Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a fast growing REIT and a capricious equity that is subject to steep declines, but also fairly consistent melt-ups and dividend increases. I think a buyable dip just occurred.

IIPR is a REIT with a focus on marijuana-related real estate, and especially medical use. It was the first publicly traded company on the NYSE to provide real estate capital to the medical use cannabis industry. IIPR licenses operators under long-term, triple net leases.

IIPR continues to benefit from the lack of traditional giant real estate operators within their industry. Both national banks and large, diversified property management companies are waiting for federal regulation before entering the business. This creates an apparent opportunity within a literal power vacuum. The larger real estate and financial entities are likely to eventually arrive and dominate.

IIPR primarily enters sale-leaseback agreements with medical marijuana growers, becoming the landlord to the facilities. The development of a facility that can produce for medical use is costly. Since the underlying businesses generally cannot get loans within the federal banking system, the costs associated with development are frequently financed within the leases. Capitalization rates are also above average in this business, because there is greater than average risk, and also because developing compliant facilities can be expensive, as well as complicated.

Recent capital markets activity

IIPR does not have much debt for a REIT. The company was mostly capitalized with equity. The company has been good about quickly investing capital, and also having their properties under lease. There is always the risk that a future stock offering is forthcoming, but the company's use of raised capital has worked out well so far, and the portfolio is likely to continue to grow its yield.

IIPR recently reported that in December of 2021, it entered into privately-negotiated exchange agreements with holders' exchangeable senior notes that were to mature in 2024. In exchange for about $110.4 million in these notes, IIPR issued 1,684,237 shares of common stock, and paid about $2.3 million in cash. After the change, there still remains approximately $33.4 million of the notes. IIPR's press release indicated that it:

...executed the Exchange Transactions in part to mitigate future stockholder dilution, as the exchange rate for the Notes adjusts each quarter pursuant to the indenture as a result of IIP's issuances of common stock dividends, resulting in additional shares being issuable to holders of the Notes over time upon an election by the noteholder to exchange the Notes for shares of IIP's common stock. (Source: IIPR release dated Jan. 5, 2022)

IIPR also has $231.7 million in shares of common stock available for issuance under its "at-the-market" equity offering program.

REITs must distribute at least 90% of their income in order to remain untaxed at the corporate level, but that dividend is generally taxed as income rather than at a lower corporate dividend rate. IIPR has historically targeted allocating 75-85% of its AFFO into the dividend. This has allowed IIPR to increase its dividend per share numerous times over its short existence, with future increases appearing reasonably probable.

IIPR is also one of few companies that is likely to increase its dividend multiple times in a year. Since declaring its first quarterly dividend in mid-2017, it has increased the payout in the majority of subsequent quarters. With this history, and the company's continued growth, at least one dividend increase appears reasonably probable within 2022, and possibly multiple.

The Setup

IIPR is volatile, but the trend is mostly up. The stock has a history of deep corrections that are buyable dips. IIPR just had a huge dip. Further, this dip appears to create and complete a head and shoulders pattern, which may have contributed to algorithmic selling.

IIPR H&S Finviz.com

Beyond technicals and algorithms, as well as market gyrations and interest rates, I believe that a significant portion of this recent move down is directly caused by the conversion of around $110.4 million in notes into equity. This created some dilution, but also a reasonable probability that some insiders would sell shares and/or hedge their positions in a manner that would weigh upon share pricing in the near term.

Moreover, if we presume that IIPR's explanation for the negotiated exchange is reasonably true, it only fortifies the probability of additional dividend increases being forthcoming.

This decline also takes IIPR back to the same pricing at which it peaked in February of 2021. I believe this prior resistance will act as strong support here.

IIPR trading range Yahoo Finance with lines by Zvi Bar

Risks

The underlying business has numerous risks, including above average concern around regulatory scrutiny, and an enhanced need for physical security. These issues make it appear substantially riskier than traditional real estate. Still, traditional notions of real estate are no longer valid in a world where rent moratorium fallout is unclear, offices are going virtual, and retail is hybrid.

A constant risk to REITs is the potential for a secondary offering. This is often a risk with an equity that is young and growing, but especially with REITs. Any secondary will dilute existing shareholders, but probably raise capital at a price that will soon become support.

There is a concern that existing medical marijuana facilities could be rendered obsolete by forthcoming federal regulations. IIPR appears well prepared for this eventuality, and possibly designed to capitalize upon it. So far, though, the surprisingly slow rollout of a federal system has been a benefit to IIPR.

Conclusion

Medical marijuana and recreational use are both growing industries. IIPR is likely to become one of the largest landlords to the facilities that produce marijuana for medical use, as well as other related properties. IIPR has a history of deep consolidations, followed by months of strong performance. I believe IIPR recently sustained a one of those deep declines, and that this is likely to become another strong opportunity to accumulate shares.