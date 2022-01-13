Neme Jimenez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Just since Christmas, I've learned of the rather harrowing experiences of two acquaintances involved in separate motor vehicle accidents. Thankfully in both cases nobody was injured, however multiple vehicles were totaled, and in one case the driver at fault sped off and in other case the other driver didn't carry conventional auto insurance. So while both of the individuals that I have a personal connection to are relieved to have their life and health, in both cases it could take several months until they are made whole financially. Of course, exchanging money today in order to be covered in the uncertain event of a loss in the future is an old concept, and those insurance companies who make that exchange go through all sorts of ups and downs; 2021 is looking to be one of the more expensive years in terms of natural disasters. It is an unfortunate but all too real reminder of the reason why people all over the world opt to pay for the form of financial protection against the risks of everyday life, and brings me around to the company I want to check in on today, the French insurance giant AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (OTCQX:AXAHF).

Review of Recent Results

Since I last wrote about AXA SA in July 2021, its investors have enjoyed a nice return; I was bullish at the time, and I think my overall thesis was sound enough - basically that insurance of the property and casualty sort was poised to do well as Covid concerns somewhat subsided and insurers were benefiting from strong pricing.

Data by YCharts

AXA SA report results twice a year, with "activity indicators" provided for quarters 1 and 3, which amount to giving investors the necessary pertinent insight into the business results; full year 2021 results are scheduled to come out in late February 2022. Using the Q3 results as such, AXA SA was showing reasonable growth over its prior year results, with 4% revenue increase on an absolute basis, to €76.0 billion through the first nine months. Roughly half of revenue is generated by property & casualty, which continue to benefit from increased pricing power (averaging 15% increases in premiums for AXA XL), with the majority of other revenue coming from life insurance (€24.5 billion), health insurance (€11.5 billion) and asset management fees (€1.0 billion), with every category seeing growth relative to 2020's performance.

In a mature business focused largely in mature economies, hitting these sorts of figures bode well for the fundamental operations, which are seeing some changes at the margins. The group announced the sale of Persian Gulf and Singapore insurance operations and essentially disposing of its stake in Bharti AXA, merging it into Indian insurer ICICI Lombard [the related financial institution ICICI Bank (IBN) has ADRs that trade on the NYSE] with AXA SA selling its ICICI Lombard shares. All told, these transactions raised about €1.0 billion in cash. In addition, AXA SA announced a plan for €1.7 billion in share buybacks, which is approximately 2.5% of its current market cap. While the total financial picture isn't revealed every quarter, this would seem to clearly communicate that management is confident in allocating cash to the buybacks, which is further supported by its Solvency II ratio of 214%.

In light of the revenue growth, we have only limited information on expenses and claims. The biggest ones are the European floods and Hurricane Ida, each expected to expose AXA SA to around €0.4 billion in claims, or less than €1.0 billion between them net of reinsurance.

Apart from the buybacks announced and the general improvement in pricing helping to drive sales growth, the other key ingredient is macro-economic improvement globally. Having central banks, at least in the developed markets, start to generally harmonize away from QE and ultra-low interest rates for longer and towards somewhat more hawkish sentiment, could help ease the need for such aggressive pricing in the future. While life insurers (of which AXA SA is one, but thankfully not limited to that line of business) are going to be more rate sensitive than P & C insurers, an environment of rising rates should help create a little more breathing room for the sorts of stable investments insurers tend to hold. Obviously that is already happening with the US Federal Reserve.

In September 2020, Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) (OTCPK:SSREF) published its outlook for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, specifically addressing the low-rate environment. In its summary of the implications for non-life insurers (premised on an outlook that at the end of 2021 US 10 years would be at 1.0% and German bonds at -0.4%), Swiss Re's view was that:

Empirical analysis across the major markets shows a strong long-term relationship between the combined ratio in non-life insurance and nominal interest rates. During periods of lower rates, weaker investment returns need to be offset by stronger underwriting results. Before COVID-19, most major markets were already in a prolonged phase of below-average profitability. In the last decade, the average ROE of the G7 markets in our analysis was relatively low at around 7%, reflecting a prolonged period of soft underwriting conditions, weak investment performance, and a high level of capital funds. . . With the projected further drop in interest rates, we estimate that the sector's profitability gap will widen by another 1-3 ppt through 2021. Even with recent price rises commercial lines, more re-underwriting is needed to address profitability shortfalls. (Edited for length, emphasis added)

Not that anyone could be expected to see into the future perfectly, but sitting in the second week of January 2022, 10-year US treasuries are yielding just over 1.7% instead of 1.0%, and German 10 years are very slightly less negative than predicted, around -0.3% rather than -0.4%. In other words, we appear to be going into a better rate environment for insurers than previously expected by many, having already captured some benefit of stronger underwriting through 2021, even if the European Central Bank is lagging the United States by a year or more in rate decisions.

