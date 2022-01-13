Kaleyra: Cheap CPaaS Stock, Just Posted An Optimistic Update
Summary
- Kaleyra grows fast: 120% in the last quarter, of which 30% was organic. It just confirmed it has at least met its outlook of another 100% growth quarter.
- Kaleyra has a complete omnichannel offering for companies to communicate with customers.
- Cheap valuation leaves a healthy upside. KLR compares well against peers.
Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) just confirmed to meet or exceed its 2021 guidance. It's making all the right moves to become a significant CPaaS player. The company expands its services with targeted acquisitions. The U.S. market quickly becomes an important business area.
Kaleyra beats its targets and increases margins steadily. The stock remains unrecognized for the work so far. The acquisitions heavily dilute existing shareholders but are worth it. The company expanded its product offering to a complete omnichannel communication offering. It also added new geographies and increased its gross margins.
CPaaS Position
Kaleyra offers a CPaaS (communications platform as a service) to businesses. It's a cloud-based business model with recurring revenues. Kaleyra enables companies to connect with customers through text messages, voice, WhatsApp, video calls, emails, etc.
Kaleyra has a co-creator model. The company works together with customers to find the right solution. It requires more work that leads to lower margins than some competitors, but it increases stickiness. The company has a zero churn rate on its largest customers.
External Growth
Kaleyra acquired mGage and Bandyer earlier this year. Bandyer is a significant expansion of Kaleyra's CPaaS platform with audio and video services, and it made Kaleyra's offering complete for omnichannel customer engagement. Video provides a lot of high-margin upselling opportunities with existing clients.
The addition of mGage is important for Kaleyra's presence in the U.S. The company immediately contributed $10.2M revenue in its first month. The $215M acquisition price looks pretty reasonable in that regard.
Organic Growth
Kaleyra posted an impressive 120% YoY growth in the latest quarter. While most expansion comes from acquisitions, it also had a 30% organic revenue increase. It expects a continuation with $87M-$89M revenue guidance in Q4. 100% YoY growth at the midpoint of guidance. I estimate the company grows more than 20% organically in the fourth quarter.
The company's revenues mainly come from usage-based fees, which accounted for 98% of revenues in 2020. Interestingly, this is changing as it's only 95% for the first nine months of 2021. In the third quarter, usage-based was 92% of revenue, and the more predictable subscription-based fees increased from 2% to 8%.
An essential aspect of the growth is geographical expansion. Kaleyra's main markets are Italy and India. The U.S. revenue share rose from 15.6% in Q4 2020 to 30% in Q3 2021, as expected after the mGage acquisition. On October 11, KLR opened up a hub in South Africa for the African market.
Kaleyra has the habit of guiding conservatively and beating guidance.
The overall outlook for the CPaaS market is bright. Customers expect an omnichannel approach with broad availability.
Kaleyra should be able to profit from the industry growth. The company has a complete offering and 20 years of experience in the sector. Its foundation is in Italy and India, where the market limited it. It has a strong position in the highly regulated financial industry. Kaleyra always had strict security, data protection, and availability requirements.
Increasing Margins
Kaleyra needs to increase its gross margins. The margins are low due to the legacy business focused on messaging services. Higher gross margins lead to increased free cash flows.
Margins improved due to higher-margin acquisitions and the increased U.S. presence. A better product mix helps as well. For example, it achieves over 45% gross margin for voice products, and the gross margin for video is even around 80%.
The increased gross margin already shows in the quarterly free cash flow. KLR reached its highest free cash flow since going public:
The company can already squeeze out a small positive free cash flow with this low gross margin. As revenue increases and the gross margin improves, I see a possibility for high free cash flows. The free cash flow will most likely fluctuate in the near term as it further integrates acquisitions and chases more growth.
Balance Sheet
The balance sheet of Kaleyra holds about $100M in cash and short-term investments. It's sufficient to continue operations until the company becomes cash flow positive consistently.
Its most prominent long-term debt position is $189.2M convertible notes. These convert to 11,851,852 shares at $16.875 per share.
There are only 5.4M warrants left outstanding, so this isn't a considerable risk anymore. Warrants settle in, and Kaleyra already bought some back at $3.25 per underlying share.
Valuation
Kaleyra looks very interesting at its current valuation.
A PS ratio of 1.4 is cheap for a company with 20-30% annual growth prospects, increasing profitability, and a strong balance sheet. There is a short-term upside to the stock price as the company keeps delivering on its expected growth. The long-term opportunity is much more prominent once the company's margin profile improves. I expect significant cash flows with only slightly higher gross margins.
Risks
The most substantial risk for me is further stock dilution due to acquisitions. A considerable acquisition could dilute existing shareholders heavily while increasing the integration risk. The company has made disciplined acquisitions so far, and the price was right, and the value was clear.
Another risk is the margin. Kaleyra's margins are a lot lower than its peers. I believe they will increase gradually. The company is on the right path for margin expansion.
Comparison To Competitors
Comparing companies is tricky as they have different opportunities, margins, and outlooks. It's still interesting to see how they stack up against each other.
|Company
|P/S
|Gross Margin
|Net Profit Margin
|Market Cap
|Kaleyra
|1.39
|19.9%
|-14.07%
|$366M
|Twilio (TWLO)
|15.5
|50.1%
|-32.89%
|$40.57B
|Bandwidth (BAND)
|3.6
|45.4%
|-8.19%
|$1.55B
It's clear Kaleyra is cheap in comparison to its bigger peers. BAND looks reasonably valued at the double PS ratio of KLR but with better margins. Bandwidth does have some temporary issues that subdued the fourth-quarter outlook. I see Kaleyra as the stock with the most upside potential.
Conclusion
Kaleyra is a high-growth CPaaS stock that's undiscovered by investors. It executes well with a robust growth rate both organically and externally. The company made the right moves with recent acquisitions. They add growth potential in high-margin products and geographical expansion. At the same time, Kaleyra expands its margins. Over time, this could lead to high free cash flows.
The downside looks limited at this PS ratio. I see a high possibility for another revenue beat in Q4, which could already increase investor interest. The recent update sounds upbeat but doesn't confirm better results yet.
