Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.

Why Did Insignia Stock Go Up In December?

The big breakout in ISIG can be traced back to a company press release on December 6th where management announced a "review of strategic alternatives". While vague, the comments suggest ISIG is exploring options including an acquisition, merger, business combination, or other strategic transaction to enhance shareholder value.

Anecdotally, companies often take these steps as a response to a poor stock price performance as an effort to keep investors engaged through a proactive approach. For context, shares of ISIG were previously trading in a tight range of around $5.00 per share with a flat return going back to before the pandemic in 2019.

While not committing to any transaction, the development was enough to jump-start momentum in the stock on heavy volume. ISIG climbed as high as $34.34 on December 9th before giving up gains and consolidating down to around $11 per share into the final week of the year.

As a consequence of the initial spike higher in the stock during the early part of December, the short interest in ISIG ended up rising significantly as short-sellers effectively turned bearish on the outlook. The result is that short interest in the stock climbed from the single digits in November to a current level above 60%, which is extreme by most measures.

We sense that the updated short interest data reported in late December helped drive a new wave of momentum into the stock and over the past week. Simply put, traders recognizing the high short interest accumulated in ISIG over a brief period are now driving up shares forcing shorts to cover creating this cycle where the stock continues to rally.

This dynamic follows other high-profile examples like GameStop Corp (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) which defined the "meme stock" short squeeze playbook in 2021. ISIG can now be added to that list. We note that the stock's current short interest as a percentage of the float around 50% is well above GME and AMC around last reported around 19% as a reference point.

Is ISIG Stock Overvalued?

As mentioned, the actual fundamentals and underlying financials with Insignia are poor. The company last reported its Q3 results in November with a net loss was $921,000, or a negative EPS of -$0.52 per basic. This was slightly worse compared to a loss of $886k, or -$0.51 in Q3 2020. Revenue of $3.5 million in the quarter declined by 21.2% year over year.

Management noted that the comparison period in 2020 included a stronger operating environment at an early stage of the post-pandemic recovery which saw retailers move with reopening stores adding a boost to the business. The company focused on its year-to-date results with sales up over 21% against a more favorable comparison in the first half of 2020. Nevertheless, this Q3 represented the company's 11th consecutive quarter with an operating loss coming back to Q1 2019.

A theme for the company has been an ongoing weakness in its core Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) which are signage typically placed perpendicular to the retail store shelves and designed to attract the attention of shoppers. Competitive pressures in the category over the last several years explain some of the poor sales trends.

Insignia has responded by focusing its efforts on more "non-POPS" solutions which include products like on-label instant redeemable coupons. Non-POPS category sales have climbed 70% y/y through the first nine months of 2021 as a strong point in the business, although still small within the sales mix. While not providing guidance, comments from the press release suggest the company expects to benefit from some seasonally into Q4 while continuing to move resources away from signage-related products towards non-POPS.

As it relates to the balance sheet, the good news is that the company ended the quarter with $3.7 million in cash and equivalents against effectively zero long-term debt. That said, the company is bleeding cash including $3.3 million in negative cash flow from operations through nine months in 2021. In our view, Insignia will likely need to proceed with an equity issuance to support general expenses into 2022.

Is Insignia Stock A Good Long-Term Investment?

The operating momentum and financial results from Insignia Systems are typical of nano-cap companies which fail to present a sustainable competitive advantage and credible business model. There is a sense that the consumer packaging manufacturers are utilizing in-house marketing teams and designers, essentially cutting out companies like Insignia which are struggling in a changing retail landscape. From a high-level perspective, themes like growth in e-commerce also highlight the changing business environment for Insignia.

By our calculation, based on the 15.9% gross margin achieved in Q3, the company would need to nearly triple sales from the current level just to approach break-even assuming flat operating expenses. Without a clear path towards driving growth significantly higher or an entry into more value-added categories, we see uncertainties related to the company's going concern. In other words, there is nothing here to suggest Insignia is a good investment beyond the recent speculative trading activity in its stock price.

The silver lining here is the company's efforts at strategic options. Maybe one of the most valuable aspects of ISIG is its NASDAQ listing which makes it a potential merger candidate for a company looking to sidestep the IPO process by simply absorbing Insignia's assets. Still, the share price increase in ISIG makes any potential deal at its current valuation more challenging.

Before the breakout rally in shares from December, ISIG traded with a market cap of around $10 million. At that level, the stock was priced at a price to sales ratio of around 0.5x. The current market cap of $49 million and 2.4x price to sales ratio is unjustified in our opinion given the declining revenues and negative cash flows.

Is ISIG Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

We rate shares of ISIG as a sell or avoid with an expectation that the current "meme rally" and apparent short-squeeze is unsustainable and not reflective of underlying fundamentals. At the same time, we caution against any attempts at shorting the stock considering the extreme volatility along with a high cost of borrowing in the ticker. For traders that were able to get in early, congratulations; but we recommend taking profits. For investors sitting on the sidelines, there are better stocks with a real investment thesis and a positive long-term outlook.

It will be interesting to see what direction Insignia takes with its strategic review. Until we get clarity on a turnaround and restructuring plan, the company and stock are extremely high risk and should be avoided.