperforming category. Likewise, a sector that is slightly below the REIT average, but heating, may rise to join the outperformers.

There are two cooling sectors that are just above the REIT average: Cell Towers and Data Centers. My guess is that Data Centers still have a little more consolidating to do, before they regain their pricing power, so they are not as reliable a pick to outperform. Both of these sectors are suspect.

There is one sector just below the REIT average that is heating up: Net Lease. Whether Net Lease REITs reach the outperforming list depends on how much they heat up in the coming year.

2. Macroeconomic factors

The forecast for 2022 calls for inflationary and interest rate headwinds. Some REIT sectors are more susceptible to risk from these factors than others. Hoya Capital Income Builder provides a risk index that assesses each individual REIT for risk from interest rates and inflation. That allows a sector average to be calculated. The table below shows this Risk Rating for each sector.

The REIT average Risk Rating is 2.7. Ratings lower than 2.7 indicate sectors that are safer. Ratings higher than 2.7 indicate riskier sectors. Thus, apartments (1.6) are the safest from these risk factors, and billboards (4.1) are at the most risk.

3. The last shall be first (sometimes)

In 6 of the past 11 years, the REIT sector that came in dead last one year, outperformed the average the next year. So just because Hotel REITs were at the bottom of the list in 2021, that does not rule them out as outperformers in 2022.

4. Average one-year forecast rate of FFO growth

Comparing the Bloomberg consensus estimates of 2022 FFO/share to the 2021 figures, we can get another index of likely outperformers.

Sector Risk Rating Weighted Average 1-year FFO Growth % Forecast Hotel 3.8 Undefined Cannabis 3.6 38.25 Campus Housing 3.0 15.17 Apartment 1.6 14.92 Office 3.1 14.28 Self-Storage 1.9 11.73 Industrial 1.8 11.66 Single Family Rental 1.7 11.54 Medical 2.9 11.41 REIT average Casinos 2.7 11.11 Net Lease 2.8 10.94 Manufactured Housing 2.0 10.23 Data Center 2.3 8.24 Cell Tower 2.1 6.98 Shopping Center 3.0 6.52 Residential mREIT 4.1 1.95 * Regional Mall 3.6 1.83 Billboard 4.1 0.00 Commercial mREIT 3.6 (-0.77) * Timber 3.6 (-37.07)

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

* Note: figures for the mREIT's are book value per share, rather than FFO per share.

This list has notable differences from the previous list. I'm inclined to give more credence to the previous list when in doubt, and make changes to it only if a sector shows up drastically different on the second list.

Combining this list with the previous table, we can create a list of Likely Outperformers (sectors that made Outperformer on both lists), Suspected Outperformers (sectors that made the top half of one list, but not the other, yet with below average risk and positive net tailwinds), Suspected Underperformers (made top half of one list but not the other, yet with above average risk and net headwinds), and Likely Underperformers (sectors ranked as Underperformer on both lists).

Hoya Capital does an excellent job of providing sector overviews periodically, and those birds-eye views are very helpful, especially when it comes to identifying the macroeconomic tailwinds and headwinds affecting each sector.

As I see it, the major tailwinds are

cannabis legalization,

housing shortage,

continued growth of e-commerce , and

supply chain issues.

The major headwinds are

inflation,

rising interest rates, and

continuing COVID mutations.

Work-from-home and migration to the SunBelt are strong trends that bless some sectors and bedevil others.

Sector Forecast Cannabis Likely Outperform Self-Storage Likely Outperform Industrial Likely Outperform Single Family Rental Likely Outperform Casino Likely Outperform Manufactured Housing Likely Outperform Apartment Likely Outperform Cell Tower Suspected Outperform Data Center Suspected Outperform Net Lease Suspected Outperform Medical Suspected Underperform Hotel Suspected Underperform Office Suspected Underperform Campus Housing Suspected Underperform Timber Suspected Underperform Residential mREITs Likely Underperform Commercial mREITs Likely Underperform Regional Malls Likely Underperform Shopping Centers Likely Underperform Billboards Likely Underperform

Let's take a look at the sectors that are harder to call, and I will explain why I rank them as I do.

Hotel REIT FFO growth forecast for 2022 could not be calculated, because the average Hotel REIT lost (-$12.08) FFO per share in 2021, but is forecast to gain FFO slightly this year ($0.26). So 2022 could be the year Hotel REITs begin their comeback. But is $0.26 per share enough to put Hotel REITs in the outperforming group? Particularly with a shaky 3.6 risk rating? Maybe, but I'm not betting on it.

Timber REITs, which seemed like sure outperformers based on trailing 3-year FFO, take a huge tumble to dead last when considering the FFO outlook for 2022. Only the housing shortage argues for outperformance for this sector. Average 1-year FFO growth forecast is (-37.07)%, and with higher than average economic risk (3.6), it is very hard to confidently predict this sector will outperform.

Casino REITs are only slightly under the average 1-year forecast, while being comfortably above average on the 3-year chart, and with moderate risk of 2.7, Casinos remain a Likely Outperformer.

Campus Housing rockets up the chart when the 1-year FFO forecast is considered, but with higher than average risk (3.0), and only one member REIT, I am inclined to keep that sector in the lower half.

Apartments, which were slightly below average on the first list, rocketed to 4th place on the second list. With strong tailwinds from the housing shortage, and the lowest risk rating of all sectors (1.6), Apartment REITs seems more likely to outperform than underperform.

Likewise, Manufactured Housing, which stood at a solid 4th place on the first list, ranks only slightly below average on the second list. With strong tailwinds from the housing shortage and a solid risk factor of just 2.0, this sector seems much more likely to outperform.

Data Center and Cell Tower REITs are on the bubble, but if I have to push them to one group or the other, I push them into the Suspected Outperformers because of their relatively low risk scores (2.3 and 2.1, respectively).

Office REITs are a tough call, because of their very favorable FFO forecast for 2022, combined with their dismal 3-year trailing FFO. Ultimately, the slightly above average risk factor of 3.1 nudges this group into the slightly more pessimistic category.

Medical REITs are a little easier to call. Slightly above average on the second list, but well below average on the first and weightier one, with a risk rating a hair above average, and no end in sight to the succession of COVID variants, Medical REITs remain just under the line.

The Bottom Line

My portfolio suffered in 2021, largely because I lacked exposure to outperforming sectors like Malls and Shopping Centers. This year, I will be sure to have exposure to 6 of the top 7 sectors on this list: Cannabis, Self-Storage, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Manufactured Housing, and Apartments. (I will not invest in Casinos, even though I think they will outperform.) I will also pick one winner from each of the next 3 groups: Cell Towers, Data Centers, and Net Lease.

I have already picked winners for Cannabis, Self-Storage, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Data Centers, Net Lease, Casinos, and Manufactured Housing. That leaves only Cell Towers and Apartments, and I will put together articles on those in the coming week or two.

For the next five sectors on the list (Medical, Hotel, Office, Campus Housing, and Timber), I will hold what I've got, since any of them could easily surprise to the upside, but I will not initiate any new positions, nor add to my existing ones, and I will trim any overweight positions back to equal weight. For the 5 likely underperforming sectors, I will avoid taking new positions, and hold or trim my existing ones to underweight.