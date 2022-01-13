andresr/E+ via Getty Images

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is both a play on the growing millennial group in the health care sector and a risky stock. The company has set itself an ambitious target of $1 Billion in annual revenue by 2025 which would be impressive considering FIGS was only founded in 2013. The company is relying heavily on word of mouth and social media with 63% of its traffic completely organic to date. It is the strong branding and all day comfort that has nurses and other health care workers flocking to the expensive scrubs. However, waiting until the valuation becomes more reasonable would be prudent with the stock still expensive in the apparel space. The market is selling any long dated assets which FIGS certainly is and moving that money to more cyclical areas. Looking deeper at the business shows a lot of potential but question marks remain on the durability and valuation you should be paying.

Strong preliminary Q4... but Q3 left some things to be desired

The most recent quarter should be cheered by Bulls with growth of 42% to over $128 million. Coming after a Q3 of 33.7% growth the re-acceleration is a good sign that the brand is continuing to resonate with customers. The more bullish sign longer term is the continued growth in the active customer base of 1.9 million customers up from 1.7 million a quarter ago. This is a solid addition for FIGS considering it isn't as backloaded as other businesses in apparel. While we don't know the earnings numbers yet from the preliminary results, look for a beat on the bottom line as well on the revenue outperformance. On the other side of the equation, while the core scrubs are continuing to grow in popularity the lifestyle part of the business has disappointed. EBITDA margin was 21.6% in Q3 and Q4 is likely to be only slightly hampered by inflation costs. Many company are turning to air freight to bring product over in time for Christmas, which will be a drag on Q4 margins. FIGS is expecting $8-10m of air freight in Q4 and that being the peak of the supply chain crunch. This is a positive as suppliers in 13 countries help diversify their supply chain and prevent a large shortfall in materials. Co-CEO Trina Spear noted "We don't see any need to increase our pricing. As it stands today, we have locked in our costing with our partners and so we feel really good about where we are. "This should mean margins outside of air freight should net out even as inflation puts some upward pressure on materials and wages.

On the bearish side in the third quarter growth in the 'lifestyle' part of the business only grew 12.9% over 2020 - far below the overall growth rate. The company is looking to jump from its core scrubs into a larger share of customer wallet, a strategy that has been extremely successful for closest comparable Lululemon (LULU). However, with only 12.8% of net sales FIGS needs to focus on continuing to add additional wardrobe options. Average order value has grown but slowly, also indicating a potential that outside the core scrubs FIGS has had difficulty getting incremental sales. 11% growth y/y in customer revenue during a strong growth phase is likely to give some investors pause on the overall opportunity the company has. The 20% plus operating margins give the company room to increase marketing spend to broaden reach which will be necessary to move to a larger audience. 80% of the revenue coming from the core scrubs styles seems like a positive, but it does leave questions on whether the rest of the products are something people want.

As you can see below from the January 2022 presentation, they are innovating and using limited edition products to drum up hype and demand. This strategy is certainly effective with FIGS young audience that wants something unique and memorable. Covid-19 certainly pushed healthcare into the spotlight and the aging of baby boomers will mean a huge increase in addressable market in the coming decade. The addition of things like masks is an important one in a post-Covid world with it being unclear in 2022 and beyond whether that will add much incremental revenue. The remainder are similar to other athleisure or activewear brands with lighter outerwear and loungewear being the big contributor. The goal is simple - take a share of all healthcare workers wardrobe both on and off shift. However, unlike a LULU many of these new markets are not seen as everyday attire and FIGS will really need to blaze a trail in order to unlock the longer term potential.

Figs Innovation Figs.com

International Growth

FIGS is almost entirely a US based business currently with sales only in Canada, the UK and Australia thus far. Those countries combined are an additional Western market with big potential. At over 130 million people between the three countries, they combine to a market over a third as big as the United States. They will predominantly work on a direct to consumer model to keep gross margins above 70% and be measured in their expansion efforts. As the company builds out its infrastructure in these companies look for additional expansion in Europe afterwards. This opportunity is entirely additive to the current business with only $6.9 million in sales in Q3. The focus will be purely on the staple scrubs in these countries as fashion products will vary more country to country. A move towards 50% international revenue by 2025 would set the company up to meet that target of $1 Billion in annual revenue so look for international to be essential to keep growth rates above 30% for 2022.

Price action continues to be weak

Figs valuation has been halved from 22x sales to 11x sales - a valuation more in line with high margin clothing peers. However, the durability of the growth for FIGS is more in question than with a Lululemon or Nike. The ability to transition a customer from viewing you as workwear to a more holistic brand can take many years. FIGS being such a recent IPO also means the company does not have a strong base of support historically to look for a buy point. Recently $22.50 held twice during the recent interest rate fueled selloff. This is the first time the company has been at a price to sales ratio similar to a Canada Goose or Lululemon making it a more interesting buy now than previously. Those that are interested in an underpenetrated and relatively greenfield space could look at buying FIGS at the 20-23 dollar level where it may have some valuation support. The company also may see some headwinds from being included in healthcare related ETFs that have struggled as late like XHE. That drag on performance should stop in 2022 as the sector has consolidated and has strong longer term fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

FIGS is a brand aimed at a young and predominantly female group of professionals looking for all day comfort at any cost. This means FIGS can continue to provide high gross margins and good operating leverage long term. However, the company trades at that premium 11x sales valuation even though question remains on its longer term growth profile. While using the $79 Billion healthcare total market is ripe for disruption, the ability to transition outside that market may be limited. Time will tell whether FIGS is able to pivot its customer into everyday attire but until that becomes more clear I would avoid the stock.