Dividend security and outlook

Part of the prior potential appeal of investing in AXA SA has been a steady dividend payout history at a generous enough yield, over 5%, that income investors might consider it in spite of the traditional European schedule of once-a-year distributions. Part of that yield, in my opinion, was the result of being undervalued, but now that the equity has appreciated fairly substantively, of course the expected yield has gone down. In addition, the euro/ USD exchange rate has been trending from just over $1.20 per euro a year ago to now about $1.14, so each euro is converting to less of a dollar payout now.

Although the dividend of €1.43 paid in May 2021 is likely to be increased for May 2022, it would take a 6.1% increase to €1.52 just to match the income in US dollars in May 2021 if the rate doesn't come down even further between now and May of this year. In other words, even a generous increase in the dividend risks having a large bite taken out of it just from the currency risk alone, which is sort of magnified by the less frequent annual payouts. On top of that, the French government will take its piece, which I believe is 12.8% for Americans.

With all that weighing on the negative side of finding it an attractive dividend, its overall strength should not be overlooked.

AXA SA 10 year dividend history Seeking Alpha

Apart from the Covid era, it has a general history of growth, with management support to keep it growing in line with the company's earnings. The earning payout ratio is guided to be around 60%, and 2021 EPS was being guided towards € 2.60 ($2.96), and future EPS will reflect the impact of the share repurchasing. At exactly 60%, this would be $1.78 in annual dividends payable in May 2022, a 5.56% yield before taxes (4.85% yield after taxes). On the other end, consider a very low baseline situation for 2022 in which there was no raise in the dividend over last year, the current exchange rate of $1.14 / euro, and 12.8% tax deducted, and it all comes out in dollar terms to $1.42 per share. This still yields nearly 4.40% on a share price of $32.00, definitely better than what is on offer in many other corners of the market, even among property and casualty insurers. The final picture for 2022 for American investors, in my view, is to expect an after-tax yield just a hair under 5%, assuming current exchange rates.

Valuation Relative To Industry Peers

The dividend is only one aspect of the overall valuation picture, but an overall supportive factor to take into consideration. But putting AXA SA side by side to several peers and comparing values - specifically the price / tangible book measure - I find one overarching conclusion, which is simply that the discount on valuation that was available several months ago is gone.

AXA SA and industry peers Author's spreadsheet; data from Seeking Alpha

In comparison to a range of other American and European insurers, AXA SA is now perfectly in-line with its Eurozone peers like Germany's Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and the Italy's Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) (OTCPK:ARZGY), but relatively attractively valued in comparison to large American insurers like Chubb (CB); only AIG (AIG) has any discount at all to its tangible book value. Recognizing that the yield might be an important consideration as part of the overall valuation assessment for I've included it here, showing a stronger dividend than the Americans, and generally ahead of the Europeans, with the exception of Generali. Without doing a separate look into Generali, I cannot speculate on that 8% yield and whether or not it is a red flag as such an outlier.

Conclusion

In my final analysis, AXA SA is a well-run insurer, and has benefited from both pricing improvements throughout 2021 and still going into 2022, with an additional tailwind of increasing interest rates soon to start and a stock buyback plan in place. However, from an investment thesis standpoint, I believe the low-hanging fruit has been captured in terms of where the shares have already gone over the last six months, and the price to tangible book of 1.00 that was available back in July has given way to a slight premium to tangible book, in-line with some European peers. A 5% yield is good, not necessarily spectacular, but would be even better if there was the strong likelihood of greater organic growth or evidence of an ongoing price mismatch suggesting shares were still undervalued. Without the benefit of the latter two, AXA SA becomes less attractive for capital gains, and American investors have to decide if the income generation potential with its inherent currency risks and once-a-year payout is sufficient reason to hold or add; I personally consider it a hold at this time.